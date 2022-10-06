ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copiah County, MS

WJTV 12

Info panels held at cannabis convention in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got a chance to learn about the possibilities of medial cannabis this weekend at the Lucky Leaf Expo. Organizers and vendors said cannabis will soon become a major part of Mississippi’s economy. Patients in Mississippi will soon have access to medical marijuana. Lucky Leaf Expo held a two-day […]
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership

Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi River at 4 feet in Vicksburg as dry spell lingers

JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marks one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Richard’s Disposal speaks out after city settles lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Richard’s Disposal is speaking out after the Jackson City Council agreed to settle the company’s lawsuit. Employees held signs saying, “I Am Jackson,” to remind everyone that many people who brought the operation to life are from Jackson. Richard’s attorney, John Walker, says on January 18, the garbage collection company should […]
JACKSON, MS
Salon

The Jackson water crisis is being used as an excuse to privatize the water system. That's a bad idea

When Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced in mid-September that the state was lifting its weeks-long boil order for Jackson, it sounded like a declaration of victory: "We have restored clean water to the city of Jackson." The ensuing headlines sent the same message of relief after weeks of the intense crisis that left tens of thousands of residents of the state capital with no access to water.
JACKSON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Questions raised about resignations as Lang leaves

For the second time in just over a year, the City of Clinton is in the market for an economic development director. Daniel Lang resigned to take a similar position with more pay in Flowood. And that’s becoming a familiar refrain in Clinton—department heads leaving for positions in other cities, state government or private business.
CLINTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Jones continues to chase her dreams in the business world

Vicksburg native Shemekia Jones is continuing to make boss-moves as a entrepreneur who continues to add to her brand. Born and raised in Vicksburg, Jones always had a passion for being her own boss. “I always wanted to work for myself and make my own money because I grew up...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg citizen stands up to utility company

Two Vicksburg homeowners were shocked when they arrived home to see a giant hole in their front yard with no posted notice about work being done. Lori and Stan Collins pulled onto East Avenue after spending a week in Orange Beach celebrating their one-year anniversary. As they drove up to the front of their home they saw a professionally dug hole, about 3 feet by 5 feet, in their front yard.
VICKSBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
GULFPORT, MS
nypressnews.com

Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson Named One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23

Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson has been named one of Mississippi’s 12 Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our Magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
pelahatchienews.com

West speaks to Rankin County leaders, law enforcement and offenders

Rankin and Madison District Attorney (DA) John K. Bramlett’s office sponsored multiple events on September 20, 2022. The DA’s office brought internationally known speaker and author Damon West to share his story with diverse audiences across Rankin County. The morning began with West speaking to a room full...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

JPD roadblock lawsuit settlement brings changes to the policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department avoids a long legal battle in their settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center involving roadblocks. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs in February. The settlement does not end the practice of roadblocks but...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg’s most haunted

Spooky season has arrived, and many enjoy celebrating with a good old-fashioned scare. Believers in the paranormal say that Vicksburg’s violent history has thinned the veil between this world and the next. Check out the top five haunted locations in the Vicksburg area, if you dare. Vicksburg National Military...
VICKSBURG, MS

Community Policy