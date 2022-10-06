ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

APD looking for man wanted on battery charge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on an aggravated battery charge. Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as Corey Hightower, 34, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge. Police said he is wanted in connection to an incident that happened in...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Dawson shooting leaves one injured

The investigation continues, after a shooting in Dawson Sunday. Dawson police tell FOX 31 that they responded to the Standley-Oxford Apartments on 7th Avenue just before 3 p.m. Police say a young, black male was shot and is in the hospital recovering from the gunshot wound. A white vehicle was...
DAWSON, GA
WALB 10

1 shot in Dawson shooting

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, according to Dawson Police Department. Police said the shooting happened on 7th Street around 2:50 p.m. The condition of the man is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
DAWSON, GA
WALB 10

Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and now she faces charges including child endangerment, according to Vienna Police Department. On Oct. 8 at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Union Street at the CSX railroad crossing...
VIENNA, GA
wfxl.com

Drugs, money, guns found during Ashburn search warrant

Multiple drugs, guns and cash were found during a search warrant in Ashburn Friday afternoon. Ashburn police, with the assistance from the Sycamore Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in Ashburn. Police say that upon searching the home, an unknown quantity of "Flocka", cocaine and a large...
ASHBURN, GA
wfxl.com

Funeral for Cook County deputy killed in the line of duty held Monday

The funeral for Captain Terry "turtle" Arnold was held at Cook County High School Monday morning. Interment will follow at Greggs Baptist Church. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says that Arnold suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after dispersing a fight between two students that occurred at Cook County High School.
COOK COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany police caution residents amid rise in car thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stolen cars are one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country; and Georgia is no exception. It’s described as an epidemic in some cities. Around 1,000 cars were stolen in Atlanta in just the first four months of 2022. “It’s a common, everyday type of...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus. The suspect was seen running...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Dougherty Jail Report

These are bookings for Sept. 29-Oct. 5 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
VIENNA, GA
southgatv.com

GBI’s big drug bust in Cordele

CORDELE, GA – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
CORDELE, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Singing the praises of Waffle House

TIFTON — Plates rattling, bacon sizzling, a song pounding on the juke box, multiple conversations in more than one language. This is what the Waffle House sounds like on a Sunday morning in Tifton. Waffle House is the Harrisons’ favorite restaurant. Ever since our twin daughters were small, we’ve...
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Lone walk on ASU campus is a homecoming treat

ALBANY — Their use is either limited now or, for some, nonexistent. But there they are, the old buildings on what most people call Albany State University’s “lower campus,” the original ASU campus. Wiley Hall ... Gibson Hall ... Peace Hall ... the Daisy Brown Building ... Sanford Hall ... the Old President’s House ... L. Orene Hall ... the old Sanford Hall Gymnasium ... the chimney that is all that remains of Caroline Hall.
ALBANY, GA

