9 Times Harry Styles Absolutely Shocked His Fans At Live Shows
From thinking one fan flipped him off on the road to pressuring a boy to propose...these are unforgettable. Harry Styles has not only earned his top spot on the charts, but also a top spot in fan's hearts. The "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" performer makes sure to extensively interact...
Full Wednesday Trailer Reveals Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci's New Role
The "SNL" legend joins the creepy and kooky Addams for Netflix's mysterious new series set at Nevermore Academy. Fans also get a deeper look into Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, complete with her dry wit and charmingly threatening undertones. The first full look at the upcoming series, presented at NYCC, features equally strange students, hidden chambers and a mysterious monster lurking on campus grounds. With plenty of atmosphere and that unique "Addams Family" charm, Gomez star Luis Guzman promises, "You're going to see them in a different light like you've never seen before, and you’re going to welcome it, and you're going to be entertained."
Chicago and Psalm Sing Dad Kanye West's Song 'True Love' About Custody Battle With Kim Kardashian
The track includes references about the estranged couple's four kids as well as details West's grievances about their co-parenting relationship. Chicago and Psalm West are their dad Kanye West's two biggest fans. Mom Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet clip of Chicago, 4, and Psalm,...
For New Series, Adrian Ghenie Turns His Disquieting Gaze on Our Always-Online Today
Renowned for his portraits of history’s villains and foreboding psychological scenes pointing to past collective traumas, the Romanian painter Adrian Ghenie had something of a revelation during the Covid pandemic, which prompted a shift in his subject matter and practice. While visiting churches in Italy, he was struck by the way the human posture has changed: whereas in Baroque paintings the gaze of the figures was directed heavenward, out on the street he noticed everyone looking down, hunched over their phones. “We have a new body language because of digital technology, all these new gestures that inhabit our lives 24...
16 House of the Dragon Power Moves: Questions of Legitimacy Set Stage for War
King Viserys makes one final plea for peace after legitimacy claims cost someone their head, but it's too little too late. The blood of family runs strong and children see and hear what their parents do. It can be both a blessing and a curse as the next generation picks up the prejudices and attitudes of the previous.
