Winslow Township, NJ

Crime & Safety
Winslow Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
92.7 WOBM

Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine

An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
CBS Philly

2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police investigating Prospect Village Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Trenton, NJ man dead after broad daylight fatal shooting

TRENTON — A man is dead after a weekend shooting in the capital city, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, was found by police on Kersey Alley shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. Trenton police arrived at the scene after the city's...
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ gambling addicts charged with crimes could get help, not jail

TRENTON – New Jersey’s criminal justice system has a fairly well-known drug court, now referred to as a recovery court, and a newer, less frequently used diversionary program for veterans. To that mix might soon be added a gambling treatment diversion court, as the state expands the availability...
GAMBLING
92.7 WOBM

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Public Safety
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police Investigating Another Man Shot And Killed in Alley

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton has its 18th Homicide just after Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, was gunned down in an alley on Sunday, October 9th. A man was killed inside a car Monday night on Curry Alley and Greeley Alley Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics pronounced the man dead on scene just after 9:30 Pm . A man that was shot in Prospect Village Monday night. We expect to have details later in the morning.
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home

My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

‘High rates’ of underage tobacco sales uncovered in NJ study

Even after presenting identification that shows they're under the age of 21, many individuals were able to purchase tobacco as part of an undercover study in New Jersey. The Rutgers study, which sent people aged 18 to 20 to more than 80 licensed tobacco merchants within a 25-mile radius of New Brunswick, found "high rates of non-compliance" by convenience stores and gas station kiosks.
AGRICULTURE
92.7 WOBM

More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help

New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
HOUSE RENT
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

