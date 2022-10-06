'Unlike anything you’ve heard': Chris Pratt’s Mario voice has been revealed in first ‘Super Mario Bros.’ trailer

Read full article on original website
‘Super Mario Bros.’ trailer released; some fans disapprove of Chris Pratt’s voice
A beloved Nintendo game is heading to the big screen, and fans across the world can hardly contain their excitement the trailer for "Super Mario Bros." launching at New York Comic-Con on Thursday.
ComicBook
Original Super Mario Bros Game Gets Realistic Remake Starring Chris Pratt
Super Mario fans who are currently waiting for their first look at Chris Pratt as the iconic plumber in the upcoming film from Minions production house Illumination, you might be waiting a while for the trailer. But you can at least pass the time with a new realistic game featuring a realistic take on Pratt as Mario in a recreation of the very first Super Mario game for the Nintendo Entertainment System. One fan has been hard at work recreating a few early levels from the original game in Unreal Engine, with players taking control of a realistic version of Mario with the likeness of Chris Pratt.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer leaves fans with immense guilt following inclusion of vengeful penguins
With the first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movies, the reception has been very mixed, but one particular glow-up has fans remembering some of their greatest gaming sins. Super Mario 64 was an amazing game and remains one of the most ground-breaking in the series, but it’s also potentially the only video game in existence to let players commit mass penguin genocide. If you weren’t throwing the adorable polygon penguins off the map, you’re lying.
'Super Mario Bros.' movie trailer: Watch the live premiere
Chris Pratt stars as Mario in the upcoming "Super Mario Bros." movie -- watch the live premiere of the film's trailer here!
Watch Jack Black as Bowser in the new Mario movie trailer everyone's talking about
Jack Black stars as Bowser in the new Super Mario Bros. Movie alongside Chris Pratt, who will be playing everybody's favourite Italian plumber, Mario
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role
Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
In Just A Week, Ana De Armas’ Blonde Has Already Been Kicked Off Netflix’s Top 10 By A Mila Kunis Movie And More
Ana de Armas' Blonde is already off Netflix's Top 10 list, thanks to a Mila Kunis flick and more.
purewow.com
Former Velma Actress Responds to Viral News About ‘Scooby Doo’ Character Being Gay
Fans have been bursting with excitement ever since it was revealed that Velma is portrayed as a lesbian in the new film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. The story was originally broken by Variety, when they noted that fans had pulled clips from the Halloween special and noticed that in one scene, Velma goes goo goo when she's touched by costume designer Coco Diablo.
Only 6 movies have made $1 billion at the box office in their first 2 weeks of release — here they all are
Of the over 50 movies that have crossed $1 billion at theaters, only a select few franchises have joined the billion-dollar club in record time.
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' teaser: Chris Pratt, Jack Black voice Mario, Bowser
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Nintendo is giving a glimpse of the new film The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The video game company released a teaser trailer for the animated movie Thursday during a Nintendo Direct presentation. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise. The...
YouTube star MrBeast says he doesn't 'really need money' because he only cares about making videos: 'In the last 20 days I've only left the studio once'
Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, said he cares about making videos more than money, and that he left his filming studio once in the past 20 days.
Collider
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
'Spider-Man' star Tony Revolori is done with Hollywood's excuses and he's ready to take the lead
The "Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Spider-Man" star spoke to Insider about representation in Hollywood, his most popular roles, and upcoming projects.
‘Wednesday’: Netflix Releases Full Trailer Where Christina Ricci’s Character Is Revealed & Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester Appears
The full and official trailer for Wednesday has dropped and it reveals what character Christina Ricci plays and features Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Netflix released the preview of the Tim Burton series during the show’s New York Comic Con panel, which you can see in the video above. Wednesday comes from the imagination of Tim Burton and it follows Wednesday Addams during her years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25...
techaiapp.com
The Super Mario Bros. Trailer: Jack Black Sells a Bombastic Bowser Performance
The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has dropped — in English and Hindi. At the Nintendo Direct event held early Friday (in India), Universal Pictures unveiled the teaser trailer for its upcoming animated movie, based on the video game icon. Despicable Me maker Illumination Entertainment helms the film, under the duo Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic’s direction. Matthew Fogel, best known for Minions: The Rise of Gru and the second Lego movie, serves as the writer. The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases April 2023 in cinemas. Nintendo previously dropped a poster as part of the promotional campaign.
Barney the purple dinosaur was the role of his life. Then came the haters.
“Barney & Friends” was a mainstay of daytime television in the early 1990s, making a star out of the title character: a purple anthropomorphic T. rex who extolled the virtues of love, kindness and cleaning up your toys. The character was an avatar of goodness, endearing himself to countless...
A new horror series on Netflix has been awarded a Guinness World Record for the most jump scares in a single episode
Make sure you have a change of underwear ready and waiting
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game Release Date
Nintendo has announced that the latest and greatest Nintendo 64 video game to join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription will officially arrive next week. Previously revealed during a Nintendo Direct in early September as joining the lineup of N64 titles available on the service, Pilotwings 64 will officially arrive on Nintendo Switch Online on October 13th for subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier.
ComicBook
Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson
A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
Margot Robbie Says Lady Gaga Will Be 'Incredible' in Upcoming 'Joker' Sequel
Margot Robbie is more than happy to be passing the torch for one of her most iconic roles. The 32-year-old actress said in an interview with MTV posted Thursday that she is "so happy" to see other actresses stepping into the role of Harley Quinn, specifically Lady Gaga, who is rumored to be playing the part in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux.
