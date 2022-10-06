Read full article on original website
Related
Racer Killed Sunday at Illinois Raceway When His Car Hit a Tree
Tragedy struck at a raceway in Illinois Sunday night when a racer's vehicle left the track and struck a tree. The accident cost the man his life. WCIA is reporting that the racer was 69-year-old Charles Mack. He was competing in a Sunday night event at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, IL. The track is located in northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border.
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
Good Gourd – Illinois Man Sets Record with 1,760 Pound Pumpkin
You might think you've seen some big pumpkins, but I guarantee you've never seen one as big as this one. A man in Wheaton, Illinois just blew away a record with his 1,760 pound pumpkin. ABC 7 out of Chicago shared the story of Joe Adkins who just broke the...
WSPY NEWS
Parents owe $1.2 million to Oswego School District 308
Failure to pay student and activity fees has cost the Oswego School District 308 some big money. In a 308 document, an August survey reveals that parents have failed to pay their bills, resulting in a $1.2 million loss. Revisiting fees that were raised during budget cuts, the Oswego School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of Illinois’ Most Unique Restaurants Only Serves One Dessert… and It’s To Die For
So you're looking for the perfect dessert on a summer night... look no further, it's right here in Rockford just across the river. Dessert is my life, you know this, I know you do. I've said it a million times, it's way more important to me than anything else, it just makes me happy.... unless it's terrible.
Rockford man shot in the face
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the face in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1200 block of West Street around 6:38 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male was reportedly shot in the face, those the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Police asked residents to avoid […]
ourquadcities.com
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting incident in Freeport
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One killed in DeKalb County crash
GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was killed in a DeKalb County crash Saturday morning. It happened at 7:29 a.m. at North State and Melms Roads in Genoa, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A black 2015 Jeep Renegade and a Maroon 2018 Toyota Rav 4 were involved. The driver of the Toyota was […]
starvedrock.media
Wanted Man Tracked Down At Peru Shelter
Going from the shelter to county jail. A Peru officer Thursday evening went to Illinois Valley PADS for a wanted person. Thirty-nine-year-old Rafael Hernandez who has past addresses in Mendota and La Salle was found to be wanted on failure to appear in court warrants for felony charges of possession of meth and aggravated fleeing. Both alleged crimes occurred last year in La Salle County.
KWQC
Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Milledgeville, Ill. (KWQC) - Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Rt. 40 south of Milledgeville Sunday afternoon. According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. as the driver of a Chevy Malibu was making a left turn onto Genesee Rd. and was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee.
2 car crash leaves 5 hurt, 2 critically injured
Deputies with Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 40 (Luther Road) and Genesee Road on October 9 that left five people hurt, two with life threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 16-year-old from Milledgeville, IL was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjol.com
Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
Star Buds Becomes Illinois’ First Predominantly Black-Owned Licensed Cannabis Company
Illinois’ first predominately Black-owned craft grow house is open for business and providing licenses to social equity applicants. Rockford, Illinois welcomed the 2/3 Black-owned cannabis business, thanks to a partnership with Star Buds, an established weed company from Colorado. According to Black Cannabis Magazine the Illinois Department of Agriculture...
midutahradio.com
One Dead, Three Injured In Kane County Crash
A 7 year old child is dead and three people are injured after a crash in Kane County. The crash happened Oct. 7 on state Route 14 shortly after 6:00 p.m. According to reports, a 2008 GMC pickup was traveling west when it drifted into the center lane and clipped the trailer of a Ford F-350 traveling east. The pickup then crashed into an eastbound Kia Soul.
nrgmediadixon.com
Mountain Lion Reportedly Sighted South of Morrison, Sheriff Asks Schools to Keep Students Inside
Around 9:00 am Thursday morning, the Whiteside County Sheriff reported there was a sighting of what was believed to be a mountain lion. The animal was reportedly spotted south of Morrison. The Sheriff’s Department said out of an abundance of caution, the department asked for all students in Morrison Schools...
Freeport Police: Woman severely beaten in altercation after traffic accident
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have charged Justin Knapp, 35, with Aggravated Battery after beating a woman with a metal bar after a minor traffic accident. According to police, Knapp and the 49-year-old Stockton woman were in an accident in the area of West Galena Avenue and Park Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. […]
KWQC
Man charged fatal crash in Carroll County
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Chadwick man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash in Carroll County on Aug. 20. Christian R. Toms, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 and reckless homicide.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a possible robbery scene in Winnebago County
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
starvedrock.media
Two Wanted Men Served Warrants to Return to Bureau County
The Bureau County Sheriff's Office has collared two out-of-staters on warrants for failing to appear in court. Fifty-one-year-old Gerald Bland of St. Louis had allegedly failed to show up for his proceedings pertaining to a misdemeanor charge of theft. A few hours earlier, deputies served a warrant on 42-year-old Felipe Howell of Columbia, Missouri. He had been wanted for failing to turn up to address a charge of misdemeanor retail theft.
Comments / 0