WALB 10
APD looking for man wanted on battery charge
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on an aggravated battery charge. Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as Corey Hightower, 34, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge. Police said he is wanted in connection to an incident that happened in...
Vienna Police ask for public's help finding man wanted after shooting
VIENNA, Ga. — A man is wanted for charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during a crime in Vienna. The Vienna Police Department says Christian Collier has warrants out for his arrest, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. In a post to social media, they said...
wfxl.com
Dawson shooting leaves one injured
The investigation continues, after a shooting in Dawson Sunday. Dawson police tell FOX 31 that they responded to the Standley-Oxford Apartments on 7th Avenue just before 3 p.m. Police say a young, black male was shot and is in the hospital recovering from the gunshot wound. A white vehicle was...
WALB 10
1 shot in Dawson shooting
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, according to Dawson Police Department. Police said the shooting happened on 7th Street around 2:50 p.m. The condition of the man is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
WALB 10
Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and now she faces charges including child endangerment, according to Vienna Police Department. On Oct. 8 at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Union Street at the CSX railroad crossing...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. police searching for suspected truck thief and witnesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects involved in a truck theft that happened in September, according to the agency. On Sept. 27, a truck was stolen around 4:15 a.m. at the Circle K on the 600...
wfxl.com
Drugs, money, guns found during Ashburn search warrant
Multiple drugs, guns and cash were found during a search warrant in Ashburn Friday afternoon. Ashburn police, with the assistance from the Sycamore Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in Ashburn. Police say that upon searching the home, an unknown quantity of "Flocka", cocaine and a large...
wfxl.com
Funeral for Cook County deputy killed in the line of duty held Monday
The funeral for Captain Terry "turtle" Arnold was held at Cook County High School Monday morning. Interment will follow at Greggs Baptist Church. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says that Arnold suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after dispersing a fight between two students that occurred at Cook County High School.
WALB 10
Albany police caution residents amid rise in car thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stolen cars are one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country; and Georgia is no exception. It’s described as an epidemic in some cities. Around 1,000 cars were stolen in Atlanta in just the first four months of 2022. “It’s a common, everyday type of...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University Royal Court coronation
The Royal Court Coronation is the first event in a week full of homecoming festivities. The official kick-off will take place on Monday, October 10 at 5:00 p.m.
Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
WTVM
Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus. The suspect was seen running...
Albany Herald
Dougherty Jail Report
These are bookings for Sept. 29-Oct. 5 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
Changes coming for Liberty Expressway travelers in Dougherty County
ALBANY — The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. Highway 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. Starting Thursday, the speed limit will be set at 45 miles per...
WALB 10
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
$10,000 reward offered for information about the death of Kasara Brown and her unborn baby
FITZGERALD — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of a woman and her unborn baby in her Fitzgerald home. The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and...
southgatv.com
GBI’s big drug bust in Cordele
CORDELE, GA – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
Singing the praises of Waffle House
TIFTON — Plates rattling, bacon sizzling, a song pounding on the juke box, multiple conversations in more than one language. This is what the Waffle House sounds like on a Sunday morning in Tifton. Waffle House is the Harrisons’ favorite restaurant. Ever since our twin daughters were small, we’ve...
Lone walk on ASU campus is a homecoming treat
ALBANY — Their use is either limited now or, for some, nonexistent. But there they are, the old buildings on what most people call Albany State University’s “lower campus,” the original ASU campus. Wiley Hall ... Gibson Hall ... Peace Hall ... the Daisy Brown Building ... Sanford Hall ... the Old President’s House ... L. Orene Hall ... the old Sanford Hall Gymnasium ... the chimney that is all that remains of Caroline Hall.
