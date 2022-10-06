Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 players stunned console’s controller aim assist can be secretly enabled on PC
Overwatch 2 players are debating if a secret setting is bleeding controller aim assist into the mouse and keyboard players on PC, making aiming feel “floaty.”. The long-awaited Overwatch 2 is finally here, and hardcore fans of the FPS series have been diving in and testing out the game’s new standard 5v5 mode as well as all the hero changes.
Blizzard disables Bastion & Torbjorn in Overwatch 2 due to game-breaking bugs
Blizzard has opted to disable both Bastion and Torbjorn from Overwatch 2 in light of some game-breaking bugs that popped up shortly after launch. Just days after Overwatch 2 went live in ‘early access’, two popular characters have been temporarily pulled from the game. Both Bastion and Torbjorn are no longer available in competitive play, with the latter only accessible in Quick Play while Blizzard irons out some key issues.
Overwatch 2 dev calls cops on Twitch streamer after threats over missing heroes
An Overwatch 2 dev said he alerted authorities after a Twitch streamer threatened him over a bug causing heroes to go missing for returning players. Overwatch 2’s launch was quite disastrous to say the least. In addition to DDoS attacks keeping players from being able to start the game, there were numerous bugs that prevented returning fans from accessing their content.
Overwatch 2 players want adorable deaf girl from Kiriko short to be a hero
The new Overwatch 2 animated Kiriko short has inspired desperate calls to make one character Overwatch 2’s new adorable hero. Overwatch 2 has been taking the gaming world by storm, with many players desperate to get hold of new heroes. One fan-favorite is Kiriko, so when her animated short was released, many were surprised to find a character they loved even more than the new Support hero.
Overwatch 2 bug turns Bastion mortar ult into a Call of Duty killstreak
Overwatch 2 players have encountered a bug that transforms Bastion’s mortar style ultimate into a full on Call of Duty killstreak and it’s almost impossible to escape. There are a ton of gameplay changes when comparing Overwatch 2 to its predecessor, but for Bastion mains, none of them are as important as the change to his ultimate ability.
Orianna disabled at LoL Worlds 2022 over game-breaking bug
Orianna will be disabled at Worlds 2022 after a game-altering bug occurred in the matchup between Rogue and GAM Esports on October 9. A mere day after making her Worlds group stage debut, Riot Games announced that they would be disabling Orianna at the tournament until further notice. The decision came after a bug with her Command: Shockwave (R) was spotted in Rogue’s matchup versus GAM Esports.
FaZe Booya shares Warzone Bruen Mk9 build to make MW LMG meta again
FaZe Clan’s Booya has revealed his go-to Bruen Mk9 loadout for Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, claiming it puts the once-dominant LMG back on the very top of the meta in Rebirth Island. Warzone fans’ attention is rapidly turning to the battle royale’s sequel, which we now know will drop...
TimTheTatman reveals why he’s excited for Overwatch 2’s future after speaking with devs
TimTheTatman spent 1000s of hours streaming Overwatch before moving on to other games. After speaking to developers, he believes Overwatch 2 has the potential to recapture his love for the series. A massive DDoS attack and players losing OW1 cosmetic skins ruined Overwatch 2’s launch day. However, the reception was...
“Unfair” Loba disadvantage is still not fixed after 2 years in Apex Legends
Apex Legends players are annoyed that a design issue with Loba has still not been fixed despite the fact she’s been in the battle royale for almost 10 seasons at this point. When Loba was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 5, plenty of fans wondered how her abilities – specifically her bracelet and Black Market Boutique – would affect the battle royale’s meta.
Riot disqualify EQ Cerise Valorant team for cheating in VCT Game Changers Qualifier
Riot Games have announced a new competitive ruling disqualifying team EQ Cerise from the VCT Game Changers for allegedly cheating in a match versus CLG Red. Riot Games is continuing to push forward women’s esports with their Valorant tournament series, Game Changers. In November, the Game Changers circuit will...
Dr Disrespect admits he misses Modern Warfare 2 despite one major flaw
YouTube streamer and mustache expert Dr Disrespect has revealed that he misses Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer after the conclusion of the Beta, despite it possessing one major flaw. The Modern Warfare 2 Beta wrapped up towards the end of September and, despite generally positive feedback from players, there were...
Wild Hearts preview: A budding rival to the Monster Hunter series
Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise has largely been unchallenged in a genre of its own for the last few generations but through a surprise partnership between Koei Tecmo and EA, a new challenger in Wild Hearts is shaping up to be its most formidable rival yet. With a faster pace, more fluid combat systems, and unique gadgets to be constructed on the fly, you’ll quickly be hooked into the world of Azuma.
FIFA 23 players slam EA over mistakenly released Ultimate Team Hero packs
FIFA 23 players have slammed developers EA after a tradeable guaranteed FUT Hero pack was released on the Ultimate Team store for just 25,000 coins, leading to some players making or losing vast amounts. FUT Heroes are eminently desirable in Ultimate Team, especially at such an early stage of the...
Foam pit at TwitchCon was the biggest controversy of the whole event
Despite a world of streamers colliding, it wasn’t the usually outspoken and sometimes ego-driven content creators that caused a stir at TwitchCon – instead, it was a simple foam pit. TwitchCon, held twice a year, once in Europe and once in the US, is intended to be a...
Underused Vanguard SMG is topping KD charts in Warzone
A deadly Vanguard SMG is being overlooked in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded despite having the highest KD ratio in the game. The Armaguerra 43, MP40, and PPSh-41 have stood out as the most dominant SMGs in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. Every single one of them has a lethal TTK, incredible...
Fortnite leaker claims Doctor Who crossover is coming in the future
Recent Fortnite leaks claim the battle royale is getting another massive crossover — this time with the Doctor Who television series. Fortnite has become synonymous with major crossovers, with high-profile crossover events including Marvel, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball Z. Fans worried about an end to crossover content will...
Apex Legends leak reveals ‘Golden Tickets’ coming as Season 15 teasers mount
A datamine for Apex Legends has revealed a new teaser event for Season 15 which tasks players with crafting golden tickets. Apex Legends Season 15 is nearly here, and players are eager to discover what Respawn has in store. Fans expect Season 15 to drop around November 1, 2022, which...
Pokemon Go shiny glitch creates Halloween Jolteon and players want it for real
Pokemon Go players have discovered a visual bug in the game that’s turning Jolteon into the perfect mascot for Halloween season and now they’re pleading for it to be made official. Pokemon Go is known for adding seasonal decorations, outfits, and accessories to different Pokemon species in time...
ImperialHal claims Seer is “insanely strong” in Apex Legends for third-partying
Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has claimed Seer is “insanely strong” at third-partying and that Respawn to need to implement something to counter his Ultimate. Ever since the release of Apex Legends back in 2019, third partying has been a major issue that the community has been extremely vocal about.
Valorant’s in-game Tournament mode explained: Leaked systems, release window
Valorant’s long-awaited Tournament mode is almost ready to ship out to all. Leaks have indicated it is soon to be released, so here’s everything you need to know including how it’ll work. Riot has long promised Valorant players a Clash-style tournament system in-game. Taking inspiration from League...
