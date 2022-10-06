Read full article on original website
Giants Spoil Packers International Debut With 27-22 Win
LONDON (AP) — Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley spoiled the Green Bay Packers' international debut. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers set the stage by jumping out to an early lead over the New York Giants. But Jones and Barkley made the key plays in a 27-22 comeback victory at...
Cousins & Vikings Snap To Life With Late TD To Beat Bears 29-22
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings established a remarkable rhythm early. Their resiliency surfaced again late. The reward is being alone in first place in the NFC North. Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota's fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead...
Hill Accounts for 4 TDs, Saints Top Seahawks 39-32
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Don't ask New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill what position he really plays. “Look, I just work here and do what they ask,” the 32-year-old Hill said with a grin after one of the most memorable days of his unconventional, six-year, NFL career.
Seahawks Lose Rashaad Penny for Season to Lower Leg Fracture
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season after suffering a broken fibula in his lower left leg in Sunday’s loss to New Orleans. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on KIRO-AM Monday...
AP’s Tom Canavan Warns NY Giants Fans Not To Get Too Excited
It is pretty wild to hear these words but the New York Football Giants are off to a 4-1 start through the first five weeks of the season. Head Coach Brian Daboll deserves a ton of credit for how good he has this team playing. The Giants had such a depleted secondary in Sunday's win in London over the Green Bay Packers, I couldn't even name you them off the top of my head. It doesn't matter because the Gmen are winning football games despite not having that many weapons on both offense and defense. I further discuss this in my quick take below from The Times Union:
Dallas Cowboys QB Competition: What Does Troy Aikman Think of Tony Romo?
Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks have graduated to the broadcast booth since the early '70s when Don Meredith joined Monday Night Football, the tradition continues with Troy Aikman and Tony Romo, so how does Troy Aikman really feel about Tony Romo?. According to The Spun, Troy Aikman thinks he deserves a better...
Ex NFL Player Antonio Brown Shares Offensive Image Making Fun of Mental Disabilities
Ex NFL Player Antonio Brown is no stranger to controversy. However, Brown has crossed over to a point of no return as he posted a picture that mocked mental disabilities. Brown is so far gone into his own ego that he has no regard for anyone else. His ignorance is on full display for him to post a picture like that, or he just doesn't care. Either way, it is horrible.
Jalen Hurts Sets a New NFL Record
Jalen Hurts’ legs have remained a crucial competent of his game as he developed as a passer. He used his legs to get into the end zone twice, both times running a quarterback sneak from 1-yard away, setting a new NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first 25 career starts with 19. Cam Newton previously owned the record.
What’s Really Going on Here? Giants CB Being Tended to by Trainer Goes Viral
Sometimes the right (or wrong) angle of a photo or video can change everything. IG models spend countless hours attempting to get the perfect shot, one from just the right angle that makes them look best. Unfortunately for New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes, he was trending on social media...
The Best Tweets and Pictures After Dallas Cowboys Dismantle the Los Angeles Rams
The Dallas Cowboys went into the game as the underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams. But, after the Cowboys beat the Super Bowl champs 22-10, the underdogs celebrated while Twitter blew up with some awesome tweets. The Cowboys lost their first game of the season against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers....
Cameraman Shoved by Davante Adams Takes First Step Toward Retribution
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams could be in hot water after pushing an unsuspecting cameraman in the aftermath of his team's gut-wrenching loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. While Adams's decision to shove the cameraman was a bad one, social media had plenty of...
Poll: It’s Zappe Hour…But for how long?
Don't worry, be Zappe. That's what New England Patriots fans discovered yesterday as the Pats toyed with the Detroit Lions in rookie QB Bailey Zappe's first NFL start. As Jonathan Vilma said while struggling to provide coherent color commentary on the Fox broadcast, the tee-shirts around Patriots Place in Foxborough and Quincy Market in Boston will be printing themselves with a few more performances like that from New England's No. 4.
Damon Benning to Join Nebraska Football Radio Broadcasts
One Huskers football replacement search is over
NBA’s Most Handsome Coaches? Texas Represent!
I've seen a LOT of different types of surveys in my life. Some of them have been useful and helpful, while others have been entertaining and thought-provoking. Then there are the ones that are just downright silly, and today I bring you one that is maybe even beyond silly. However, it does have some Texas ties to it and at least we can lay claim to something in it.
NBA・
Panthers Fire Matt Rhule After 1-4 Start; Wilks Takes Over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
Chiefs Hold on for Wild 30-29 Victory Over Rival Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs headed off to the locker room facing a big hole against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, everything from the big plays to the officiating calls going the way of their longtime AFC West rivals. One call in particular...
David Robertson and Phillies Advance to NLDS vs Braves
Former Alabama pitcher David Robinson and the Philadelphia Phillies advance past the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild card round to meet division foe Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series (NLDS). The Phillies swept the Cardinals 2-0 in the best of three Wild Card round to move on...
Can History Repeat? Inside the Storied Playoff Past of New York vs. Cleveland
On Tuesday night, October 11th, the New York Yankees will begin their American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. It's the sixth time in history that these two franchises have met up in the playoffs. That said, it's the first time the teams will meet in the postseason with Cleveland playing under its new moniker, the Guardians, as they were the "Indians" during the first five match-ups.
Core exercise: Avs follow pattern of Stanley Cup champions
Joe Sakic adopted a very practical approach to the task of molding the Colorado Avalanche roster that will attempt to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. “We know we’re not going to be able to sign everybody,” the NHL’s reigning general manager of the year said not long after his team hoisted the Cup. “We know that. But we’ve got our priority.”
