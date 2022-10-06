ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did you know New Jersey has a State Seashell?

Most likely seen some after storms, New Jersey is only one of 14 states to have one. The knobbed welk is the New Jersey State Seashell. What is a knobbed welk?. The knobbed welk was designated New Jersey’s state seashell in 1995. It’s what most people call a Conch Shell, but it’s not really conch. The welk is more of a species found in cooler waters in the North Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic. The real conch is often found in tropical waters from Florida throughout the Caribbean.
Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey

It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you

New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?

Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
Ragweed to Ruin Fall in New Jersey for Allergy Sufferers

Attention allergy sufferers: It's time to stock up on boxes of tissues. Ragweed pollen levels in New Jersey are supposed to be nasty the next couple months. Watery eyes, stuffy nose, sneezing, congestion. It's likely on the horizon for you the rest of October and November if you're sensitive to ragweed.
Limited Groceries in Paper Bags May Return to New Jersey

New Jersey may soon permit the very limited return of paper bags to supermarkets. These bags would still be banned for in-store purchases but would be allowed for home delivery and curbside pick up. New Jersey residents are complaining about a glut of reusable bags after the plastic bag ban went into effect.
Video of Pets Affected by Hurricane Ian Being Brought to Safety in New Jersey Warms Our Hearts

Despite the loss, pain, and fear Hurricane Ian has left in its wake, some kindhearted people are going out of their way to help those who have been displaced. That includes the animals! In an effort to create room in Florida shelters for cats and dogs who need to get off the streets, @greatergoodcharities partnered with several New Jersey and Pennsylvania rescues to bring animals there.
