industrytoday.com
Paperless Parts and ECI Software Solutions
Job shops and contract manufacturers embrace SaaS platforms to streamline business operations. Boston, MA.— Paperless Parts, the leading estimating and quoting software for job shops and contract manufacturers, today announced the extension of its strategic partnership with ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, and a new integration between ECI’s industry leading manufacturing-specific ERP platform, JobBOSS², and the Paperless Parts quoting platform.
industrytoday.com
LOT Polish Airlines Forms Strategic Alliance With FLYR
Partnership with FLYR will help further LOT’s innovations and optimize performance across commercial functions. Poland’s flag carrier LOT Polish Airlines (LOT) is partnering with FLYR Labs to support the airline’s commercial optimization efforts by accessing and leveraging the value of its data, helping to overcome many of today’s industry constraints.
industrytoday.com
Study Shows Unexpected Sources Reduce Productivity
Unexpected sources of motion and inventory waste reduce overall productivity in manufacturing facilities, according to research from Tork. PHILADELPHIA – Improving productivity is key to maintaining peak performance of a manufacturing facility, and hinderances to operational productivity can often stem from unexpected – or unrecognized – obstacles. Finding hidden wastes to continuously improve can pose a challenge for manufacturers. However, research conducted by Tork, an Essity brand, reveals that a large number of machine operators are surprisingly interrupted at least 20 times during their workday by having to fetch or dispose of wiping and cleaning products. Furthermore, the study reveals that operators often take more wipers than needed to avoid these interruptions. In an effort to help companies combat waste, Tork has created the free Tork Motion Waste Calculator that allows companies to measure the impact of ineffective wiper placement.
industrytoday.com
SmartBear Earns a 2022 Tech Cares Award
SOMERVILLE, Mass. – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has been recognized by TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, with a 2022 Tech Cares Award for the second year in a row. This third annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities.
Apparel Innovator Bored Rebel Announces Industry First
NEW YORK & MIDDLEBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Bored Rebel’sⓇ new patent pending design ends the need for undershirts to be plain. The company’s Graphic Undershirts TM feature a vertical printed design that is centered under the buttons and thicker fabric on a dress shirt, hiding any print underneath. Similar to fun options consumers have from underwear brands, Bored Rebel premium quality shirts are a clever way to add personality to a wardrobe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005270/en/ Shown wearing a Bored Rebel Graphic Undershirt with print that is hidden when worn under a dress shirt (Photo: Business Wire)
industrytoday.com
FlashForge USA & Commercial 3D Printers
How FlashForge USA serves the commercial 3D printer market and users. Founded in 2013, FlashForge USA, offering its FDM machines to homes, print farms, design studios, and education. Until now, the firm’s existing portfolio has comprised accessibility-focused machines like the Adventurer 3 and Adventurer 4, as well as mid-range dual-extrusion...
industrytoday.com
Vinyl Sustainability Council Welcomes Trusscore
WASHINGTON, DC – The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is pleased to welcome Trusscore as the newest member of the council. VSC membership is reserved for organizations taking a leadership role to advance sustainability throughout the vinyl industry. “With their...
industrytoday.com
Top Research Institutions Try to Unlock 6G
Academia is attempting to resolve issues surrounding 6G, but a deficiency of mmWave-capable components could delay the next leap forward. While the rollout of 5G is still in its infancy, bleeding-edge research around the world is now heavily focused on solving a significant problem that is expected to arise within the next few years. Antenna-to-antenna links or the “backhaul of the network” are essentially limited to frequencies under 100 GHz. However, experts are predicting that by around 2025 these lower frequencies, under 80 GHz, will no longer be enough to support the evolution of 5G or 5G plus, especially within densely populated areas.
industrytoday.com
KeyCreator 2023 CAD Software Released
The 2023 KeyCreator release provides expanded and updated drafting capabilities, productivity enhancements, and updated CAD translators. MARLBOROUGH, MA— Kubotek Kosmos, a leader in engineering and manufacturing geometric software technology, today announced the availability of the 2023 release of the KeyCreator CAD software product line. The primary improvements for users include:
industrytoday.com
CTS Pairs with IntelliTrafik a Division of ATS Traffic
The partnership expands Cubic’s reach across Canada, offers a broad range of innovative transport and traffic management solutions. Cubic Transportation Systems (Cubic) today announces a new partnership with IntelliTrafik, a division of ATS Traffic, to expand the company’s reach across Canadian provinces and agencies to provide a broad range of innovative traffic management and intelligent transportation solutions.
industrytoday.com
Creating Leaders Among Employees
Companies need to develop leaders from their existing staffs. All business has become increasingly complex in the 21st century. Consider the explosive growth and sheer volume of new companies, the continuing ramp up in the regulatory environment and the high velocity of technological change requiring ongoing upgrades and training. How can anyone stay on course or get ahead of the curve in this business climate?
industrytoday.com
Grass America PRO1 and ZRam Machinery
Create cabinets with ease and efficiency with Grass’ PRO1 and ZRam Machinery bore and insert hinges and drill and assemble drawers. Kernersville, N.C.: Grass America, a leading supplier of functional hardware for the cabinet industry, enables its customers to quickly and efficiently accomplish a variety of tasks related to the production of cabinets with its PRO1 and ZRam machinery.
2 Reasons Why Amazon Is a Warren Buffett Stock
Amazon is a quality business with a solid economic moat.
