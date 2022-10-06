Read full article on original website
WOWT
Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
WOWT
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different 6 On Your Side Investigations provide results for Omaha area residents. The first involved a unique get together with friends that left an Omaha woman with fun memories and shocking charges on her debit card. After months of trying to get a refund, she...
klin.com
Fire Causes $250,000 Damage To Lincoln Apartment
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a two alarm fire at the Antelope Gardens apartment complex near 40th and Normal just after 11:00 Monday night. “The first fire crews arrived to find heavy fire from a third story deck with the fire extending into the eaves of the building,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says residents were standing outside when crews arrived. “The fire was quickly knocked down from the exterior and then completely extinguished from inside the apartment.”
WOWT
Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
WOWT
Pedestrian, bike trail through Council Bluffs to downtown Omaha nears completion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final phase of the FIRST AVE trail through Council Bluffs is weeks away from being complete. The trail is a 14-foot wide pedestrian and bike path that runs from near downtown Council Bluffs at 35th street to 16th street, where it then connects to an existing trail, that leads to the entrance of the Bob Kerry bridge and downtown Omaha.
1011now.com
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says there’s roughly $250,000 in damage following a fire at an apartment building late Monday night. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said crews were called to the Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th & Normal just after 11 p.m. According to Chief Bopp,...
WOWT
Village of Waterloo still under boil water advisory, awaits test results
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Village of Waterloo is under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to Waterloo officials, repairs on a water main near Madison and 7th Street were completed Monday. Although the repair is complete, a boil water advisory is still required until the water is confirmed to be free of bacteria.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Penner Bathing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Penner Bathing. They offer an exclusive PennAire Microbubbles option. Supersaturates the water with billions of tiny, oxygen-rich microbubbles, increasing oxygen levels up to 70% higher than tap water. Because they are so small, the microbubbles remain suspended in the water, covering your body in a cloud of oxygen. This increased oxygen level energizes cells, stimulates the immune system, kills bacteria, promotes healing, and reduces scar tissue. Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT
Kawasaki’s subway car wins “Coolest Thing” contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance has completed its competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The winner was the New York City transit subway cars, manufactured at the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. Made to replace aging subway cars in New York, the Kawasaki website describes them as featuring LED lighting, digital displays, and wider doors for smoother boarding and exiting during congestion.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in North Omaha Monday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police responded to the area pf 3827 Maple St. a little after 7:30 p.m. on Monday for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Upon arrival, they found the body of Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., 34, who was pronounced dead...
klkntv.com
Rollover crash in Lincoln closes part of Highway 2 during the morning commute
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities shut down part of Highway 2 on Monday after two vehicles collided. This happened near South 20th Street around 8:15 a.m. One of the vehicles was flipped upside-down by the impact, while the other sustained damage to the front passenger’s side. Westbound lanes...
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
WOWT
Two from Omaha arrested after multi-county pursuit
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people from Omaha were arrested after allegedly taking state troopers on a 30-minute, multi-county chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Monday evening a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on I-80 west near 56th Street in Lincoln. The trooper...
KETV.com
'It's bone dry': Fire sparks in city tree dump, firefighters work to control spread amid drought
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha firefighters rush to a city tree dump as a fire rages in the lot Sunday. Crews said they faced multiple obstacles as they tried to get the fire under control. The lot is locked and only to be used by city employees. There's a no...
1011now.com
New traffic pattern on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 77 will move from a head-to-head configuration to a single-lane configuration for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project starting Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Northbound traffic will remain in the northbound lanes and southbound traffic...
hbsdealer.com
Floor & Decor enters Nebraska
Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
WOWT
Village of Waterloo to begin water main repair, boil water advisory expected
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Village of Waterloo will have a boil water advisory when a water main is repaired Monday. According to officials with the Village of Waterloo, a water main break was found under a levee near Madison and 7th Street Thursday. Workers were unable to isolate the...
1011now.com
Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval. “The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln...
WOWT
Nearly $50,000 in tools stolen from Spectrum trailer in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers are investigating after nearly $50,000 worth of tools were stolen from a Spectrum trailer in southwest Lincoln. LPD took a report from a Spectrum employee Monday morning, who said their work trailer located just northeast of 16th St. and Old Cheney Rd. had been entered sometime in the last 2-3 weeks.
