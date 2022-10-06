'Unlike anything you’ve heard': Chris Pratt’s Mario voice has been revealed in first ‘Super Mario Bros.’ trailer

Super Mario fans who are currently waiting for their first look at Chris Pratt as the iconic plumber in the upcoming film from Minions production house Illumination, you might be waiting a while for the trailer. But you can at least pass the time with a new realistic game featuring a realistic take on Pratt as Mario in a recreation of the very first Super Mario game for the Nintendo Entertainment System. One fan has been hard at work recreating a few early levels from the original game in Unreal Engine, with players taking control of a realistic version of Mario with the likeness of Chris Pratt.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO