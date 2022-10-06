ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks close lower again on Wall Street, still up for week

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHEFo_0iP5Wf9300

A choppy day of trading ended with stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, though indexes have managed to hold onto most of their sizeable gains from a big rally at the start of the week.

The S&P 500 fell 1% after having been up 0.4% in the early going. The benchmark index is up 4.4% for the week following its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020.

The selling was widespread, with roughly 80% of the stocks in the S&P 500 ending in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.7%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks closed 0.6% lower.

Treasury yields gained ground and put more pressure on stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other kinds of loans, rose to 3.81% from 3.75% late Wednesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which more closely tracks expectations for Federal Reserve action, rose to 4.22% from 4.14% late Monday.

Investors were reviewing the latest data on jobs, which showed more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. Traders will be watching closely on Friday when the government releases its monthly job market data.

The labor market remains strong in the face of persistent inflation and a slowing overall U.S. economy. That's good for job hunters, but could give the Federal Reserve more reason to keep raising interest rates in its bid to crush inflation. Wall Street is eager for definitive signs that inflation is on the wane and the central bank can finally ease back on its rate hikes.

“We still have very, very hot inflation, and there’s nothing slowing the Fed anytime soon,” said Paul Kim, CEO of Simplify ETFs. “And the market’s just waiting for clarity. And that’s why you’re seeing a little bit of choppiness, but no real clear direction.”

The S&P 500 fell 38.76 points to 3,744.52. The Dow dropped 346.93 points to close at 29,926.94. The Nasdaq slid 75.33 points at 11,073.31. The Russell 2000 fell 10.18 points to 1,752.51.

Technology, financial and health care stocks were among the biggest weights on the market. Intel dropped 1.7%, Citigroup fell 1.8% and Johnson & Johnson fell 1.9%.

Energy stocks mostly rose as the price of U.S. crude oil increased 0.8%. Marathon Oil gained 3.9%.

Shares in cannabis companies surged following a late-afternoon announcement by the White House that President Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law.

Biden also directed the secretary of Health and Human Services and the U.S. attorney general to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. It is currently classified as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD. Rescheduling the drug would reduce or potentially eliminate criminal penalties for possession.

Tilray Brands, MedMen Enterprises, Curaleaf and Trulieve Cannabis were among the cannabis stocks that jumped at least 30%. These and most other cannabis stocks remain deeply in the red for the year, however.

Wall Street is watching employment data very closely as the Fed remains determined to raise interest rates to try and tame the hottest inflation in four decades. Investors are concerned that the Fed could go too far with its rate increases and push the economy into a recession.

New U.S. government data showed that more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the largest number in four months.

The job market has been a particularly strong area of an otherwise slowing economy. Any sign that it's weakening could factor into the the Fed's future decisions to either remain aggressive or ease up. Government employment data released on Tuesday indicated that the job market may be cooling. A more closely watched monthly employment report, for September, will be released on Friday.

Wall Street analysts expect the government to report that the U.S. economy added 250,000 jobs last month, well below the average of 487,000 a month over the past year, but still a strong number that suggests the labor market is healthy despite chronic inflation and two straight quarters of U.S. economic contraction.

More broadly, the global economy has also been hit hard by record inflation and lingering uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That conflict continues to hang over energy costs worldwide, but especially for Europe. The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023 and said the risks of a recession are rising.

Investors will soon get more information on just how hard inflation is squeezing businesses and consumers when companies start reporting their third-quarter financial results this month. More importantly, Wall Street will be listening closely to what executives say about expectations for the remainder of the year and into 2023.

___

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Asian shares fall as technology shares pull benchmarks lower

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. Taiwan dropped 4% after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world's biggest chipmaker, plunged 7.8%.
STOCKS
KRMG

Global shares fall on tech sector losses, recession fears

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian and European shares were mostly lower Tuesday as losses in the technology sector weighed on global benchmarks. France's CAC 40 dipped 0.6% to 5,807.12. Germany's DAX lost 0.7% to 12,183.60. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 1.2% to 6,878.65. The future for the Dow industrials was down 0.7% at 29,059.00. The contract for the S&P 500 lost 0.8% to 3,597.00.
STOCKS
KRMG

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee's statement Tuesday...
POLITICS
KRMG

Ex-Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for bank failure research

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists won the Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures -- work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Wall Street#Energy Stocks#U S Economy#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Treasury#Americans#The Federal Reserve
KRMG

Holiday shopping 2022: Retailers expecting sluggish online spending, deep discounts

In the wake of a pandemic-fueled e-commerce frenzy, U.S. retailers anticipate the 2022 holiday shopping season will yield the smallest year-over-year increase in online sales since at least 2015, but that could also mean deeper discounts for budget-conscious consumers. According to a forecast compiled by Adobe Analytics, online sales from...
RETAIL
KRMG

Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. international outlook has undergone a major shift in recent years, a new poll shows, with a majority now expecting that U.S. relations with allies will stay the same or improve but that U.S. dealings with traditional adversaries like Russia and North Korea will only grow more hostile.
U.S. POLITICS
KRMG

Key Senate chair urges US to freeze cooperation with Saudis

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez called Monday for freezing all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, delivering one of the strongest expressions yet of U.S. anger over Saudi oil-production cuts that serve to boost Russia in its war in Ukraine. In a statement,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
KRMG

Bank of England expands efforts to stabilize bond market

LONDON — (AP) — The Bank of England on Tuesday expanded its efforts to stabilize the bond market to include inflation-linked bonds amid continuing concerns about the government’s budget. The bank said it will now purchase up to 10 billion pounds ($11 billion) of long-term bonds a...
BUSINESS
KRMG

New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — New Zealand's government on Tuesday proposed taxing the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of a plan to tackle climate change. The government said the farm levy would be a world first, and that farmers should...
AGRICULTURE
KRMG

UK spy chief says China's tech aims are a 'threat to us all'

LONDON — (AP) — The head of Britain’s cyber-intelligence agency is accusing China of using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad, saying Beijing’s aggressive stance is driven by fear and poses “a huge threat to us all.”
CHINA
KRMG

S. Korea says it has ability to intercept North's missiles

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea's military said Tuesday it's capable of detecting and intercepting the variety of missiles North Korea launched in a barrage of recent simulated nuclear attacks on its rivals, though it maintains the North's advancing nuclear program poses a grave security threat.
MILITARY
KRMG

UN seeks help for developing world hit by rising debt costs

GENEVA — (AP) — The United Nations' development program is calling on rich countries and financial institutions in them to do more to help alleviate a growing debt crisis faced by the world’s poorest countries, including by writing off debts — not just rescheduling them. A...
WORLD
KRMG

Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hailed a recent decision by OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations to limit production as key to stabilizing the global energy market, as he met the leader of the United Arab Emirates for talks on fostering economic ties.
ECONOMY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
96K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy