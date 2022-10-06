Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
Drunk driver kills elderly woman crossing the street on Bellaire in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Teachers are human, too.B.KarlHouston, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mystery solved: Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
Watch: Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Officials in a Texas city said a small purse from the 1950s was found inside the walls at a former school building -- and they have now identified the owner.
KHOU
Houston-area highway dedicated to Vanessa Guillén
A section of Highway 3 in southeast Houston was formally dedicated to Vanessa Guillén on Saturday, Oct. 3. This comes two years after she was murdered in Fort Hood.
HPD: Possible carjacking leaves 1 dead, another shot in SW Houston
HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a deadly apartment complex shooting left one person dead and another hurt in a possible carjacking, according to Houston police. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Serenity at Cityside Apartments on Beverly Hill Street which is off the intersection of Hillcroft and Richmond Avenue.
Check your status: Voter registration deadline is hours away
HOUSTON — Election days are super important for Madgeline Britt. "I'm 66 years old and have been voting since I was 18. I've never missed an election," said Britt. But Britt's streak may have ended this year after she ran into some trouble with her voter registration. She tried...
Texas city home to the country’s best pizza restaurant, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pizza, a big pie with sauce, it’s got the cheese (it’s got the cheese) we can’t imagine a more beautiful thing. Now, you may be confused about what’s happening, really quick, go back and re-read that first sentence in sing-song form.
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
DJ shoots man after fight outside of bar in north Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is expected to survive after a brawl between two men led to a shooting in north Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday outside of Micheladas mi Jalisco sports bar on Airline Drive near West Mount Houston Road.
Off-duty security guard shoots man to death at convenience store, HPD says
Police say the guard and the man, whom she knew from previous incidents, got into a verbal exchange when he pulled a pistol on her. That's when she shot him.
Mother, daughter found dead at Katy-area home, investigators say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two women found dead Monday at a house in west Harris County are believed to be mother and daughter, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. Gonzalez said the women were found during a welfare check at a house on Gingham Check Court, which is in a neighborhood off North Fry Road just south of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
The Redford Apartments in SE Houston inspected after multiple deaths in 2022, officials say
The complex has been the center of two back-to-back incidents after two bodies were found. One was found five days following a massive fire at the residence.
Beto O'Rourke shows up for endorsement from The Chicks at Houston show
Some people in the audience were heard booing in response to the endorsement.
HPD releases photos of man wanted for questioning in deadly Cullen shooting
HOUSTON — Surveillance photos have been released of a person wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of a man at a southeast Houston apartment complex. The shooting happened Saturday at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Wenda Street. Houston police said they responded to...
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
Deadly crash shuts down East Freeway near North Freeway ramp in downtown
HOUSTON — A fatal crash involving two vehicles has the East Freeway shut down heading west in downtown Houston early Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened at about 3:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the North Freeway ramp. As of 7 a.m., all main...
More than 1,200 firearms collected during Houston's 2nd gun buyback event
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is calling Houston's second gun buyback event a huge success. In fact, he believes this was one of the largest, "if not the largest," gun buyback events in U.S. history. The drive-thru event was held in the Alief area at the Westchase Park...
New food options at Minute Maid Park ahead of ALDS against Mariners
HOUSTON — Astros fans are gearing up for the postseason. So is the team -- with a taste of fashion and food. At the team store, there's no shortage of Astros gear. Fans can wear their heart on their sleeve, chest, head and feet. Michelle Gibbs was proud of...
From kidnapping to custody | Timeline of Daniel Chacon's week of crime, violent past
Daniel Chacon's violent history has been documented since at least 2012. Daniel Chacon is in jail after a whirlwind week. He's charged with aggravated kidnapping and capital murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez. Chacon, 30, and Gutierrez, 38, were not living together but did have...
I've Lived In Houston My Entire Life & These Are The Brunch Places That Are So Worth It
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Everyone loves a good brunch, there's no denying that. However, we all differ in weekend morning speeds and appetites. Thankfully, for Houston, TX...
Before Pappas there was Luther's BBQ, a restaurant with very '90s TV ads
Acquisition of the '90s-classic chain allowed Pappas to expand its barbecue business across Houston.
