spectrumnews1.com
'It's baffling to us': Family of UK student who died last year to introduce hazing laws in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The family of a University of Kentucky freshman who died last October at a fraternity house is calling for hazing laws in the Commonwealth. One Kentucky family is hoping to make hazing a felony in the state. Their son, Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, died last year at...
Wave 3
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the school said a student passed away. We’ve learned the student, Jacoby Pittman, was a football player. According to the Jessamine County coroner, Pittman was just 14. The...
wnewsj.com
The kindness and the anger
My wife, Brenda, and I were driving on Leestown Road in Lexington, Kentucky when we saw a large green sign with an arrow pointing to the Blackburn Correctional Complex, a 90-day, pre-release, male-only correctional unit. Brenda casually mentioned she had once worked inside those prison walls. She said in her...
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
International movement to clean up chemical weapons mounts on small-town leadership
In 1984, the U.S. military announced that an international treaty committed them to destroying all of the country’s stored chemical weapons. This is how many citizens of Madison County, Kentucky, home of the Bluegrass Army Depot, first learned that more than 500 tons of nerve agents were stored in their community.
WKYT 27
9 years later, father and son redeem birthday hot chocolate at a local coffee shop.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Cup of Commonwealth is taking one small sip, to bring the community together. They are filling mugs with kindness and a dash of sweetness. In return, some people are paying it forward to others by buying a beverage and leaving their message on a sleeve.
cohaitungchi.com
Date ideas Lexington KY: 50+ Romantic Things to do for Couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in lexington ky for couples | Date ideas Lexington KY: 50+ Romantic Things to do for Couples. We have you covered! No more boring indoor date nights with these epic date night ideas in Lexington. If you are looking for the most romantic...
WTVQ
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
fox56news.com
September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
spectrumnews1.com
Local church helps feed the hungry with Blessing Box
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — It’s a retired newspaper box that is still delivering good news to those in need. “This is a blessing box. It provides food for people that are in need,” explained Jenny Grover, one of the blessing box volunteers. In Georgetown, just outside the Faith...
wdrb.com
Kentucky 911 dispatcher moonlights as a country music singer
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When calm turns to chaos, Megan Stout is the one who takes the call in Shelby County. There's power behind her voice, in more ways than one. "I jokingly say I moonlight as a dispatcher," Stout said with a smile. Talent is hiding on the other...
Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on Signs
A Bardstown business owner is fighting back over what she perceives as a double standard by the city of Bardstown over signs. Mary Daniel Taylor who owns Liberty Tax and Rachelle Daniele Rose Gifts & Decor has been an outspoken critic of the city of Bardstown on numerous issues. Taylor has tried to bring to light issues surrounding Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard. Several years ago the city began removing the Crystal Rogers signs down while leaving other signs up. She has been fighting city hall for equity and fairness in their treatment of local businesses for some time now.
WTVQ
Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
fox56news.com
Lexington Humane Society celebrates Adopt-A-Dog Month with $25 adoption fees
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — October is national Adopt-A-Dog Month, and the Lexington Humane Society is celebrating accordingly by decreasing adoption fees. For the month of October, adoption fees will start at $25 and include $25 and include spay/neuter, microchip with registration, up-to-date vaccinations, and free vet wellness exam. Fees for adoption typically range from $59 to $300.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville police warn of scam in comments on Facebook page
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Nicholasville Police Department is warning the community of a scam circulating on its Facebook page. According to police, scammers are taking to the comments of the department’s posts to sell items such as shirts and sweatshirts. “Any choice items … any colour...
fox56news.com
fox56news.com
Lexington man claims $1M Powerball prize
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man has finally claimed his big winnings after buying a Powerball ticket back in August. Kentucky Lottery said the anonymous winner bought his ticket on Aug. 31 at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington. The man said he’s been picking the...
wdrb.com
Former employees of Lexington daycare charged with criminal abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two former employees of a Lexington daycare were arrested on Thursday on charges of criminal abuse. According to a report by LEX 18, 21-year-old Jaylan Kavanaugh and 45-year-old Carisia Grieve were taken into custody. Both women were former employees of Tots' Landing Learning Center in Lexington.
wvih.com
Two Lexington Daycare Workers Arrested
Two Lexington daycare workers have been arrested on criminal abuse charges. According to Lexington police, Jaylan D. Kavanaugh and Carisia A. Grieve were both arrested on Thursday at Tot’s Landing daycare in the 2200 block of Gulfstream Drive. Both were arrested on charges of criminal abuse and failure to...
