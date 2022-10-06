Read full article on original website
David Robertson and Phillies Advance to NLDS vs Braves
Former Alabama pitcher David Robinson and the Philadelphia Phillies advance past the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild card round to meet division foe Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series (NLDS). The Phillies swept the Cardinals 2-0 in the best of three Wild Card round to move on...
MLB Playoffs: Judge, Verlander Join Fray as 8 Teams Remain
Major League Baseball's first foray into a best-of-three wild-card round provided its share of memorable moments. A 15-inning, 432-pitch game. A seven-run comeback win. Joe Musgrove's ears. Now it’s on to the division series, which is business as usual with a best-of-five format. The four matchups are Braves-Phillies, Padres-Dodgers, Mariners-Astros...
Can History Repeat? Inside the Storied Playoff Past of New York vs. Cleveland
On Tuesday night, October 11th, the New York Yankees will begin their American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. It's the sixth time in history that these two franchises have met up in the playoffs. That said, it's the first time the teams will meet in the postseason with Cleveland playing under its new moniker, the Guardians, as they were the "Indians" during the first five match-ups.
The Houston Astros Host the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 174 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Mariners hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7 in 9th inning
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
Fans Boo New York Mets Iconic Voice For Slamming Buck
When you are a Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer/analyst, you are paid for your opinion. Ex-players and managers stack broadcast booths across the country to provide key insight. Mets play-by-play star, Gary Cohen grew up a New York Mets fan, not too far from Shea Stadium. Cohen along with former 1986 Mets Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez combine for one of the most popular broadcast booth trios in the game. On Sunday night, Cohen was part of the SNY postgame crew, as the game was on ESPN. The ever-popular Queens native got roundly booed by the live audience for his comments regarding Mets manager Buck Showalter.
Once a Superstar, This New York Yankees’ Career Has Ended in Disgrace
During the mid-2010's, there were few arms in baseball that were more feared, than Aroldis Chapman. A native of Cuba, the left-handed pitcher made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010, at age 22. It didn't take long from there for "Chappy" to grow into one of the game's most dominant closers, thanks to a fastball that was touching 104 MPH on the radar gun.
ALDS & NLDS Set To Begin MLB Fall Classic
If you're a sports fan then this is one of the best times of the year. It's all happening now! The NFL and College Football are in the thick of it. Players are getting back on the hardwood and the ice. And now it's time for the boys of summer to shine.
Who Is To Blame For The NY Mets Disappointing End To 2022?
It is still very hard to believe that the New York Mets are done in 2022. The Mets got beat in a best of three series by the San Diego Padres where all three games were played at Citi Field. To say the Mets being eliminated is disappointing, would be an understatement. They won 101 games which was the second most in franchise history. They had two of the best, if not the best, pitchers in all of baseball in Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. They also had a veteran and experienced manager in Buck Showalter. Yet they have nothing to show for it. Below is my quick take on the Mets as seen in The Times Union:
Core exercise: Avs follow pattern of Stanley Cup champions
Joe Sakic adopted a very practical approach to the task of molding the Colorado Avalanche roster that will attempt to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. “We know we’re not going to be able to sign everybody,” the NHL’s reigning general manager of the year said not long after his team hoisted the Cup. “We know that. But we’ve got our priority.”
