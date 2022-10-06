Grifols Biomat USA is sponsoring a brand new mural in downtown Rexburg on the side of its building at 48 E Main Street. The 12 x 12 foot work of art depicts Rexburg’s historic buildings and nearby natural wonders in two concentric wreaths, with the motto “Rexburg: Gateway to Adventure” emblazoned in red calligraphy through the center.

