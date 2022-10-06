ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Future of Innovative Neurorestoration Approaches: Joe Kardine, MS, OTR, CBIS

The clinical program manager at the Jefferson Center for Neurorestoration provided commentary on the state of neurorestoration and constant transformation of the space. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "From the technology side, if you’re making technology that is stagnant and not changing neuroplasticity, then you’re doing the...
Putting Pen to Paper: Executing on Approaches for Neurorestoration

Joe Kardine, MS, OTR, CBIS, the clinical program manager at the Jefferson Center for Neurorestoration, discussed the influx of new neurorestorative technology and the future of treating patients with functional loss. This is a 2-part interview. Click here for part 1. In the past, occupational therapists and rehab specialists have...
NeurologyLive® Brain Games: October 9, 2022

Test your neurology knowledge with NeurologyLive®'s weekly quiz series, featuring questions on a variety of clinical and historical neurology topics. This week's topic is insomnia. Welcome to NeurologyLive® Brain Games! This weekly quiz series, which goes live every Sunday morning, will feature questions on a variety of clinical and...
Case-Control Study Identifies Some Associations Between Dementia and Suicide

In a cohort of nearly 600,000 individuals, the combination of dementia diagnosis and presence of psychiatric comorbidity significantly increased the risk of suicide. Findings from a population-based, case-control study in England showed no overall association between dementia diagnosis and suicide risk; however, specific subgroups, including those diagnosed before the age of 65 years, those in the first 3 months of diagnosis, and those with known psychiatric comorbidities, had significantly increased risk.1.
Breakthrough in ALS With FDA Approval of AMX0035: Lawrence Steinman, MD

The Zimmermann Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and Pediatrics at Stanford University discusses Amylyx’s therapy that was recently approved by the FDA, and what it means for the ALS community and the global healthcare industry. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “I think there is a...
