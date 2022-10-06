ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

2023 C Derek Vorst to Unofficially Visit West Virginia on Thursday

West Virginia men’s basketball will unofficially host 2023 C Derek Vorst on Thursday, his AAU team Ohio Buckets announced on Monday. Vorst currently plays at Rossford High School in Ohio. Vorst (6-foot-10, 235 pounds) holds offers from Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Wright State. Vorst will attend the WVU-Baylor...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins and Trio of Mountaineers Set to Attend Big 12 MBB Media Day

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins as well as players Kedrian Johnson, Emmitt Matthews and Erik Stevenson will represent the Mountaineers next Wednesday for Big 12 media day. The Hall of Fame coach and the trio of Mountaineers will head to Kansas City to kickoff the 2022-23 season. Huggins is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 10

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Mary Tucker named WVU Student Athlete of the Week after her phenomenal performance for the rifle team on Saturday. Update (12:00 PM) – Bob Huggins will be joined by a few of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU HC Neal Brown Attends Game of 5-Star 2024 Recruit RB Quinton Martin

A weekend in the Fall without a game might be time off for the players, but it’s still all about work for West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. Brown took a Friday night without game prep in a bye week as a chance to check out a 5-star recruit. He was in attendance to see Belle Vernon junior Quinton Martin.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU 2023 Commit RB Jahiem White Ran for 417 Yards, 6 Scores in High School Game

A future Mountaineer is providing West Virginia fans a reason to be excited. WVU commit running back Jahiem White just put up an eye-popping yard total for any level. White ran for 417 yards in York High School’s win over Dallastown on Saturday afternoon. Not that rushing for over 400 yards in a game wouldn’t be impressive enough, but that doesn’t come close to describing the day that White actually had.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

All Three Phases: Rasheed Marshall Offers His Expectations for WVU Football, Talks Concussions

If fans and media can debate what the proper expectations should be for West Virginia football on a regular basis, a WVU legend like Rasheed Marshall certainly can. Marshall talks to the fans to give his expectations for the program on the latest episode of the “All Three Phases” podcast. Host Mike Asti and the WVU legend recap the ugliness from Austin, preview what’s ahead against Baylor and Mike even gets Rasheed to weigh in on the differences in concussion protocol today compared to when he was playing.
MORGANTOWN, WV

