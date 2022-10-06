Read full article on original website
watchthetramcarplease.com
Did you know New Jersey has a State Seashell?
Most likely seen some after storms, New Jersey is only one of 14 states to have one. The knobbed welk is the New Jersey State Seashell. What is a knobbed welk?. The knobbed welk was designated New Jersey’s state seashell in 1995. It’s what most people call a Conch Shell, but it’s not really conch. The welk is more of a species found in cooler waters in the North Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic. The real conch is often found in tropical waters from Florida throughout the Caribbean.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
Gothamist.com
In NJ, landlords and home sellers don't have to warn you about past floods. This bill would change that.
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. New Jersey lawmakers are considering a bill that would warn prospective tenants or home buyers of any flood risks on properties before contracts are signed. The flood disclosure proposal comes almost exactly a year after the remnants of...
Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey
It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you
New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
These are the 9 Most Infamous Serial Killers to Ever Stalk New Jersey
The real stuff of nightmares can be found in the darkest recesses of New Jersey’s murderous history. The Garden State has had more than its’ share of actual monsters in the form of notorious serial killers. These demons terrorized parts of New Jersey for decades. One killed to...
These Have Been Named The Best Nachos In All Of New Jersey
If you asked residents of New Jersey what kind of food is New Jersey's best, some would say Italian food including pizza, some would say seafood, and lots would say we have some great nachos in this state. Of course, every single one of those answers is absolutely true, plus...
Incredibly The Most Famous Food In New Jersey Isn’t Actually Food
If I had to pick a motto it would be "I'll try anything at least once." It's how I can confidently say that pickles and peanut butter are a terrible combination and that mushrooms are actually delicious. Whenever I travel anywhere, I like to try food that's unique to that...
A cranberry harvest: How is it done? We show you the process involving one of NJ’s most famous crops
The harvest is underway for one of New Jersey's most famous crops: cranberries.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?
Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
This is the saddest imitation of a New Jersey bagel I’ve ever seen
A lot of people are moving out of New Jersey. It's not that I don't understand why: cost of living, taxes, pollution, over-crowded, traffic, loud and attitude-filled. But there are also quite a few reasons why many people have told me it was a mistake to move out of the Garden State.
Beware New Jersey: You Could Have Infected Batch of Candy Corn
I never liked candy corn and now I have the proof to say: "I told you so!" They're nasty. I'm not wrong. According to NJ.com, there is a recall for candy corn because infected batches might contain an undeclared allergen. Usually, candy corns do not contain eggs. The infected packages...
Ragweed to Ruin Fall in New Jersey for Allergy Sufferers
Attention allergy sufferers: It's time to stock up on boxes of tissues. Ragweed pollen levels in New Jersey are supposed to be nasty the next couple months. Watery eyes, stuffy nose, sneezing, congestion. It's likely on the horizon for you the rest of October and November if you're sensitive to ragweed.
This Is Where You’ll Find New Jersey’s Absolutely Best Pancakes
Whether you call them pancakes, flapjacks, or just plain delicious, there is no denying New Jersey has a love affair with the pancake. For many of us, the mere mention of a light, fluffy pancake has us drooling, and also brings us back to happy times in our lives, including magical memories of our childhood.
987thecoast.com
Limited Groceries in Paper Bags May Return to New Jersey
New Jersey may soon permit the very limited return of paper bags to supermarkets. These bags would still be banned for in-store purchases but would be allowed for home delivery and curbside pick up. New Jersey residents are complaining about a glut of reusable bags after the plastic bag ban went into effect.
pethelpful.com
Video of Pets Affected by Hurricane Ian Being Brought to Safety in New Jersey Warms Our Hearts
Despite the loss, pain, and fear Hurricane Ian has left in its wake, some kindhearted people are going out of their way to help those who have been displaced. That includes the animals! In an effort to create room in Florida shelters for cats and dogs who need to get off the streets, @greatergoodcharities partnered with several New Jersey and Pennsylvania rescues to bring animals there.
Certain Beaches In New Jersey Are Now Closed, Here’s What We Know
Hurricane Ian came and went, and left a trail of destruction in its path. Florida, of course, was absolutely devastated by the storm with millions out of power, and many unable to get food and water in a timely manner. There are a few ways to help, making a donation...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Town For Autumn Has Been Revealed
Everywhere you look in the Garden State, you're seeing the red and gold of the autumn leaves, and some areas are more autumnal than others. One website has announced its choice for the best autumn town in all of New Jersey. Autumn is certainly one of the most beautiful times...
