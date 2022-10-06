ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

foxwilmington.com

Man arrested, accused of planning to distribute drugs near public park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced the arrest of 44-year-old Clifford Dutton, which took place on Saturday, October 8 at the 100 block of N Front Street. Dutton was wanted on eight felony warrants, though the nature of these warrants was not specified by the...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison on methamphetamine and gun-related charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington-resident Massimo Campana has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on methamphetamine and gun-related charges. “According to court documents and other evidence presented in court, on September 15, 2021, an ATF undercover agent made a controlled purchase of an ounce of methamphetamine from Campana at a business in Brunswick County. During the deal Campana bragged about the potency of his methamphetamine,” stated the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley in a release on October 11, 2022.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Drive just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Trial delayed again for former Southport Police Chief charged with fraudulently recording work hours

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The trial for former Southport Police Chief Gary Smith has been postponed until January, per District Attorney Jon David’s office. Smith and his former second-in-command, Michael Simmons, were charged on July 26, 2018, with conspiracy to obtain properties by false pretenses, willful failure to discharge duties and obstruction of justice. They were later indicted by a Brunswick County grand jury on charges of corruption in August 2018.
SOUTHPORT, NC
Bladenboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Bladenboro, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man found guilty of armed robbery of McDonalds in 2015

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Pennsylvania man was found guilty Friday of committing armed robbery at a McDonalds in New Hanover County in 2015. Richard McLaughlin, 48, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23.66 years in prison. “The McDonalds location at Eastwood and...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

District Attorney asks judge to allow additional evidence at rape trial that would link suspect to two murders

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two unsolved murders could soon become part of a trial of a man accused of raping and kidnapping a victim in 1996, and it’s not the first time his name has come up in those cases. Timothy Craig Iannone is currently awaiting trial for the rape and kidnapping of an alleged victim more than two decades ago.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Hit And Run#Dwi
foxwilmington.com

Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Oak Island man rescues young boy in Portugal

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – It’s often a split-second decision to jump into action during an emergency. That was the case for a surfer from Oak Island, who saved a boy after the boy’s father drowned trying to save his son. The surfer, David Edralin, says he’s...
OAK ISLAND, NC

