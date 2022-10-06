Read full article on original website
Willingboro, NJ, man arrested in series of swatting incidents
Police have made an arrest in a series of swatting incidents that targeted businesses in Gloucester County. Monroe Township Police say between June 23 and July 20, 2022, a series of calls were made indicating a person with a gun was threatening to shoot themselves. In each case, a business...
Gun pulled during Gloucester Township, NJ road rage incident, cops say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A man has been charged with weapons offenses and aggravated assault after pointing a a gun at another driver in an apparent road rage incident, police say. Kyle Boyce, 34, of the Glendora section of Gloucester Township, was taken into custody at his home, according to...
3 shootings in 9 hours are connected, NJ prosecutor says
Three shootings within nine hours in Monmouth County on Monday are believed to be connected, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Two of the shootings took place in the evening. A customer was reported struck by gunfire at a convenience store at 800 Broadway in West Long Branch around...
Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey crash identified
A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.
Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine
An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
NJ freezes some property tax bills: Top 10 towns gaining (or melting) the most
TRENTON – Less than three weeks remain for New Jersey senior citizens and disabled people living in homes they own to essentially freeze their property taxes by signing up for a state tax-relief program. The Senior Freeze application deadline for 2021 taxes is Oct. 31. There is a list...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police investigating Prospect Village Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
Driver Pointed Gun In South Jersey Road Rage Incident: Police
A 34-year-old man from Gloucester County was arrested in a road rage incident, authorities said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 10:34 a.m,, Gloucester Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting an erratic driver near Blackwood Clementon Road and Peters Lane. The caller reported that the driver rolled down his window...
Trenton, NJ man dead after broad daylight fatal shooting
TRENTON — A man is dead after a weekend shooting in the capital city, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, was found by police on Kersey Alley shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. Trenton police arrived at the scene after the city's...
NJ gambling addicts charged with crimes could get help, not jail
TRENTON – New Jersey’s criminal justice system has a fairly well-known drug court, now referred to as a recovery court, and a newer, less frequently used diversionary program for veterans. To that mix might soon be added a gambling treatment diversion court, as the state expands the availability...
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police Investigating Another Man Shot And Killed in Alley
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton has its 18th Homicide just after Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, was gunned down in an alley on Sunday, October 9th. A man was killed inside a car Monday night on Curry Alley and Greeley Alley Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics pronounced the man dead on scene just after 9:30 Pm . A man that was shot in Prospect Village Monday night. We expect to have details later in the morning.
Judge: Jury in West Windsor, NJ wife slaying won’t be told about earlier conviction
TRENTON — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by Judge Peter...
You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home
My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
Who killed Lamont Brown? $20,000 reward offered for info
Detectives say they have little to go on with this case and want Lamont Brown's name out there.
Wildwood, NJ wants harsher penalties for pop-up events, car rallies
WILDWOOD — City officials and state lawmakers want larger fines and stricter laws to fight pop-up events in the wake of a deadly car rally takeover that overwhelmed the small shore town last month. Mayor Pete Byron said in a statement Friday that the measures are to make sure...
‘High rates’ of underage tobacco sales uncovered in NJ study
Even after presenting identification that shows they're under the age of 21, many individuals were able to purchase tobacco as part of an undercover study in New Jersey. The Rutgers study, which sent people aged 18 to 20 to more than 80 licensed tobacco merchants within a 25-mile radius of New Brunswick, found "high rates of non-compliance" by convenience stores and gas station kiosks.
Father-son duo charged with burglary in North Wildwood, NJ
Police in North Wildwood have been trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video at 3:30 am on Aug. 11 burglarizing a business at 25th and the boardwalk. Officials say one man forced his way into the business's basement and stole $4,500 in cash while the second man stood guard outside.
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
