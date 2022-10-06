ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

92.7 WOBM

More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help

New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
HOUSE RENT
92.7 WOBM

Please Stop Doing This at Wegmans in New Jersey

Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
92.7 WOBM

What month is best to buy a home in NJ? Answer may surprise you

In the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey often ranks alongside Illinois when it comes to foreclosure activity, as tracked by ATTOM Data Solutions. That relationship does not carry over to home buying, according to ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence Rick Sharga. A new report from...
REAL ESTATE
92.7 WOBM

This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report

New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

Airbnb announces anti-Halloween party crackdowns in NJ

Airbnb has announced the rollout of platform defenses and policies aimed at reducing disruptive parties over Halloween weekend. As part of its ongoing mission to promote responsible behavior and crack down on parties, the online marketplace which focuses on short-term homestays and experiences will take action on certain local reservations made by guests without a history of positive reviews.
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

‘High rates’ of underage tobacco sales uncovered in NJ study

Even after presenting identification that shows they're under the age of 21, many individuals were able to purchase tobacco as part of an undercover study in New Jersey. The Rutgers study, which sent people aged 18 to 20 to more than 80 licensed tobacco merchants within a 25-mile radius of New Brunswick, found "high rates of non-compliance" by convenience stores and gas station kiosks.
AGRICULTURE
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey pumpkins more than just a tasty pie

According to an agricultural report from Rutgers University, here in New Jersey pumpkins cover over 2,500 acres of farmland and each acre yields about 11 tons of pumpkins per year. That’s a lot of pumpkins. You should know that 100% of all pumpkins grown here in Jersey are all...
FOOD & DRINKS
92.7 WOBM

Here Are New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Presents Through The Years

If the question is whether it's too early to talk about Christmas, the answer is no, it's not. Especially when we're talking about Christmas presents. If you're getting ready to kick off your Christmas shopping season, you may want to know what the hottest gifts have been right here in New Jersey over the past few years, and some of our choices in the past have been pretty interesting.
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

NJ beaches are still a battered mess after Hurricane Ian

At the end of last month into the start of October, when the wind started whipping and the rain started falling from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, beaches up and down the New Jersey coast suffered significant erosion. According to Stewart Farrell, the director and founder of the Stockton University...
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 WOBM

Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine

An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
