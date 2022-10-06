Read full article on original website
Fred T. Bartram, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Fred passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Garden View Care Center. Military rites will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88.
Richard "Rich" W. Verhaagen, 76 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Rich passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Flora Hopple, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Flora passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Wendell Duane Mains, 86, Wichita
Memorials:American Legion Building in Villisca, Iowa. Notes:Luncheon following graveside service at the Methodist Church in Villisca, Iowa.
Janice Ann (Brower) Hirst, 92 of Omaha, NE
Cemetery:West Liberty Cemetery, rural Glenwood, Iowa.
Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15th at...
Lloyd Reed, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa and formerly of Wiota
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department. Burial, with a Tolling of the Bell ceremony by the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department and Military Honors by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army National Guard, will be held in the First Lutheran Cemetery.
Michelle Henrich, 41, of Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Sundays With Mike: Prelude to a forum
(Shenandoah) – In case you haven’t noticed, we’re in the middle of an election season. Yeah, I know more attention is given to football season in some quarters. And, some people tend to believe mid-term elections aren’t that important. Not this year. It could be argued...
Pella celebrating National Manufacturing Month, gives Clarinda schools $2,500 grant
(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Community School District is just one of the benefactors of Pella Corporation's celebration of National Manufacturing Month. That's according to Pella's Shenandoah Plant Manager John Finn, who tells KMA News his company awarded a $2,500 grant to the district to help fund Clarinda's technical trades programs. Other events to kick off Manufacturing Month, Finn says, included breakfast for team members on Wednesday and tours on Friday for nearly 200 area school students. However, Finn says the donation to Clarinda comes to help play a more significant hand in developing the next generation of manufacturing workers.
Meet the Candidates: Henry Martin
(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we turn our attention to the race for Missouri's 6th Congressional District seat, which covers most of northern Missouri, including Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Worth and Gentry counties in KMAland. Today's report features the Democratic nominee, Henry Martin.
KMAland Golf (10/10): East Atchison, Maryville advance to state
(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Maryville advanced to state while Nebraska City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood had individual girls compete at state on Monday in KMAland girls golf. GIRLS: Missouri Class 1 District 4 (at Lawson) East Atchison shot a 367 and won the district championship, advancing to the Class 1...
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/10): Denison-Schleswig among 5 new teams
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are...
Board learns of pipeline ordinance misinformation
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors cleared up some misinformation and continued to discuss legal options regarding the proposed Summit Carbon pipeline at its Sept. 27 meeting. Grant Terry, a Summit Carbon Pipeline Solutions project manager had spoken at a recent meeting of the Montgomery County Planning and Zoning Commission,...
Omaha's Klein lands Summit League award
(Omaha) -- Omaha’s Theo Klein was picked as the Summit League Offensive Peak Performer of the Week on Monday. Klein posted a five-point performance in a win over Southern Indiana, scoring twice and adding an assist in the win. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Iowa law enforcement performs incredible rescue after horse falls 50 feet down a creek
NEOLA, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office helped with an incredible animal rescue Sunday. Deputies saved a horse after it fell 50 feet down a creek near Neola, Iowa. The department said the horse became stuck in the mud and water for several hours. Two deputies, along with...
Axne, Nunn sound off on turbines, pipelines
(Shenandoah) -- Two contentious local issues were covered during Sunday night's candidates forum on KMA, featuring Iowa's 3rd Congressional District contestants. Both incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn addressed questions pertaining to energy policy. Both candidates were asked whether they support wind turbine projects--including Invenergy's proposed Shenandoah Hills wind farm. Axne, who is seeking her third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, says Iowa has a huge opportunity to benefit from both wind and solar energy production.
Griswold AD Nicklaus recognized by IHSADA
(Griswold) -- Griswold Athletic Director Troy Nicklaus has received the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association's Southwest District Middle School Athletic Director of the Year. With this designation, Nicklaus is eligible as a candidate for the Iowa Middle School AD of the Year. Nicklaus' honor came off the nomination from...
