Apple to support India’s faster 5G network as country pushes phone makers
India’s government is pushing Apple, Samsung, and other mobile manufacturers to roll out a software update to support 5G in the country, as it has recently launched a high-speed service. According to people familiar with the matter, Apple could roll out a software update to fix this as soon as December.
Apple's AirPods and Mac accessories could gain USB-C by 2024
The gradual shift of Apple's products to USB-C instead of Lightning could see a switch of connector on Mac accessories and all AirPods models by 2024, a report claims. As a connector, USB-C is growing in ubiquity, with it becoming more commonly used on devices instead of microUSB. While there's talk of Apple making the shift for its iPhones down the road, its possible that other hardware in Apple's product catalog could make the jump at around the same time.
Matter certified and what it means, Dexcom G7, Sonos Sub Mini review
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In this week's episode of theHomekit Insider podcast, your hosts review the new Sonos Sub Mini, discuss what the Matter 1.0 certification means, and more!. Leading off the show, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)...
PC market got hammered in Q3, but Apple saw massive Mac shipment growth
Apple's Mac business growth is a giant high-point in a PC market downturn, with a 40.2% year-on-year increase in shipments for Q3 2022 against a sea of shrinkage from other major PC vendors. The PC market has been in trouble for quite a while, with worldwide shipments continuing to decline....
Apple's record income makes it richer than most countries
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's billions upon billions in revenue is large enough to make it more valuable than most countries. Here's how Apple compares to the entire world's financial stage. By nearly any financial measure, Apple is...
Apple's modem may not surface in iPhones until 2025
Chip maker Qualcomm is, thanks to a patent lawsuit settlement in 2019, a chief supplier of modems to Apple, but the iPhone maker is still coming up with its own version. However, it is thought there could be quite a while to wait before Apple actually switches to using one of its own creation.
iPadOS 16.1 expected to arrive near the end of October
Apple's iPadOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1 are still expected to arrive in October -- but it'll be close. Apple announced in September that iPadOS 16 would arrive in October. And now, the operating system is rumored to arrive one week before the end of the month. iPadOS 16.1 is on...
iOS 16.0.3 & watchOS 9.0.2 updates arrive with bug & security fixes
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The release cycle for Apple's latest operating system has been more buggy than previous releases. Owners of theiPhone 14 had to update right after purchase to address activation bugs, then another update was released days later to fix iPhone 14 Pro camera problems.
iPhone 14 Plus review: Bigger is better
It's clear that the iPhone 14 isn't the biggest annual update for Apple's flagship smartphone lineup. At least, that's the case for the standard, non-plus, non-Pro model. For fall 2022's releases, Apple decided to kill off the mini variant in the face of low sales. However, instead of leaving the gap in what's become the typical four-iPhone roster, Apple decided that bigger could really be better, and went from regular to large.
Daily deals Oct. 10: $79 Apple TV HD, $289 50-inch Pioneer 4K Smart TV, $72 off Kindle Paperwhite bundle, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Monday's bestdeals include $550 off the 11-inch iPad Pro, reconditioned AirPods Max for $355, a Monoprice 25W Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier for $109, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
Apple says there's no single 'silver bullet' behind crash detection
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following issues like rollercoasters triggering the newiPhone 14 crash detection, Apple executives have been revealing more about how it works. "It's mostly the G Force detection [of the new gyroscope and accelerometer," said Kaiann...
Deals: Amazon discounts eero mesh WiFi 6 routers by up to 35%
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers are on sale as the countdown to the OctoberPrime event continues, with the HomeKit-compatible devices discounted by up to 35% off. The eero products double as a Zigbee...
Amazon's October Prime Day deals: $269 iPad, $235 AirPods Pro 2, $799 MacBook Air & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's OctoberPrime Day deals are officially live, with bonus savings on Apple electronics, home goods, software, and much more. For Apple fans, there are special deals on AirPods, Apple Watches and MacBooks from Amazon...
Rollercoaster repeatedly triggers iPhone 14 Crash Detection
The Crash Detection feature of the iPhone 14 is causing problems for a theme park near Cincinnati, with repeated false-positives from iPhones on rides leading to multiple calls to emergency services. Apple's latest iPhone and Apple Watch safety feature, Crash Detection, uses onboard sensors and mountains of crash data to...
Jony Ive and Apple reunite for Apple TV+ animated short
Apple TV+ has secured the animated short film "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse," based on the Charlie Mackesy book -- and executive produced by Jony Ive. A classically-animated film, "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" will tell the story found in the international bestseller of the same name, following a friendship between the four beings as they search for a home for the boy.
'Ted Lasso' fake dating app Bantr brought to life - sort of
Bantr Live is a Bumble in-app event based on the dating app in Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso," starting October 13. The dating app event is a promotion for the popular Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso." It is based on the fictional dating app called Bantr that is featured in the series.
Australian union calls for Apple Store strike over pay and benefits
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Around 150 workers across multiple Apple Store sites in Australia are expected to go on strike for one hour on October 18, as talks with Apple appear to halt. Following pressure from workers, unions,...
Lowest price ever: 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch on sale for $749 ($550 off)
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's spacious 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch is on sale for $749, a discount of $550 off, marking the lowest price on record for the 2020 model. The exclusive $550 discount on the 1TB 11-inch...
