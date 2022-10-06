ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Eater

How Two-Michelin-Starred Chicago Restaurant Ever Makes Its Corn Canapé

At Chicago’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Ever, chef Curtis Duffy delivers his guests creative dishes throughout the entire eight-to-10-dish tasting menu. “Anytime we put a dish on the menu, we try to explore as many different ideas as we can,” says Duffy. “Utilizing that single ingredient, especially when it comes to vegetables, where there’s multiple pieces of a vegetable that can be used, we try to use that in its full entirety. The corn you’ll see in three or four different varieties, and it’s always changing.”
Robb Report

One of America’s Best Pasta Makers Is Opening a Tuscan Steakhouse in Chicago

After the Alinea Group pulled out of opening restaurants in Chicago’s new St. Regis development, the building took its sweet time finding a replacement. But finally, almost a year later, we now know what sort of eateries will be opening up in the 101-story tower. St. Regis has partnered with the city’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You, to develop two spaces in the building, Eater Chicago reported on Thursday. The star LA chef Evan Funke (Felix, Mother Wolf) will be helming a Tuscan steakhouse, while local chef Hisanobu Osaka (formerly of Japonais by Morimoto) will oversee an all-day Japanese spot. “I’m...
Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
CBS Chicago

Planning to dine out this weekend? Here are some of Chicago's best new restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot you probably have plans to dine out this weekend. Chicago is full of options, but we've teamed up with TimeOut Chicago to bring you a list of some of the best new spots in town. TimeOut Chicago assistant editor Jeffy Mai has been covering the local food and beverage scene for more than a decade, has compiled a list of the best new restaurants in Chicago.For a modern Korean American experience from the well-regarded team behind Mott Street and Mini Mott, head to Second Generation in Logan Square.The restaurant used to be burger joint Mini...
947wls.com

Chicago West Loop Bar is one of the Best in the World

If you’re wanting to experience one of the best bars in the world, you surprisingly don’t have to go very far to do so…. West Loop’s Kumiko has been named one of The World’s 50 Best Bars. The local bar took the number 25 spot on this esteemed list.
wjol.com

Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too

As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
wgnradio.com

Tyler Florence brings star power, steaks and the magic of Miller & Lux to the menu at Esquire

Acclaimed chef and restaurateur Tyler Florence joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Tyler shares excitement for his visit to Chicago and to bring some of his favorites for food fans at Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk. Exclusive 45-day dry aged tomahawks, New York strips and filets headline the menu that also has elevated desserts, sides and 2 signature wines from Miller & Lux. Tyler Florence’s “Visiting Chef” menu goes for three months and for times, dishes and descriptions be sure to check out https://esquire.coopershawk.com/visiting-chef-series.
rejournals.com

Peak Properties LLC to take over property management and leasing services for four family-held assets in Lincoln Park and Edgewater

Peak Properties, LLC has been selected for property management, leasing, and marketing for four, third-generation family-owned multifamily investment properties and one third generational asset that was sold to a local family office, adding 78 residential units and three commercial spaces to Peak’s client roster in the highly sought-after neighborhoods of Lincoln Park. The Lincoln Park four-building portfolio of multifamily buildings has been owned and self-managed by one family for over 75 years.
wgnradio.com

Chicago pizza is about to get even better

Steve Dale talks with Marc Malnati, Chicago’s Pizza King, who has partnered with Portillo’s. Life can’t get any better than that – imagine, an Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza!
WGNtv.com

Remembering Judy Tenuta’s 2005 visit to WGN Morning News

Friend of WGN Morning News and Oak Park’s very own Judy Tenuta passed away recently. Tenuta was a frequent guest on the morning show, to the point that we had to come up with a different way to feature her unique brand of comedy. In 2005, she joined Ana...
959theriver.com

Hollywood Casino Moving Out Of Downtown Aurora.

Hollywood Casino is moving out of downtown Aurora!. Hollywood Casino Aurora has announced its intention to leave downtown and move to a site near the Interstate 88 interchange with Farnsworth Avenue in the city. Officials at Penn Entertainment Inc., owners of Hollywood Casino, made the announcement Monday on its website,...
