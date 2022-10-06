Read full article on original website
Best Damn Cookies At EEEEEATSCON
- OG Jr. - $2 *70% Guanaja dark chocolate with coconut sugar and browned butter. *Shards of French white chocolate, salty Korean nori, and pecans. *Housemade heritage corn flour, brunoise mango, canela, and chile de arbol. - Junoon Jr. - $2 *Rose, fennel, saffron, and a passionfruit glaze. - Flavors...
Mariscos El Submarino At EEEEEATSCON
Mariscos El Submarino in Jackson Heights serves fresh seafood we can only describe as electric, with a particular focus on towering tostadas, acid-bathed octopus and shrimp, and dynamic aguachile. At EEEEEATSCON, you can order their aguachile in the rojo or verde variety - the different options correspond to the respective peppers incorporated in each one. You will probably want to pick up the dish and slurp up the liquid, but your throat might disagree with that choice because of the shocking slurry of peppers. Sorry to your throat.
Zaab Zaab At EEEEEATSCON
Zaab Zaab is a newcomer to the two-block stretch in Elmhurst that's home to some of the city's best Thai restaurants and absolutely holds it own. They serve a menu of Isan dishes from northeastern Thailand, all packed with lots of chilies, herbs, and lemongrass. Zaab Zaab's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. -...
Jing Fong At EEEEEATSCON
Jing Fong is an NYC institution that we almost lost, but they're back in Chinatown, complete with dim sum carts stacked with steaming and fresh dumplings, fried turnip cakes, and egg tarts. And on October 8th and 9th, you can enjoy their dim sum at EEEEEATSCON. Chase Sapphire cardmembers have...
MáLà Project At EEEEEATSCON
This casual Sichuan restaurant in the East Village lets you customize a dry pot bowl with your choice of vegetables, meats, noodles, and spice level, and that's half the fun of eating at MáLà Project. Skip the lines at MáLà Project by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar.
The Clam Shack At EEEEEATSCON
The Clam Shack and its adjoining seafood market have been a Kennebunkport, Maine staple for over 50 years. Now they're coming to NYC for one weekend only to give us a taste of their legendary lobster rolls. The Clam Shack's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Lobster Roll Slider (Exclusive to EEEEEATSCON) -...
7th Street Burger At EEEEEATSCON
Despite having only a few ingredients, the cheeseburger at 7th Street Burger keeps digging its way into our brains Inception-style. Roughly-chopped onions are pressed into a beef patty as it’s smashed with a spatula, resulting in something that’ll remind you of a White Castle slider. The whole thing, with its gooey yellow American cheese, is an unapologetic salute to salt and fat. Even the grilled Martin’s potato roll comes super greasy. Tweaks to the burger (e.g., no pickles) are allowed, but we wouldn’t change a single thing about it. Skip the lines at 7th Street Burger by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar.
Shake Shack x Hoppers At EEEEEATSCON
Hoppers, a Sri Lankan restaurant in London, has teamed up with Shake Shack for an exclusive EEEEEATSCON collab. Expect a unique collaboration burger with spice, curry, and punchy flavors. Shake Shack x Hoppers' EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - The Lankan Shack-Cheeseburger (Exclusive to EEEEEATSCON) - $14.50. *Topped with curry-braised short rib, cilantro...
Sushi On Me At EEEEEATSCON
If there were a Venn diagram with sushi omakase restaurants on one side and debaucherous party hubs on the other, Sushi On Me would exist in the tiny middle zone. We can't think of any other restaurant experience we've had that combines sparklers in eel-toro handrolls, torched white tuna topped with chili garlic crisp, and the level of drunken fun at Sushi On Me. Thanks to OpenTable, we're recreating the Sushi On Me experience at EEEEEATSCON.
Wiggle Room At EEEEEATSCON
You'll find squiggly pink neon lights, black and white striped tables, and a disco ball at Wiggle Room, a new bar from the Mister Paradise team. House cocktails, like the slam dunk disco with mezcal, white miso, and apricot, are all served on tap. Wiggle Room's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Espresso...
Taqueria Ramirez At EEEEEATSCON
Taqueria Ramirez pretty much only does one thing, and that's make exceptional tacos you'll want second and third helpings of while shouting about how everyone else needs to eat them too. Their tacos range from velvety, shredded suadero to longaniza with bright orange porky juices. The suadero stews for long enough, around three hours, so the lower belly cut of beef can break down. But our favorite taco remains the tripa, which is blowtorched to order and has such little chewy toughness it might be unidentifiable as a cow’s small intestine save for the iron-forward taste. Dress them up with a slather of red or green salsa (green is slightly milder than red), finely chopped raw red onions, cilantro, and a hearty squeeze from a lime wedge.
Semma At EEEEEATSCON
NYC's Semma serves South Indian regional specialties typically made in rural home settings. Everything on the menu is great, but no meal at Semma would be quite right without a few of the meaty dishes that are harder to find in NYC. We especially love the Attu Kari Sukka. Each piece of spicy dried lamb falls off the bone.
Bark Barbecue At EEEEEATSCON
Bark Barbecue serves smoked meats like Central Texas-style brisket. Quality smoked brisket is really hard to find in NYC (or attempt to make yourself), and it's a big reason why we're so hot on Bark Barbecue. And you shouldn't sleep on the sides either. The plantains or sweet Dominican cornbread are a great break from the savory meat, and the arroz con leche is one thick, viscous, and cinnamon-y side you shouldn't leave without. Even if you're not a barbecue freak, you will be after eating here.
Tong At EEEEEATSCON
Tong is a food truck in Jackson Heights serving Bangladeshi street food, including fuchka—puffed puri filled with boiled yellow peas and potatoes, red onions, shaved egg yolk, and topped with tamarind water—we can't stop thinking about. They also finally opened their first brick and mortar shop in Jamaica, Queens.
Yellow Rose At EEEEEATSCON
Home to pressed-to-order tortillas, bean and cheese tacos we need to eat on a weekly basis, and generally incredible Tex-Mex, there's simply no place quite like Yellow Rose in New York City. And if you see Yellow Rose’s Texas sheet cake available, you have an emotional duty to comply. It’s one of the regional marvels largely missing from New York City. The chocolate pecan variety will make you feel like you’re eating an entire birthday party.
Kuya Lord At EEEEEATSCON
Kuya Lord was the LA pop-up we couldn't stop talking about in 2020 (and 2021), and now that they've got a permanent spot, we're bringing this incredible Filipino food to NYC for EEEEEATSCON. And under no circumstances should you leave without the pancit chami. It’s a savory-sweet, decadent stir fry made with fish cakes, pork belly, oyster sauce, and plump, chewy wheat noodles.
Pecking House At EEEEEATSCON
Pecking House serves some of the very best (and hardest to get) fried chicken in the city. They started as a delivery operation with an incredibly long waitlist in Fresh Meadows and eventually became a pop-up in Clinton Hill. Now, there's finally a brick and mortar location in Park Slope. We hear the lines are already long. Luckily, you can get their hot chicken at EEEEEATSCON.
Blank Street At EEEEEATSCON
Blank Street aims to make coffee shops that are part of your every day—including your day at EEEEEATSCON. Chase Sapphire cardmembers have exclusive access to secret menu items. Find them here. Blank Street's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Cold Brew (16oz) - $6 - Mike's Hot Honey Iced Latte (16oz) -...
Daily Provisions At EEEEEATSCON
Daily Provisions has become an NYC staple with excellent sandwiches, a BEC that will get you out of your usual bodega routine, and crullers that will change you. - BEC (Berkshire bacon, fried egg, and American cheese) - $9.50. Find Daily Provisions at EEEEEATSCON on October 8th and 9th at...
Ace's Pizza At EEEEEATSCON
It's right there in the name—Ace's in Williamsburg makes some pretty perfect Detroit-style pizza. The light and airy dough comes topped with a zesty tomato sauce while every piece is outlined with crispy browned cheese. Ace's Pizza EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Detroit Style Cheese Pizza (Vegetarian) - $5 - Detroit...
