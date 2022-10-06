ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sicklerville, NJ
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Winslow Township, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
City
Pitman, NJ
Sicklerville, NJ
Crime & Safety
Winslow Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
94.3 The Point

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home

My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Philadelphia#Burglary#Nj#Freedom Charter School
94.3 The Point

Please Stop Doing This at Wegmans in New Jersey

Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
94.3 The Point

‘High rates’ of underage tobacco sales uncovered in NJ study

Even after presenting identification that shows they're under the age of 21, many individuals were able to purchase tobacco as part of an undercover study in New Jersey. The Rutgers study, which sent people aged 18 to 20 to more than 80 licensed tobacco merchants within a 25-mile radius of New Brunswick, found "high rates of non-compliance" by convenience stores and gas station kiosks.
AGRICULTURE
94.3 The Point

More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help

New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.3 The Point

Jackson, NJ teacher wins $25K cash award as outstanding educator

JACKSON — A township teacher who’s motivated students to be more green-minded has been given a $25,000 cash award to use as she wishes. Shaina Brenner, who teaches second graders at Elms Elementary School, was surprised to be presented with a Milken Educator Award at a recent school-wide assembly of peers, students and state and local officials.
JACKSON, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy