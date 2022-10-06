Read full article on original website
Info panels held at cannabis convention in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got a chance to learn about the possibilities of medial cannabis this weekend at the Lucky Leaf Expo. Organizers and vendors said cannabis will soon become a major part of Mississippi’s economy. Patients in Mississippi will soon have access to medical marijuana. Lucky Leaf Expo held a two-day […]
Lucky Leaf Expo allows networking opportunities for medical marijuana industry in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patients aren’t able to access medical marijuana in Mississippi just yet. But the wheels are already in motion for the business side of the industry. The green carpet is rolled out for the Lucky Leaf Expo at the Jackson Convention Center. “It’s connecting everybody together,”...
Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership
Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
Mississippi River at 4 feet in Vicksburg as dry spell lingers
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marks one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
Richard’s Disposal speaks out after city settles lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Richard’s Disposal is speaking out after the Jackson City Council agreed to settle the company’s lawsuit. Employees held signs saying, “I Am Jackson,” to remind everyone that many people who brought the operation to life are from Jackson. Richard’s attorney, John Walker, says on January 18, the garbage collection company should […]
The Jackson water crisis is being used as an excuse to privatize the water system. That's a bad idea
When Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced in mid-September that the state was lifting its weeks-long boil order for Jackson, it sounded like a declaration of victory: "We have restored clean water to the city of Jackson." The ensuing headlines sent the same message of relief after weeks of the intense crisis that left tens of thousands of residents of the state capital with no access to water.
‘What settlement?’: As Richard’s Disposal looks forward, one Jackson councilman says nothing is official
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding the future of trash pickup in the capital city, and the answers to many of those questions vary depending on who you ask. Residents should find out what trash collection in Jackson will look like in the short...
Low water forces Viking to halt Mississippi River cruises
The Viking Mississippi will not return to ports along the Mississippi River until water levels are adequate for safe travel. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the river was at 3.66 feet at Vicksburg. For comparison, flood stage is 43 feet. The “low stage” marker is 5 feet. In...
Questions raised about resignations as Lang leaves
For the second time in just over a year, the City of Clinton is in the market for an economic development director. Daniel Lang resigned to take a similar position with more pay in Flowood. And that’s becoming a familiar refrain in Clinton—department heads leaving for positions in other cities, state government or private business.
Jones continues to chase her dreams in the business world
Vicksburg native Shemekia Jones is continuing to make boss-moves as a entrepreneur who continues to add to her brand. Born and raised in Vicksburg, Jones always had a passion for being her own boss. “I always wanted to work for myself and make my own money because I grew up...
Vicksburg citizen stands up to utility company
Two Vicksburg homeowners were shocked when they arrived home to see a giant hole in their front yard with no posted notice about work being done. Lori and Stan Collins pulled onto East Avenue after spending a week in Orange Beach celebrating their one-year anniversary. As they drove up to the front of their home they saw a professionally dug hole, about 3 feet by 5 feet, in their front yard.
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson Named One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23
Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson has been named one of Mississippi’s 12 Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our Magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”
West speaks to Rankin County leaders, law enforcement and offenders
Rankin and Madison District Attorney (DA) John K. Bramlett’s office sponsored multiple events on September 20, 2022. The DA’s office brought internationally known speaker and author Damon West to share his story with diverse audiences across Rankin County. The morning began with West speaking to a room full...
Mississippi bicyclist struck and killed after riding into oncoming traffic
A Mississippi man was struck and killed Sunday after he rode his bicycle into outcoming traffic. Corbett Edgin, 52, of Natchez, collided head-on with a vehicle while traveling on what is known as Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road in Adams County, near the old Johns Manville plant. Adams County...
JPD roadblock lawsuit settlement brings changes to the policy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department avoids a long legal battle in their settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center involving roadblocks. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs in February. The settlement does not end the practice of roadblocks but...
Aplos Coming to Highland Village, CARA Dog Days of Summer and Mission First
General Manager Steven O'Neill and Executive Chef Alex Eaton of The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100) are preparing to launch a new Mediterranean "fast fine dining" restaurant called Aplos at Highland Village in early 2018. "Aplos is the Greek word for simple, and we plan...
Vicksburg’s most haunted
Spooky season has arrived, and many enjoy celebrating with a good old-fashioned scare. Believers in the paranormal say that Vicksburg’s violent history has thinned the veil between this world and the next. Check out the top five haunted locations in the Vicksburg area, if you dare. Vicksburg National Military...
City of Jackson issues precautionary boil water notice for 30 connections
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson issued a boil water notice for 30 connections on Saturday. The City says that the notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure. AREAS IMPACTED:. [3400-3799] Kings Hwy: 39216. According to the City, residents will be notified immediately when the...
