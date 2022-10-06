New and improved, Safe Haven Museum to celebrate re-opening with tech enhancements

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
OCSD survey results show possible Leighton closure is of low priority
OSWEGO — A survey sent out to Oswego City School District residents revealed the proposed repurposing of Frederick Leighton Elementary School is of lower priority to survey takers than other matters such as financial planning and support for smaller class sizes. The Thoughts Exchange survey results were unveiled last...
Police to residents: lock your vehicles
OSWEGO — The Oswego City Police Department is alerting citizens to a series of vehicle entries that have recently occurred throughout the city of Oswego. Police have received numerous reports over the past several days of vehicles that were entered and some that had their contents stolen. The department wishes to remind citizens to lock their car doors and not to leave valuable items in their vehicles.
Oswego cross country teams defeat Fulton
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams ran past visiting Fulton on Friday at the Oswego Middle School course. The Oswego boys earned the first nine places on the way to a 15-50 triumph.
Varsity roundup: Fulton football team edges Redhawks; Mexico defeats J-D
Sam Cotton scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Fulton varsity football team to a 20-16 victory over host Central Square on Saturday. Cotton picked off a pass and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, giving the Red Raiders a 6-0 lead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheppard wins Super DIRT Week Billy Whittaker Cars 200
OSWEGO — On a night that will be remembered for years to come, Matt Sheppard etched his name on one of the most historical pages in Super DIRT Week’s history book. After claiming the SRI Performance/Stock Car Steel & Aluminum Pole Award Thursday night at Oswego Speedway, Sheppard started on the front row Sunday for the $50,000-to-win, 200-lap Billy Whittaker Cars 200 during the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week.
