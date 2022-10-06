Read full article on original website
Stafford under constant pressure as Rams drop 2nd straight
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford is facing relentless pressure while the Los Angeles Rams have used five different offensive line combinations in as many games. It’s a big reason the Rams are 2-3. They’re only the third Super Bowl champion since 2000 to have a losing record through five games. Stafford was pressured on 23 of 47 dropbacks in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Rams didn’t score after Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a long touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Joe Musgrove subjected to ear probe as the San Diego Padres move onto NLDS after decisive 6-0 win against the New York Mets
Pitcher Joe Musgrove was subjected to an ear probe by umpires during the San Diego Padres’ dominant 6-0 win against the New York Mets as they moved onto the National League Division Series. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umps to pause...
Verlander returns to playoffs as Astros host Seattle in ALDS
HOUSTON (AP) — When Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, it will have been almost three years since his last playoff appearance. Verlander, who missed almost two seasons after Tommy John surgery, will look to build on his remarkable comeback season when he leads Houston into the postseason in the opener of the best-of-five series. The Mariners will counter with Logan Gilbert, who will make his first postseason start, as they continue their first playoff run since 2001 with ace Luis Castillo unavailable after starting the first game of the wild-card series.
No more interim: Rob Thomson to remain Phillies manager
ATLANTA (AP) — After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff series victory since 2010, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title. The Phillies have signed Thomson to a two-year contract to remain as their manager through 2024, rewarding him for a turnaround that earned Philadelphia a wild-card berth. The 59-year-old Thomson took over on June 3 when Joe Girardi was fired with the Phillies mired at 22-29. Philadelphia went 65-46 the rest of the way. The Phillies then knocked off St. Louis in the wild-card round to advance to the NL Division Series against the Braves.
Mets flash cash, pays off through summer, spent by playoffs
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s biggest spenders looked spent. The New York Mets enjoyed 175 days in first place, boosted by their billionaire new owner, confident Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would lead them to glory, that Buck Showalter would make all the right moves. All that blood, toil, tears and sweat ended not with bubbly and rings, but in a one-hit shutout defeat before a stunned crowd short of a sellout and Showalter prodding umpires to search the other team’s starter for secret sticky substances.
Dominant Dodgers, hot Padres bring SoCal rivalry to NLDS
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Diego Padres knocked off the 101-win New York Mets in the National League wild-card series. Awaiting them in the National League Division Series is an even bigger challenge in the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres were dominated by the Dodgers during the regular season. The Dodgers won the NL West by 22 games over San Diego and went 15-4 in their head-to-head matchup. The Padres will start right-hander Mike Clevinger against left-hander Julio Urias in Game 1 on Tuesday night. In Game 2, Yu Darvish takes the mound for San Diego against Clayton Kershaw.
Beane still believes Oakland ballpark project will succeed
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Billy Beane still firmly believes the Athletics will secure a new ballpark in Oakland, and he plans to stick around to see it through. The club’s longtime executive vice president of baseball operations says he plans to be with the A’s for as long as they want him. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have expressed interest in Beane over recent years but he has committed himself to the small-budget A’s despite the challenges of financial restraints and an inability to keep star players once they’re due big pay raises.
Cubs’ Hoyer planning more ‘intelligent spending’ this winter
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer says he is encouraged by how the team finished the franchise’s second straight losing season. But he says the organization is focused on the short and long term when it comes to its offseason plans. Hoyer is staying with the ambiguous concept of “intelligent spending” — which could price the big-market club out of the massive contracts at the top end of the free-agent market. While Hoyer left himself miles of wiggle room when it comes to the team’s offseason plans, he did confirm the club would make a qualifying offer to All-Star catcher Willson Contreras.
Cardinals fail on late chances in 20-17 loss to Eagles
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray found receivers on quick hitters and broke off chunk runs on designed keepers, setting up the Arizona Cardinals for a tying field goal, perhaps even the winning touchdown. It all fell apart with a short slide, a third-down spike and a missed kick, pushing Arizona to its longest home losing streak in 64 years. Forced to try a 43-yard field goal after spiking the ball on third down, the Cardinals lost 20-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday when Matt Ammendola pushed his kick wide right with 17 seconds left.
Eagles stay undefeated, hang on to beat Cardinals 20-17
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team, beating Arizona 20-17 on Sunday after Matt Ammendola’s late field-goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed wide right. The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished 13-3. The Cardinals never led, but looked as if they would push the game into overtime until Ammendola missed the 43-yarder. He was elevated to the active roster because of an injury to the team’s starting kicker Matt Prater.
Jordan Poole shines in first appearance since altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green
Jordan Poole shone in his first appearance after video emerged of an incident with his Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green. The 23-year-old point guard lead scoring for the Warriors with 25 points in their 124-121 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Poole dazzled fans with some...
Justin Fields’ growing comfort level shows in Bears defeat
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After struggling through the first four games with inconsistency, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields set a few career highs and led his team back from a 21-3 deficit to lead before suffering a 29-22 defeat to Minnesota. The Bears offense has been mired in last in the NFL in passing yardage, but Fields threw for 208 yards and a touchdown. Coach Matt Eberflus called it a group effort as the pass blocking improved greatly over the Bears’ 20-12 loss the previous week to the Giants.
LA Rams’ O-line woes putting Super Bowl defense in jeopardy
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have the least productive rushing offense in the NFL. No quarterback in the league has been sacked or pressured more times than Matthew Stafford. Nobody needs advanced analytics to determine that the Super Bowl champions’ offensive line is just not getting the job done. The problems were obvious on practically every offensive snap in Los Angeles’ 22-10 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. And if the Rams don’t figure it out up front soon, their entire season is at risk. The big men themselves understand they look like the weak link.
LIV Golf players should get ranking points, Matsuyama says
INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama says players who left to compete in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series should be entitled to earn ranking points. But he says “there’s a procedure they’ll have to follow.” He called the ranking-points question ”difficult” and didn’t offer any details, solutions or clarification. Matsuyama also suggested he was staying with the PGA Tour. He says “I’m a member of the PGA Tour. The players who left did so because they thought it was the right thing to do. So I can’t say anything about them.” Matsuyama was speaking at the Zozo Championship. The tournament opens Thursday.
