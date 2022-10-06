Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
‘One of the best we’ve done here’: Blues and Soul festival draws thousands to Natchez
NATCHEZ — It may not have made money, but this weekend’s Blues and Soul Super Bowl was a success in every other way. “It was fantastic!” said Arden Barnett of Ardenland, an entertainment company that has produced most concerts and festivals in Natchez in recent years. “It...
Natchez Democrat
Balloon race alerts: Click here to sign up for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival text alerts
Know when the balloons will be flying this year! Click here to sign up today. Sign up today for text alerts for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival. On the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival, alerts will be sent out from the balloon pilot briefing directly to your phone describing where, when and if the Natchez skies will be filled with hot-air balloons.
Natchez Democrat
Man says group of women, children assaulted, stabbed him 10 times
NATCHEZ — A man from Baton Rouge said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Natchez apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Natchez Police Department is investigating the incident. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man, 41, dies in four-wheeler accident Saturday night
NATCHEZ — A 41-year-old Natchez man died Saturday after an accident while he was driving a four-wheeler in the Fenwick area. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway and went down an embankment. He was found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Natchez Sen. Melanie Sojourner tells podcast listeners she has one goal — seeing that Lt. Gov. Hosemann ‘never holds office again’
One Mississippi senator says she may have lost her district, but she is not about to lose the fight. Melanie Sojourner, District 37 senator and a Natchez native, spoke on the conservative podcast “The Buck Naked Truth” and spoke publicly about what she sees as her next mission in her political career.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man dies when bicycle collides head-on with vehicle on Liberty Road
NATCHEZ — A Natchez man was struck and killed by a car in the late afternoon on Sunday on Liberty Road. Corbett Edgin, 52, collided head on with a vehicle while traveling on what is known as Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road near the old John Manville plant.
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: October 11, 2022
NATCHEZ — Guess what, we are 21 days away from halloween. Time sure does fly by during the fall as daylight grows shorter and shorter each day. Temperatures are staying low as well with the high for Tuesday at 84 on a bright and sunny day. There will be an east southeast wind at 5 mph to 10 mph and a partly cloudy sky with a low around 60 in the evening.
Natchez Democrat
At least two people down after hail of bullets fired near Zippy store on MLK
NATCHEZ — Residents in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near the Zippy convenience store have reported hearing multiple shots fired within the last half hour. A source close to the scene said at least two people have been shot. Residents report a heavy police presence in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Natchez Democrat
Voter registration ends today for general election
NATCHEZ — Adams County voters will go to the polls on Nov. 8 for the General Election to choose a U.S. Congressman, a Court of Appeals judge, and most important locally, Sixth District Circuit Court Judges. Voter registration for the general election ends Monday, Oct. 10. Adam County Circuit...
Natchez Democrat
Centreville snaps losing streak
CENTREVILLE — Centreville Academy freshman quarterback Parker Nettles threw four touchdown passes and senior running back Tyler Wooley ran for two scores as the Tigers celebrated homecoming with a 46-24 win over the Louisiana Kings last Friday night. Nettles completed five of nine passes for 94 yards and no...
Natchez Democrat
LDWF agents cite woman for deer hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting violations in Rapides Parish on Oct. 4. Agents cited Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, for hunting deer during a closed season and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements. Agents received information about an...
Natchez Democrat
Tigers hold on to beat Bulldogs on senior night
FAYETTE — Jefferson County High School senior cornerback Michael McComb returned a fumble on a kickoff return 27 yards for a touchdown with 8:12 remaining as the Tigers held on for a 30-28 win on Senior Night over the Franklin County High School Bulldogs last Friday night. Jefferson County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
‘Cold-blooded murder’: Police investigating murder after lone gunman opens fire in targeted killing
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Police Department is investigating the city’s latest homicide. “This was a targeted homicide. This was not something that was random. This was cold-blooded murder,” said Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry. Shortly after 11:45 p.m., Natchez Police received a call about shots fired at...
Comments / 0