Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a delicious steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you, so keep on reading to find out about four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and have excellent online reviews, being praised by both local people and travellers. If you haven't tried their food yet, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
15 Lakes Near Denver for 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a Colorado local living in the Denver area and in this post I’ve rounded up the best lakes near Denver. Getting out on a lake is a fun thing to do around Denver, and these convenient destinations are easy to get to. They offer plenty to do, along with places to stay for a nearby getaway. Discover popular picks and my personal favorite lakes in this comprehensive guide.
Four Colorado Cities Make List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Four Colorado cities have made it onto a list of the most expensive places for renters. While this news is disappointing, it isn't surprising — earlier this year, rent.com reported that renting in parts of the Centennial State could cost you over $2,000 a month. Here's what you need...
Rocky Mountain High: This Home Has the Best Backyard in the World
This Inflatable Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?. Northern Colorado's bounce house King, Jumpin', is fun for kids of all ages. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!
PHOTOS: Coloradans enjoying gorgeous leaf peeping season
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s still time to catch the changing colors in Colorado!. While the trees in northern Colorado are past their peak, southern Colorado is right in the middle of its own “gold rush.” The trees in the state change north to south, giving leaf peepers a full month to see peak fall foliage somewhere in Colorado.
A Unique Chance to Restore a Historic Colorado Inn From the 1880s
From minimalistic tiny homes to luxurious mega-mansions, Colorado's real estate market has a rotating door of unique listings constantly popping up for sale. This property is a fixer-upper but gives someone the chance to restore a historic piece of Colorado's past.
Moose on the Loose: How Did A Moose End Up in Eastern Colorado?
When you think of moose in Colorado, you generally think of their habitat in the mountains. Once in a while, a random moose will make their way down to the Front Range of Colorado, but not very often. Imagine the surprise of seeing a moose on the eastern plains of...
Behold the Bighorns of Colorado’s Waterton Canyon
Colorado's Waterton Canyon is a beautiful place for hiking, biking, horseback riding, fishing in the South Platte River, or just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. The scenic canyon is home to all kinds of wildlife too, and encountering them makes for an especially exciting visit for outdoor enthusiasts. Animals such as black bears, beavers, deer, and eagles are often seen in Waterton Canyon, but it's the bighorn sheep that really make their presence known.
Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List
Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
Google Says This Is The Most Popular Dog In Colorado
So much so, there is an entire week every year that's dedicated to celebrating our beloved furry friends. Did you know that the week of September 20 is National Dog Week?. Late World War I veteran, Captain William Lewis Judy, founded National Dog Week nearly a century ago in 1928, according to National Today.
Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?
For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
Experience The Magic Of The Polar Express In Colorado This Winter
This winter, climb aboard arguably one of, if not the most magical train ride Colorado has to offer. Ever heard of The Polar Express? (this was intended to be a rhetorical question... but if you aren't familiar with this classic Christmas tale, watch the video below - it might jog your memory.)
WATCH: Superintendent of one of the largest southern Colorado school districts retiring
WATCH- New details about the death of a man found on Old Stage Rd. Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. What to look out for with contractor theft in Colorado. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:08 PM MDT. 11 News spoke Local...
7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado
If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
Grand Junction’s Monthly Household Bills Are Less Than Many Colorado Cities
Everybody knows that housing costs in Grand Junction are ridiculously high, but when it comes to household bills, residents are paying less per month than those in at least 36 Colorado cities. A report from Doxo Insights indicates Grand Junction residents are paying an average of $1,835 on monthly bills....
Colorado Home Featured in New Paranormal Series on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us in Colorado and across the nation as Halloween quickly approaches. We all like to binge on a suspense thriller, horror movie, or something that gives us the creeps this time of year when watching TV. If you are looking for something paranormal, you are going...
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
What’s Working: Colorado workers push back against the retirement age
Like its population, Colorado’s workforce is getting older as people work past traditional retirement age. A recent conference held in Denver explored the business case of how older, experienced workers affect a company’s bottom line (catch up with the subject in last week’s newsletter here) and how to attract and retain them. But the Age-Inclusive Management Strategies conference also addressed how the people of any age view work today.
