At Chicago’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Ever, chef Curtis Duffy delivers his guests creative dishes throughout the entire eight-to-10-dish tasting menu. “Anytime we put a dish on the menu, we try to explore as many different ideas as we can,” says Duffy. “Utilizing that single ingredient, especially when it comes to vegetables, where there’s multiple pieces of a vegetable that can be used, we try to use that in its full entirety. The corn you’ll see in three or four different varieties, and it’s always changing.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO