Amboy, IL

KICK AM 1530

Racer Killed Sunday at Illinois Raceway When His Car Hit a Tree

Tragedy struck at a raceway in Illinois Sunday night when a racer's vehicle left the track and struck a tree. The accident cost the man his life. WCIA is reporting that the racer was 69-year-old Charles Mack. He was competing in a Sunday night event at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, IL. The track is located in northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
97ZOK

Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders

The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Parents owe $1.2 million to Oswego School District 308

Failure to pay student and activity fees has cost the Oswego School District 308 some big money. In a 308 document, an August survey reveals that parents have failed to pay their bills, resulting in a $1.2 million loss. Revisiting fees that were raised during budget cuts, the Oswego School...
OSWEGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man shot in the face

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the face in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1200 block of West Street around 6:38 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male was reportedly shot in the face, those the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Police asked residents to avoid […]
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday

One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting incident in Freeport

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One killed in DeKalb County crash

GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was killed in a DeKalb County crash Saturday morning. It happened at 7:29 a.m. at North State and Melms Roads in Genoa, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A black 2015 Jeep Renegade and a Maroon 2018 Toyota Rav 4 were involved. The driver of the Toyota was […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Wanted Man Tracked Down At Peru Shelter

Going from the shelter to county jail. A Peru officer Thursday evening went to Illinois Valley PADS for a wanted person. Thirty-nine-year-old Rafael Hernandez who has past addresses in Mendota and La Salle was found to be wanted on failure to appear in court warrants for felony charges of possession of meth and aggravated fleeing. Both alleged crimes occurred last year in La Salle County.
PERU, IL
KWQC

Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County

Milledgeville, Ill. (KWQC) - Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Rt. 40 south of Milledgeville Sunday afternoon. According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. as the driver of a Chevy Malibu was making a left turn onto Genesee Rd. and was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

2 car crash leaves 5 hurt, 2 critically injured

Deputies with Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 40 (Luther Road) and Genesee Road on October 9 that left five people hurt, two with life threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 16-year-old from Milledgeville, IL was […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too

As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
JOLIET, IL
midutahradio.com

One Dead, Three Injured In Kane County Crash

A 7 year old child is dead and three people are injured after a crash in Kane County. The crash happened Oct. 7 on state Route 14 shortly after 6:00 p.m. According to reports, a 2008 GMC pickup was traveling west when it drifted into the center lane and clipped the trailer of a Ford F-350 traveling east. The pickup then crashed into an eastbound Kia Soul.
KANE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Man charged fatal crash in Carroll County

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Chadwick man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash in Carroll County on Aug. 20. Christian R. Toms, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 and reckless homicide.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Two Wanted Men Served Warrants to Return to Bureau County

The Bureau County Sheriff's Office has collared two out-of-staters on warrants for failing to appear in court. Fifty-one-year-old Gerald Bland of St. Louis had allegedly failed to show up for his proceedings pertaining to a misdemeanor charge of theft. A few hours earlier, deputies served a warrant on 42-year-old Felipe Howell of Columbia, Missouri. He had been wanted for failing to turn up to address a charge of misdemeanor retail theft.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL

