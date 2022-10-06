Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rexburgstandardjournal.com
New mural honoring Rexburg’s past and future graces downtown
Grifols Biomat USA is sponsoring a brand new mural in downtown Rexburg on the side of its building at 48 E Main Street. The 12 x 12 foot work of art depicts Rexburg’s historic buildings and nearby natural wonders in two concentric wreaths, with the motto “Rexburg: Gateway to Adventure” emblazoned in red calligraphy through the center.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Madison's McArthur, Shelley's Nelson celebrate state titles
It was championship Saturday for local golfers at the 5A and 4A state tournaments. Madison’s Ashton McArthur fired a 62 on Saturday to edge Eagle’s Wheaton Ennis by a shot to win the 5A boys state title at Teton Lakes Golf Course.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
How did Squirrel get its name? Find out at the Ashton Library.
To find out, visit the Ashton Library’s new display honoring the farming hamlet this month.
Comments / 0