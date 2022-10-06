ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool favourite Xabi Alonso takes his first senior job in management as he replaces Gerardo Seoane as Bayer Leverkusen boss following the Bundesliga club's disappointing start to the season

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline, Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Bayer Leverkusen have appointed former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso as their new manager after sacking Gerardo Seoane on Wednesday.

The German club have endured a woeful start to the new campaign, recording just five points in eight matches so far as the second-lowest side in the Bundesliga.

And now, Leverkusen have acted by firing Seoane and replacing him with Alonso following their disappointing 2-0 defeat by Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImfN2_0iP5UdJB00
Xabi Alonso (left) has replaced Gerardo Seoane (right) in the dugout at Bayer Leverkusen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30atV0_0iP5UdJB00

A club statement confirmed the news on Wednesday. It read: 'Bayer 04 Leverkusen have parted company with head coach Gerardo Seoane. The Swiss coach is followed by Xabi Alonso who has a contract to 30 June 2024.'

The club's sporting director Simon Rolfes further elaborated on the reasons for relieving Seoane of his duties.

'Gerardo Seoane has done good work for Bayer 04 over the past one and a half years, above all with the outstanding qualification for the Champions League,' he said.

'Unfortunately, we have left the path of success. The early exit from the DFB Cup but in particular the current position in the Bundesliga, which does not meet our expectations, has compelled us to change coaches.'

Alonso is set to hold his first press conference as Leverkusen boss on Thursday morning.

The Spaniard has been out of work since his exit from Real Sociedad B in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbJAx_0iP5UdJB00
The Bundesliga outfit endured a poor 2-0 defeat by Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4ANG_0iP5UdJB00
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel turned down the chance to manage the German side

In 2021, Alonso helped the Basque club win promotion to the Second Division for the first time in 60 years.

He then decided to leave the club this summer in pursuit of a fresh challenge.

Sportsmail reported on Monday that ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had turned down the opportunity to work at the club, which would have marked his return to the Bundesliga since leaving Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Seoane departs after leading the German outfit to a third-place finish during his debut campaign last season, qualifying for the Champions League.

