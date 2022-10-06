Independent governor candidate Rob Hotaling: 'I’m the only one who can break the blue-red divide'

Read full article on original website
Lamont, Stefanowski begin final 30-day sprint to Election Day
The persuasion phase of Gov. Ned Lamont’s campaign remains at full throttle on TV, evident in ads that air hourly, from dawn newscasts to late-night talk shows. And his ad buy was bigger last week than the one before. But there is a shift in tone and how the...
Ahead of midterms, there's a focus on Senate races in Pennsylvania and Nevada
Midterm elections are next month. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican strategist Scott Jennings about the Senate races in two key states: Pennsylvania and Nevada.
The Week in CT News: Jury weighs cost of Alex Jones' lies, midterm elections approach
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This...
Massachusetts aims to launch sports betting in late January
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is planning to launch in-person sports betting in the state in late January, just in time for the Super Bowl. The commission set a timeline at a meeting Friday, aiming to start in-person sports betting in late January at casinos and mobile sports betting in early March. The commissioners couldn't agree on a timeline at a meeting the day prior, and said on Friday that the target dates may be too aggressive and could still be pushed back.
Hartford's inspector general extols the Biden administration's marijuana possession pardon
Saying that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” President Joe Biden has pardoned people who were American citizens at the time of their arrest and were subsequently convicted of simple possession under federal marijuana law. This pardon only affects people convicted of...
The pandemic allowed these families to stay on Medicaid. Now, their children risk healthcare
Millions of children in the U.S. get their health insurance through the federal Medicaid program. Since the start of the pandemic, the federal government has allowed those children to stay on Medicaid without having to reenroll or jump through any other bureaucratic hoops. But as Sebastian Martinez Valdivia reports, that could soon end. Many are worried about the health of these children.
Travis Gienger is the heavyweight champ. He raised a 2,560 pound pumpkin
Gienger won a pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. To get there he drove 35 hours from Anoka, Minn. His pumpkin set a new U.S. record.
Eight years ago, Shane Adams lost his horse Mongo in the Utah desert
Adams was asleep in a tent when he heard wild mustangs and saw Mongo had joined the herd. Last week officers with the Bureau of Land Management found the 18-years-old stallion and brought him home.
How hospitals in southwest Florida are coping with the surge in patients after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's health care system more than a week after it tore through the state. Some hospitals in its path are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled without running water. The disruption has forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack. WUSF's Stephanie Colombini visited a hospital in Sarasota County, where the federal government has stepped in to help.
