2023 C Derek Vorst to Unofficially Visit West Virginia on Thursday
West Virginia men’s basketball will unofficially host 2023 C Derek Vorst on Thursday, his AAU team Ohio Buckets announced on Monday. Vorst currently plays at Rossford High School in Ohio. Vorst (6-foot-10, 235 pounds) holds offers from Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Wright State. Vorst will attend the WVU-Baylor...
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Challenges Facing Baylor, Another Night Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown discussed with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, the challenges his team will deal with against Baylor this Thursday night during his weekly press conference on Monday, October 10, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and...
UPDATE: WVU RB CJ Donaldson Progressing, Return to Play Status Unknown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After such a brutal night in the loss to Texas that extended well beyond the final score by definition, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was instantly asked about the current health status of his team, in particular CJ Donaldson. To no surprise, Brown was quick...
Big 12 Recognizes WVU WR Sam James as School’s ‘Champions for Life’ Player
Even more important than being a champion on the football field is being a champion in life. The Big 12 conference recognizes that fact and is awarding “Champions for Life” recipients from each of the current members of the conference. Wide receiver Sam James holds the honor as...
Does Texas’ Dominating Win Over Oklahoma Change Feelings About WVU’s Loss to Longhorns?
Understanding that it doesn’t really matter since the past is done and West Virginia has a lot of work ahead to climb out of a 2-3 (0-2) whole this season, but Texas’ annihilation of Oklahoma does bring up a question for WVU fans. Does seeing the Longhorns beat...
Bob Huggins and Trio of Mountaineers Set to Attend Big 12 MBB Media Day
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins as well as players Kedrian Johnson, Emmitt Matthews and Erik Stevenson will represent the Mountaineers next Wednesday for Big 12 media day. The Hall of Fame coach and the trio of Mountaineers will head to Kansas City to kickoff the 2022-23 season. Huggins is...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 10
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Mary Tucker named WVU Student Athlete of the Week after her phenomenal performance for the rifle team on Saturday. Update (12:00 PM) – Bob Huggins will be joined by a few of...
Watch: WVU LB Jasir Cox Presser on How Defense Can Create More Turnovers
Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting.
Necessary Information for Fans Attending West Virginia-Baylor Game
A night game in Morgantown can be a cool atmosphere, and no matter how many the West Virginia team has each season, each can feel special. But there are some thing WVU fans planning to attend next Thursday night’s battle with Baylor need to know. The game has been...
WVU HC Neal Brown Attends Game of 5-Star 2024 Recruit RB Quinton Martin
A weekend in the Fall without a game might be time off for the players, but it’s still all about work for West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. Brown took a Friday night without game prep in a bye week as a chance to check out a 5-star recruit. He was in attendance to see Belle Vernon junior Quinton Martin.
WVU 2023 Commit RB Jahiem White Ran for 417 Yards, 6 Scores in High School Game
A future Mountaineer is providing West Virginia fans a reason to be excited. WVU commit running back Jahiem White just put up an eye-popping yard total for any level. White ran for 417 yards in York High School’s win over Dallastown on Saturday afternoon. Not that rushing for over 400 yards in a game wouldn’t be impressive enough, but that doesn’t come close to describing the day that White actually had.
All Three Phases: Rasheed Marshall Offers His Expectations for WVU Football, Talks Concussions
If fans and media can debate what the proper expectations should be for West Virginia football on a regular basis, a WVU legend like Rasheed Marshall certainly can. Marshall talks to the fans to give his expectations for the program on the latest episode of the “All Three Phases” podcast. Host Mike Asti and the WVU legend recap the ugliness from Austin, preview what’s ahead against Baylor and Mike even gets Rasheed to weigh in on the differences in concussion protocol today compared to when he was playing.
