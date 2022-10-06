ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Apple's AirPods and Mac accessories could gain USB-C by 2024

The gradual shift of Apple's products to USB-C instead of Lightning could see a switch of connector on Mac accessories and all AirPods models by 2024, a report claims. As a connector, USB-C is growing in ubiquity, with it becoming more commonly used on devices instead of microUSB. While there's talk of Apple making the shift for its iPhones down the road, its possible that other hardware in Apple's product catalog could make the jump at around the same time.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Matter certified and what it means, Dexcom G7, Sonos Sub Mini review

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In this week's episode of theHomekit Insider podcast, your hosts review the new Sonos Sub Mini, discuss what the Matter 1.0 certification means, and more!. Leading off the show, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

PC market got hammered in Q3, but Apple saw massive Mac shipment growth

Apple's Mac business growth is a giant high-point in a PC market downturn, with a 40.2% year-on-year increase in shipments for Q3 2022 against a sea of shrinkage from other major PC vendors. The PC market has been in trouble for quite a while, with worldwide shipments continuing to decline....
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Fadell
Apple Insider

Apple's record income makes it richer than most countries

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's billions upon billions in revenue is large enough to make it more valuable than most countries. Here's how Apple compares to the entire world's financial stage. By nearly any financial measure, Apple is...
MARKETS
Apple Insider

Apple's modem may not surface in iPhones until 2025

Chip maker Qualcomm is, thanks to a patent lawsuit settlement in 2019, a chief supplier of modems to Apple, but the iPhone maker is still coming up with its own version. However, it is thought there could be quite a while to wait before Apple actually switches to using one of its own creation.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPadOS 16.1 expected to arrive near the end of October

Apple's iPadOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1 are still expected to arrive in October -- but it'll be close. Apple announced in September that iPadOS 16 would arrive in October. And now, the operating system is rumored to arrive one week before the end of the month. iPadOS 16.1 is on...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

iOS 16.0.3 & watchOS 9.0.2 updates arrive with bug & security fixes

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The release cycle for Apple's latest operating system has been more buggy than previous releases. Owners of theiPhone 14 had to update right after purchase to address activation bugs, then another update was released days later to fix iPhone 14 Pro camera problems.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb C#Smart Phone#Ios#Appleinsider#The European Union#Eu
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Plus review: Bigger is better

It's clear that the iPhone 14 isn't the biggest annual update for Apple's flagship smartphone lineup. At least, that's the case for the standard, non-plus, non-Pro model. For fall 2022's releases, Apple decided to kill off the mini variant in the face of low sales. However, instead of leaving the gap in what's become the typical four-iPhone roster, Apple decided that bigger could really be better, and went from regular to large.
NFL
Apple Insider

Apple says there's no single 'silver bullet' behind crash detection

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following issues like rollercoasters triggering the newiPhone 14 crash detection, Apple executives have been revealing more about how it works. "It's mostly the G Force detection [of the new gyroscope and accelerometer," said Kaiann...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Deals: Amazon discounts eero mesh WiFi 6 routers by up to 35%

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers are on sale as the countdown to the OctoberPrime event continues, with the HomeKit-compatible devices discounted by up to 35% off. The eero products double as a Zigbee...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
Apple Insider

Rollercoaster repeatedly triggers iPhone 14 Crash Detection

The Crash Detection feature of the iPhone 14 is causing problems for a theme park near Cincinnati, with repeated false-positives from iPhones on rides leading to multiple calls to emergency services. Apple's latest iPhone and Apple Watch safety feature, Crash Detection, uses onboard sensors and mountains of crash data to...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Jony Ive and Apple reunite for Apple TV+ animated short

Apple TV+ has secured the animated short film "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse," based on the Charlie Mackesy book -- and executive produced by Jony Ive. A classically-animated film, "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" will tell the story found in the international bestseller of the same name, following a friendship between the four beings as they search for a home for the boy.
MOVIES
Apple Insider

'Ted Lasso' fake dating app Bantr brought to life - sort of

Bantr Live is a Bumble in-app event based on the dating app in Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso," starting October 13. The dating app event is a promotion for the popular Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso." It is based on the fictional dating app called Bantr that is featured in the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Australian union calls for Apple Store strike over pay and benefits

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Around 150 workers across multiple Apple Store sites in Australia are expected to go on strike for one hour on October 18, as talks with Apple appear to halt. Following pressure from workers, unions,...
LABOR ISSUES
Apple Insider

Lowest price ever: 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch on sale for $749 ($550 off)

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's spacious 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch is on sale for $749, a discount of $550 off, marking the lowest price on record for the 2020 model. The exclusive $550 discount on the 1TB 11-inch...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy