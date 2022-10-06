Read full article on original website
Related
neurologylive.com
Supernus Issued CRL for Continuous Apomorphine Infusion in Parkinson Disease
The NDA for the Supernus therapy, supported by data from the phase 3 TOLEDO study in patients with Parkinson disease, will require additional information and 6 months of further review. No additional efficacy or safety studies are required. The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Supernus for...
neurologylive.com
The Future of Innovative Neurorestoration Approaches: Joe Kardine, MS, OTR, CBIS
The clinical program manager at the Jefferson Center for Neurorestoration provided commentary on the state of neurorestoration and constant transformation of the space. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "From the technology side, if you’re making technology that is stagnant and not changing neuroplasticity, then you’re doing the...
neurologylive.com
Putting Pen to Paper: Executing on Approaches for Neurorestoration
Joe Kardine, MS, OTR, CBIS, the clinical program manager at the Jefferson Center for Neurorestoration, discussed the influx of new neurorestorative technology and the future of treating patients with functional loss. This is a 2-part interview. Click here for part 1. In the past, occupational therapists and rehab specialists have...
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Brain Games: October 9, 2022
Test your neurology knowledge with NeurologyLive®'s weekly quiz series, featuring questions on a variety of clinical and historical neurology topics. This week's topic is insomnia. Welcome to NeurologyLive® Brain Games! This weekly quiz series, which goes live every Sunday morning, will feature questions on a variety of clinical and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
neurologylive.com
Combination of Biomarkers Associated with Stronger Predictions of Progression in Parkinson Disease
Findings from a study on Parkinson disease revealed that combining blood biomarkers in addition with clinical measures with prognostics modelling are associated with a more vital prediction in disease progression. A recent study on 291 patients with Parkinson disease (PD) showed that a combination of serum neurofilament light (NfL), clinical...
NFL・
neurologylive.com
Case-Control Study Identifies Some Associations Between Dementia and Suicide
In a cohort of nearly 600,000 individuals, the combination of dementia diagnosis and presence of psychiatric comorbidity significantly increased the risk of suicide. Findings from a population-based, case-control study in England showed no overall association between dementia diagnosis and suicide risk; however, specific subgroups, including those diagnosed before the age of 65 years, those in the first 3 months of diagnosis, and those with known psychiatric comorbidities, had significantly increased risk.1.
neurologylive.com
Breakthrough in ALS With FDA Approval of AMX0035: Lawrence Steinman, MD
The Zimmermann Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and Pediatrics at Stanford University discusses Amylyx’s therapy that was recently approved by the FDA, and what it means for the ALS community and the global healthcare industry. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “I think there is a...
neurologylive.com
Approach to Poststroke Neuromuscular and Motor Symptoms: Wayne Feng, MD, FAHA
The division chief of stroke and vascular neurology at Duke Health provided insight on the nuances of poststroke neuromuscular symptoms and how they differ from other typically managed impairments. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “Once the tone goes up, you can do more customized therapy. If it’s...
Comments / 0