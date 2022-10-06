A Bardstown business owner is fighting back over what she perceives as a double standard by the city of Bardstown over signs. Mary Daniel Taylor who owns Liberty Tax and Rachelle Daniele Rose Gifts & Decor has been an outspoken critic of the city of Bardstown on numerous issues. Taylor has tried to bring to light issues surrounding Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard. Several years ago the city began removing the Crystal Rogers signs down while leaving other signs up. She has been fighting city hall for equity and fairness in their treatment of local businesses for some time now.

BARDSTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO