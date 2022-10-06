Read full article on original website
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Gun pulled during Gloucester Township, NJ road rage incident, cops say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A man has been charged with weapons offenses and aggravated assault after pointing a a gun at another driver in an apparent road rage incident, police say. Kyle Boyce, 34, of the Glendora section of Gloucester Township, was taken into custody at his home, according to...
Teens charged in stabbing outside Home Depot in South Brunswick, NJ
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Two teens were charged in a pair of stabbings near a Home Depot store Saturday night. A 19-year-old man called police from inside the store around 7:50 p.m. and said he had been stabbed during a fight in the parking lot off Route 1, according to Deputy Police Chief James Ryan.
NJ freezes some property tax bills: Top 10 towns gaining (or melting) the most
TRENTON – Less than three weeks remain for New Jersey senior citizens and disabled people living in homes they own to essentially freeze their property taxes by signing up for a state tax-relief program. The Senior Freeze application deadline for 2021 taxes is Oct. 31. There is a list...
Trenton, NJ man dead after broad daylight fatal shooting
TRENTON — A man is dead after a weekend shooting in the capital city, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, was found by police on Kersey Alley shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. Trenton police arrived at the scene after the city's...
NJ gambling addicts charged with crimes could get help, not jail
TRENTON – New Jersey’s criminal justice system has a fairly well-known drug court, now referred to as a recovery court, and a newer, less frequently used diversionary program for veterans. To that mix might soon be added a gambling treatment diversion court, as the state expands the availability...
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
Judge: Jury in West Windsor, NJ wife slaying won’t be told about earlier conviction
TRENTON — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by Judge Peter...
You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home
My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
Please Stop Doing This at Wegmans in New Jersey
Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.
Wildwood, NJ wants harsher penalties for pop-up events, car rallies
WILDWOOD — City officials and state lawmakers want larger fines and stricter laws to fight pop-up events in the wake of a deadly car rally takeover that overwhelmed the small shore town last month. Mayor Pete Byron said in a statement Friday that the measures are to make sure...
‘High rates’ of underage tobacco sales uncovered in NJ study
Even after presenting identification that shows they're under the age of 21, many individuals were able to purchase tobacco as part of an undercover study in New Jersey. The Rutgers study, which sent people aged 18 to 20 to more than 80 licensed tobacco merchants within a 25-mile radius of New Brunswick, found "high rates of non-compliance" by convenience stores and gas station kiosks.
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
Check Out This House in Toms River, NJ Decorated for Halloween, So Cool
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
Keyport HS football player suffers spinal cord injury, NJ’s second of season
KEYPORT — A high school football player from Keyport is the second Monmouth County teen in recent weeks to suffer a severe spinal cord injury while playing. Logan Blanks, a senior linebacker, was hurt during a division game against Lakewood High School on Saturday. After several intensive surgeries over...
Jackson, NJ teacher wins $25K cash award as outstanding educator
JACKSON — A township teacher who’s motivated students to be more green-minded has been given a $25,000 cash award to use as she wishes. Shaina Brenner, who teaches second graders at Elms Elementary School, was surprised to be presented with a Milken Educator Award at a recent school-wide assembly of peers, students and state and local officials.
The Best Diner In New Jersey Is In One Of The Quaintest Small Towns
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
Ghosts of New Jersey: The real stories behind these haunted places
Since moving to New Jersey, I have heard of thousands of tourist attractions I have to visit. A few of my favorites are going to a show at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park in the summer, hiking the Delaware Water Gap in the spring, and finding historic small towns like Lambertville to discover.
Why NJ Transit will spend millions just to replace dirty windows on trains
You will soon be able to look out the window on over 400 NJ Transit passenger cars. One of the biggest complaints about NJ Transit is dirty windows, a fact that spokesman Jim Smith said the agency can't completely solve, not even with old-fashioned elbow grease and soap. Sally Jane...
Carbon Monoxide Leak At PA Daycare Should Leave New Jersey Weary Of The Dangerous Gas
I'll be the first to admit that I don't know much, and as an adult, that's kind of a scary thought. According to the CDC website carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause serious harm and death if too much is inhaled. The website goes on...
Following Biden visit last week, VP Harris to be in NJ Monday
PRINCETON — Just four days after President Joe Biden joined Jon Bon Jovi at Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown home for a $1 million Democratic National Committee fundraiser, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend another DNC 'finance event' in New Jersey Monday morning. According to an Associated Press daybook entry,...
