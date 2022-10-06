Snapchat, bloody footprints and money lead Denver police to 14 year old's accused killer

Jozias “JoJo” Aragon of Denver appeared to be at a crossroads, planning a 15th birthday party with one group of friends but selling guns and on the fringe of gang life with another.

The second group got the last word.

That's according to the probable cause affidavit written by Denver Police homicide detectives outlining the murder case against 17-year-old Diego E. Lopez, who will be charged as an adult. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann published the affidavit today, six days after Lopez's arrest.

It was the most violent murder a seasoned homicide detective had ever seen in more than 100 investigations.

Lopez, according to the warrant, shot Aragon in the back, stabbed him, pistol-whipped him so hard the gun broke and then stomped on his face at least 5 times with his Nike Air Force 1 tennis shoes. Lopez then took photos of bloody evidence and displayed them on Snapchat, before quickly deleting them.

The boy's small body (he was 5'2" 90 pounds) was left near the baseball diamond at the Southwest Recreation Center at 9200 W. Saratoga Place, Denver, Aug. 8 — where it was found a short time later.

The 17 year old was arrested Sept. 30 but McCann Thursday announced that he would be charged as an adult prompting the release of the affidavit and thus his name and booking photo. He is eligible for a reverse transfer hearing, which would allow him to petition to move the case to juvenile court.

Lopez is scheduled to be advised of the charges against him Oct. 20.

Here's a timeline of events leading up to Aragon's murder, and his last hours, according to the affidavit:

April 11, 2020 — One of Aragon’s friends, an unnamed 15 year old, is killed in a shootout. A witness told police that after that incident, the dead friend’s enemies “become JoJo’s.”

July 14, 2020 – Aragon is the witness in an aggravated shooting. After this, someone sends Aragon photos of his home on Instagram threatening to “shoot the house up.”

July 8, 2022 - Lopez and Aragon begin discussing via texts and Instagram exchanges a .45 caliber gun Aragon has for sale for $900. It's not the first time Lopez had bought a gun from him, according to detectives.

Monday, Aug. 8, the day of the murder:

9:52 a.m. — Lopez messages Aragon to let him know he’s back from a weekend trip. “What’s the word?” he asks. A few texts later, Lopez texts Aragon “I got 9 for you” referring to $900 for the gun.

12:23 p.m. — Aragon texts an unnamed person that he is on the way home from the store with his mom. This is roughly an hour before he was murdered.

1:12 pm — home surveillance video shows Aragon in the rec center parking lot getting out of the passenger side of a Scion.

1:13 pm — Aragon texts Lopez that he is at the location and Lopez texts back that he is 3 minutes away. Ironically, the detective notes, Aragon texts Lopez to come alone, as he doesn’t trust anyone else.

1:14 p.m. — Scion pulls away, without JoJo. Driver unknown.

Around this time, a neighbor reports seeing what is now thought of as Aragon sitting on a park bench talking on a cell phone.

1:15 p.m. — home surveillance video shows a teen fitting Lopez’s description running toward the rec center.

1:22 p.m. — Lopez and Aragon’s phones connect as the warrant said they are attempting to find each other. This is the final message between the two.

Around this time, a lifeguard reports seeing a teenager dressed in black sweatpants and a hoodie, which the witness thought was odd because it was a hot day. The lifeguard said the teenager met with another person and they high-five as if they know each other.

1:33 p.m. — Home video surveillance showed a teen assumed to be Lopez running away from the recreation center. At around this time, a woman walking her children to the pool sees a teenager running “as if he wasn’t exercising” drop a $20 bill. She picks it up and later realized it had a bloody fingerprint on it.

At around this time, a neighbor working in his yard sees Lopez running by dressed in heavy clothing, which was strange considering it was a hot day.

Appx. 1:47 p.m. —Aragon’s phone is turned off.

2:56 p.m. — first 911 call.

7 p.m. — Denver Medical Examiner investigators arrive to the area behind the baseball field to investigate and cannot identify the body, as there is no wallet or cellphone at the scene.

Aragon’s body is transported to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Around 10 p.m. — Lopez obtains a new or different cell phone.

Investigators spent seven weeks talking to witnesses, and getting search warrants for Lopez's phones and social media accounts. A witnesses home was shot 10 times, but no one was injured — including a baby.

Investigators found social media profiles of witnesses with "N$M" — a reference to Denver street gang North Side Mafia, according to the affidavit. Lopez lived near the ball field but Aragon lived 20 minutes away and did not drive, according to the arrest warrant. Detectives believe that Aragon was baited by Lopez with the promise of money for the gun he was allegedly selling.

A witness told police "Diego sent her a Snapchat video of his bloody hand and shoe, on or near his birthday, which is one day after this murder, but then quickly deleted them, so that when she went back to view them again she was unable to. This demonstrates to Your Affiant that Diego is aware of the value of electronic evidence to investigators and sought to avoid detection by deleting the incriminating video."

In responses to the fact that Lopez got a different phone 8 hours after the murder, detective deduces he "believes it's more likely that (Lopez) changed devices in an effort to avoid detection or hinder this investigation."

A couple of weeks after his shocking death, over 100 relatives, friends and strangers stood in the rain next to the ball field and prayed for JoJo. Around the corner from the vigil, Denver police cars kept watch as a reminder that something out of the ordinary had happened there.