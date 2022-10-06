Read full article on original website
NJ beaches are still a battered mess after Hurricane Ian
At the end of last month into the start of October, when the wind started whipping and the rain started falling from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, beaches up and down the New Jersey coast suffered significant erosion. According to Stewart Farrell, the director and founder of the Stockton University...
Ghosts of New Jersey: The real stories behind these haunted places
Since moving to New Jersey, I have heard of thousands of tourist attractions I have to visit. A few of my favorites are going to a show at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park in the summer, hiking the Delaware Water Gap in the spring, and finding historic small towns like Lambertville to discover.
This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report
New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
Airbnb announces anti-Halloween party crackdowns in NJ
Airbnb has announced the rollout of platform defenses and policies aimed at reducing disruptive parties over Halloween weekend. As part of its ongoing mission to promote responsible behavior and crack down on parties, the online marketplace which focuses on short-term homestays and experiences will take action on certain local reservations made by guests without a history of positive reviews.
Popular NJ country club opens its restaurant to the general public
BERNARDS — Looking for a new place to dine in New Jersey?. The Basking Ridge Country Club and Heritage Golf Group have opened XXVI Tavern. Located at the country club, nestled in Somerset Hills at 185 Madisonville Road, Basking Ridge, this 133-seat restaurant is open to club members as well as to the public.
Here Are New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Presents Through The Years
If the question is whether it's too early to talk about Christmas, the answer is no, it's not. Especially when we're talking about Christmas presents. If you're getting ready to kick off your Christmas shopping season, you may want to know what the hottest gifts have been right here in New Jersey over the past few years, and some of our choices in the past have been pretty interesting.
New Jersey’s Beer Drinking Rank Will Make You Want A Cold One
It seems to me that the residents of New Jersey have plenty of reasons to pop open a cold one after a long day at work, but the data about Garden State beer drinking is going to surprise you. The list of reasons New Jersey dwellers want to pop open...
What month is best to buy a home in NJ? Answer may surprise you
In the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey often ranks alongside Illinois when it comes to foreclosure activity, as tracked by ATTOM Data Solutions. That relationship does not carry over to home buying, according to ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence Rick Sharga. A new report from...
It’s still called Columbus Day in NJ: What’s open, what’s closed
For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden has proclaimed the second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples Day, which several states also are marking on Oct. 10 in place of or in addition to Columbus Day. In New Jersey, Columbus Day it remains, with a 2020 bill to...
NJ weather: Two more days of beautiful, bright, mild weather
The first weekend of October was ugly, as the remnants of Ian blew in rain and wind. The second (extended) weekend of October was beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and awesome autumnal temperatures. Most upcoming days also look great. There is one wrinkle in the forecast — Thursday. The brief,...
Following Biden visit last week, VP Harris to be in NJ Monday
PRINCETON — Just four days after President Joe Biden joined Jon Bon Jovi at Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown home for a $1 million Democratic National Committee fundraiser, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend another DNC 'finance event' in New Jersey Monday morning. According to an Associated Press daybook entry,...
Surprise your kids this holiday season with Bluey Live around NJ
If you don’t have kids, you’re probably wondering what Bluey is. It’s a cartoon on Disney Jr about a family of dogs where Bluey, a 6-year-old blue heeler, loves to play pretend with her sister Bingo and their parents, Bandit and Chili, indulge as well. Even though...
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
Are you a hard worker? Not if you’re from NJ, according to national ranking
New Jersey may be a lot of things. Sure, we may be difficult to deal with at times, but that's only because we don't like to put up with nonsense. We're a tough crowd, and it's one of the reasons why many who aren't from around here tend to get intimidated by us.
NJ launches police grant program for $10M to fight auto thefts
TRENTON – Law enforcement agencies around the state have less than a week left to apply for a share of $17 million dollars in federal money, aimed at cracking down on auto thefts and gun violence. Funding is available through two separate, competitive grant programs — the first is...
Comedian chugs beer after Trump supporter throws can at Point Pleasant, NJ comedy club
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A heckler's husband at a comedy show on Saturday night is facing charges after throwing a beer can over politics. Comedian Ariel Elias was in the middle of her set at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club when a woman in the audience asked whether she had voted for Donald Trump. It started an uncomfortable back-and-forth that almost ended in an injury.
Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey
A few months ago, I told you about Wawa’s aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores. They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at...
Do You Agree, New Jersey? Sports Games & Live Shows Aren’t Worth It Anymore
It is not that I don't love to spend a Sunday tailgating with family and friends. But attending professional sports games, live shows and concerts in New Jersey and New York just isn't worth it anymore. Here's why. I was chatting with one of our producers, Mario, about his weekend.
Report: Black students more likely to be disciplined, rather than supported, in school
Students of color in New Jersey are likely receiving fewer in-school supports related to mental health than their white counterparts, according to advocates and recent figures. A shift in a school's approach, experts suggest, could reduce the chance of repeated bad behavior, and set up a more positive pathway for...
NJ gambling addicts charged with crimes could get help, not jail
TRENTON – New Jersey’s criminal justice system has a fairly well-known drug court, now referred to as a recovery court, and a newer, less frequently used diversionary program for veterans. To that mix might soon be added a gambling treatment diversion court, as the state expands the availability...
