HPD: Possible carjacking leaves 1 dead, another shot in SW Houston

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a deadly apartment complex shooting left one person dead and another hurt in a possible carjacking, according to Houston police. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Serenity at Cityside Apartments on Beverly Hill Street which is off the intersection of Hillcroft and Richmond Avenue.
Mother, daughter found dead at Katy-area home, investigators say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two women found dead Monday at a house in west Harris County are believed to be mother and daughter, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. Gonzalez said the women were found during a welfare check at a house on Gingham Check Court, which is in a neighborhood off North Fry Road just south of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
