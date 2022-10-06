Read full article on original website
Man arrested, accused of planning to distribute drugs near public park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced the arrest of 44-year-old Clifford Dutton, which took place on Saturday, October 8 at the 100 block of N Front Street. Dutton was wanted on eight felony warrants, though the nature of these warrants was not specified by the...
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison on methamphetamine and gun-related charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington-resident Massimo Campana has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on methamphetamine and gun-related charges. “According to court documents and other evidence presented in court, on September 15, 2021, an ATF undercover agent made a controlled purchase of an ounce of methamphetamine from Campana at a business in Brunswick County. During the deal Campana bragged about the potency of his methamphetamine,” stated the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley in a release on October 11, 2022.
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Drive just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.
Trial delayed again for former Southport Police Chief charged with fraudulently recording work hours
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The trial for former Southport Police Chief Gary Smith has been postponed until January, per District Attorney Jon David’s office. Smith and his former second-in-command, Michael Simmons, were charged on July 26, 2018, with conspiracy to obtain properties by false pretenses, willful failure to discharge duties and obstruction of justice. They were later indicted by a Brunswick County grand jury on charges of corruption in August 2018.
Man found guilty of armed robbery of McDonalds in 2015
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Pennsylvania man was found guilty Friday of committing armed robbery at a McDonalds in New Hanover County in 2015. Richard McLaughlin, 48, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23.66 years in prison. “The McDonalds location at Eastwood and...
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
Columbus County man found guilty of murder, sentenced to life without parole
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Daquon Corrothers has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in prison for killing and robbing Alex Moore in the Farmer’s Union Community. The ruling was passed on Monday, Oct. 10. Per a release from District Attorney Jon David, Moore was...
District Attorney asks judge to allow additional evidence at rape trial that would link suspect to two murders
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two unsolved murders could soon become part of a trial of a man accused of raping and kidnapping a victim in 1996, and it’s not the first time his name has come up in those cases. Timothy Craig Iannone is currently awaiting trial for the rape and kidnapping of an alleged victim more than two decades ago.
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are...
Oak Island man rescues young boy in Portugal
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – It’s often a split-second decision to jump into action during an emergency. That was the case for a surfer from Oak Island, who saved a boy after the boy’s father drowned trying to save his son. The surfer, David Edralin, says he’s...
Brunswick County issues water system pressure advisory for some Sunset Beach-area customers
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County Public Utilities has declared a system pressure advisory due to a broken water main that is causing periods of low water pressure and outages. The announcement was made on Monday, October 10. Per a county release, low or no pressure in the...
Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. to host 32nd annual ‘Take Back the Night’ rally and march
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. has announced that it will host its 32nd annual “Take Back the Night” rally and march on Oct. 13. Per the announcement, the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Harrelson Center at 20 N 4th St. Suite 214, Wilmington.
