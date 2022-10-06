It is still very hard to believe that the New York Mets are done in 2022. The Mets got beat in a best of three series by the San Diego Padres where all three games were played at Citi Field. To say the Mets being eliminated is disappointing, would be an understatement. They won 101 games which was the second most in franchise history. They had two of the best, if not the best, pitchers in all of baseball in Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. They also had a veteran and experienced manager in Buck Showalter. Yet they have nothing to show for it. Below is my quick take on the Mets as seen in The Times Union:

