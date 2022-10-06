ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

AP’s Tom Canavan Warns NY Giants Fans Not To Get Too Excited

It is pretty wild to hear these words but the New York Football Giants are off to a 4-1 start through the first five weeks of the season. Head Coach Brian Daboll deserves a ton of credit for how good he has this team playing. The Giants had such a depleted secondary in Sunday's win in London over the Green Bay Packers, I couldn't even name you them off the top of my head. It doesn't matter because the Gmen are winning football games despite not having that many weapons on both offense and defense. I further discuss this in my quick take below from The Times Union:
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ex NFL Player Antonio Brown Shares Offensive Image Making Fun of Mental Disabilities

Ex NFL Player Antonio Brown is no stranger to controversy. However, Brown has crossed over to a point of no return as he posted a picture that mocked mental disabilities. Brown is so far gone into his own ego that he has no regard for anyone else. His ignorance is on full display for him to post a picture like that, or he just doesn't care. Either way, it is horrible.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Jalen Hurts Sets a New NFL Record

Jalen Hurts’ legs have remained a crucial competent of his game as he developed as a passer. He used his legs to get into the end zone twice, both times running a quarterback sneak from 1-yard away, setting a new NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first 25 career starts with 19. Cam Newton previously owned the record.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Poll: It’s Zappe Hour…But for how long?

Don't worry, be Zappe. That's what New England Patriots fans discovered yesterday as the Pats toyed with the Detroit Lions in rookie QB Bailey Zappe's first NFL start. As Jonathan Vilma said while struggling to provide coherent color commentary on the Fox broadcast, the tee-shirts around Patriots Place in Foxborough and Quincy Market in Boston will be printing themselves with a few more performances like that from New England's No. 4.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

NBA’s Most Handsome Coaches? Texas Represent!

I've seen a LOT of different types of surveys in my life. Some of them have been useful and helpful, while others have been entertaining and thought-provoking. Then there are the ones that are just downright silly, and today I bring you one that is maybe even beyond silly. However, it does have some Texas ties to it and at least we can lay claim to something in it.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Panthers Fire Matt Rhule After 1-4 Start; Wilks Takes Over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Can History Repeat? Inside the Storied Playoff Past of New York vs. Cleveland

On Tuesday night, October 11th, the New York Yankees will begin their American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. It's the sixth time in history that these two franchises have met up in the playoffs. That said, it's the first time the teams will meet in the postseason with Cleveland playing under its new moniker, the Guardians, as they were the "Indians" during the first five match-ups.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Core exercise: Avs follow pattern of Stanley Cup champions

Joe Sakic adopted a very practical approach to the task of molding the Colorado Avalanche roster that will attempt to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. “We know we’re not going to be able to sign everybody,” the NHL’s reigning general manager of the year said not long after his team hoisted the Cup. “We know that. But we’ve got our priority.”
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

