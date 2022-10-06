ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dexerto.com

Blizzard disables Bastion & Torbjorn in Overwatch 2 due to game-breaking bugs

Blizzard has opted to disable both Bastion and Torbjorn from Overwatch 2 in light of some game-breaking bugs that popped up shortly after launch. Just days after Overwatch 2 went live in ‘early access’, two popular characters have been temporarily pulled from the game. Both Bastion and Torbjorn are no longer available in competitive play, with the latter only accessible in Quick Play while Blizzard irons out some key issues.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 dev calls cops on Twitch streamer after threats over missing heroes

An Overwatch 2 dev said he alerted authorities after a Twitch streamer threatened him over a bug causing heroes to go missing for returning players. Overwatch 2’s launch was quite disastrous to say the least. In addition to DDoS attacks keeping players from being able to start the game, there were numerous bugs that prevented returning fans from accessing their content.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players want adorable deaf girl from Kiriko short to be a hero

The new Overwatch 2 animated Kiriko short has inspired desperate calls to make one character Overwatch 2’s new adorable hero. Overwatch 2 has been taking the gaming world by storm, with many players desperate to get hold of new heroes. One fan-favorite is Kiriko, so when her animated short was released, many were surprised to find a character they loved even more than the new Support hero.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 bug turns Bastion mortar ult into a Call of Duty killstreak

Overwatch 2 players have encountered a bug that transforms Bastion’s mortar style ultimate into a full on Call of Duty killstreak and it’s almost impossible to escape. There are a ton of gameplay changes when comparing Overwatch 2 to its predecessor, but for Bastion mains, none of them are as important as the change to his ultimate ability.
dexerto.com

Orianna disabled at LoL Worlds 2022 over game-breaking bug

Orianna will be disabled at Worlds 2022 after a game-altering bug occurred in the matchup between Rogue and GAM Esports on October 9. A mere day after making her Worlds group stage debut, Riot Games announced that they would be disabling Orianna at the tournament until further notice. The decision came after a bug with her Command: Shockwave (R) was spotted in Rogue’s matchup versus GAM Esports.
dexerto.com

FaZe Booya shares Warzone Bruen Mk9 build to make MW LMG meta again

FaZe Clan’s Booya has revealed his go-to Bruen Mk9 loadout for Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, claiming it puts the once-dominant LMG back on the very top of the meta in Rebirth Island. Warzone fans’ attention is rapidly turning to the battle royale’s sequel, which we now know will drop...
dexerto.com

“Unfair” Loba disadvantage is still not fixed after 2 years in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players are annoyed that a design issue with Loba has still not been fixed despite the fact she’s been in the battle royale for almost 10 seasons at this point. When Loba was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 5, plenty of fans wondered how her abilities – specifically her bracelet and Black Market Boutique – would affect the battle royale’s meta.
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect admits he misses Modern Warfare 2 despite one major flaw

YouTube streamer and mustache expert Dr Disrespect has revealed that he misses Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer after the conclusion of the Beta, despite it possessing one major flaw. The Modern Warfare 2 Beta wrapped up towards the end of September and, despite generally positive feedback from players, there were...
dexerto.com

Wild Hearts preview: A budding rival to the Monster Hunter series

Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise has largely been unchallenged in a genre of its own for the last few generations but through a surprise partnership between Koei Tecmo and EA, a new challenger in Wild Hearts is shaping up to be its most formidable rival yet. With a faster pace, more fluid combat systems, and unique gadgets to be constructed on the fly, you’ll quickly be hooked into the world of Azuma.
dexerto.com

FIFA 23 players slam EA over mistakenly released Ultimate Team Hero packs

FIFA 23 players have slammed developers EA after a tradeable guaranteed FUT Hero pack was released on the Ultimate Team store for just 25,000 coins, leading to some players making or losing vast amounts. FUT Heroes are eminently desirable in Ultimate Team, especially at such an early stage of the...
FIFA
dexerto.com

Underused Vanguard SMG is topping KD charts in Warzone

A deadly Vanguard SMG is being overlooked in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded despite having the highest KD ratio in the game. The Armaguerra 43, MP40, and PPSh-41 have stood out as the most dominant SMGs in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. Every single one of them has a lethal TTK, incredible...
dexerto.com

Fortnite leaker claims Doctor Who crossover is coming in the future

Recent Fortnite leaks claim the battle royale is getting another massive crossover — this time with the Doctor Who television series. Fortnite has become synonymous with major crossovers, with high-profile crossover events including Marvel, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball Z. Fans worried about an end to crossover content will...
