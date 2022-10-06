Read full article on original website
Related
The Sun Tavern
The Sun Tavern is one of those places that feels like the lovechild of your rowdiest local and your favourite great little bar. Ergo, we love it. On Bethnal Green Road, it prides itself on having a huge selection of Irish whisky but you’ll also find a short, sharp menu of spruced-up classic cocktails. Our personal go-to is Bonnie’s Margarita, but the espresso martini is also a strong contender for your Friday night. Be warned, that the live music nights and £9 cocktails make it super popular with locals and you’ll usually find people spilling out onto the pavement at the weekend, so be sure to book ahead.
Gigi’s Italian Kitchen & Restaurant
Started as a pop-up, Gigi’s now has permanent digs in Candler Park. With red gingham tablecloths, colored Christmas lights, wax-covered candelabras, and randomly incorporated plastic green vines, Gigi’s feels like a Quentin Tarantino diner scene at a Disney theme park Italian restaurant. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but from the moment you sit down, there’s a slow buildup of excitement—a six sense feeling from the smells and sounds of the open kitchen that some eventful sh*t is about to go down. And yes, and no. The flavors might not hit you over the head like a Tarantino fight scene, but you will really, really appreciate the stripped-down moments, like the tasty simplicity of the poached snapper and their fried, chewy polenta strips topped with cream and caviar. The space can fit a cozy 25 to 30 diners at a time, so get here as soon as they open to secure a table since they don’t take reservations.
Lord's
Lord’s is a modern British pub from the team behind Dame, so it should come as no surprise that you’ll find a menu filled with excellent takes on classic fare like scotch eggs, pig’s head terrine, and a rotating daily meat pie. The space feels like a cross between a Hogwarts professor’s office and a trendy bar, making it the perfect choice for cold-weather date nights.
The Good King Tavern
The Good King Tavern is like a super-relatable movie quote. You know, one you can pull out at a party that never fails to get a laugh - like when your friend’s ex shows up to a party and you whisper to the people around you “He doesn’t even go here!” Similarly, you can pull The Good King Tavern out of your back pocket in pretty much any situation, and it’ll never fail to please whatever group you’re with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Win — Taste Of Bali
Whenever your friends hit you with the “I’m so hungry, I wanna order half the menu” cliche, then take them here and make them prove it. The Balinese gastropub offers several small and shareable plates under $14, which can make it very tempting to request one of everything.
Watershed Pub & Kitchen
Watershed is, without fail, our favorite place to eat when we don’t really know what we want to eat. This Northgate pub’s menu is as vast as the Yakima Valley, with everything from loaded polenta and excellent New York-style pizza, to sandwiches pressed on phenomenal homemade beer bread (oh, hello, best grilled cheese in town). They even have massive caesar salads piled with roasted chicken and bacon. The beer-dominated drink menu is just as expansive, especially if you’re looking for a mocktail. With a fun vibe that works flawlessly for Tuesday trivia night, watching some kind of sport on TV, or even a low-key dinner with family, Watershed Pub’s the ultimate back-pocket spot that should really be kept safe in your front pocket instead.
Kaieteur Kitchen
Walking up to Kaieteur Kitchen in Elephant and Castle, you should have one concern and one concern only: to make sure you eat as many different things as possible. The homely Guyanese restaurant runs a takeaway counter on one side and has a small, canteen-ish dining room on the other with 15 or so plastic seats. Needless to say, you will have competition in the evening. Owner and head chef Faye Gomes’ cooking and heartwarming hospitality will have you coming back again and again. This feels less like a restaurant and more like the neighbour’s kitchen you never want to leave. Staple dishes like oxtail and curry chicken are delicious enough, but it’s the specials you want to look out for. Pepper pot is a slow-cooked meaty puddle of brown deliciousness, with meat so tender it gives up before your plate is put down, and a sauce so rich with cloves, cassava, and cinnamon, that leaving even a drop is a crime. Roti is a must. You can bring booze if you want, but Kaieteur Kitchen isn't a late one (it’s open until 8pm), it's more of a family one. At least, everyone who walks through the doors is treated that way.
A1 Soul Food
Folks who frequent this MLK Drive mainstay know that you either come with patience or you don’t come at all. We usually see lines 25 deep at 3:45 in the afternoon. The reason no one ever storms off before their turn is because they know that when they finally make their way to the front and see the pork chops, fried chicken, and gravy-soaked liver, their sacrifice wouldn’t have been in vain. But even with the tasty meats, the best thing about A1 might be its sides. The yams melt in your mouth. The mac and cheese is baked to perfection. If it wasn’t for the 30-minute wait, you’d be tempted to order seconds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Double Zero
As one of the go-to date night destinations in Emory Village, Double Zero also has all the components for a special occasion meal—a chic, modern aesthetic, mood lighting, fun cocktails and a long wine list, and multiple courses that help you make the most of paying the babysitter for three hours. With fresh fior di latte mozzarella on every pie and dough made from heirloom yeast starter and—you guessed it—Double Zero flour, no one will judge if pizza is your only course. Be advised: the pillowy soft pizza here comes unsliced and delivered to your table with a pair of kitchen shears, which we've seen confuse a few diners. But if we can be blunt/sharp: slicing your pizza with scissors is kinda fun and not that complicated, so just cut the damn pie and enjoy it.
Best Damn Cookies At EEEEEATSCON
- OG Jr. - $2 *70% Guanaja dark chocolate with coconut sugar and browned butter. *Shards of French white chocolate, salty Korean nori, and pecans. *Housemade heritage corn flour, brunoise mango, canela, and chile de arbol. - Junoon Jr. - $2 *Rose, fennel, saffron, and a passionfruit glaze. - Flavors...
New Realm Brewing Company
With rooftop and front patios, outdoor beer garden space, and a massive dining room, New Realm feels like a Chutes and Ladders game board, where you can roam in and out any of the spaces with a beer in hand. Even with the crowd, though, you’re always able to find a seat when you need to cool off. Our favorite things on the menu are the burgers and sandwiches—and , of course, grab a beer. But if you’re still too flustered to navigate the menu yourself, then we recommend the Hot Chicken Sandwich, New Realm Burger, and the B-ALT Grilled Cheese, which is a thick bacon, arugula lettuce, and tomato sandwich made with a locally produced cheese.
The Best Restaurants In Queen Village
Queen Village isn’t very large. You could walk the entire neighborhood and your smartwatch would still ping you later asking if you’re getting off the couch today. But running a marathon isn’t the reason we all head there. It’s because they have some amazing BYOBs, Italian spots, and sushi restaurants where you can dive into hamachi hand rolls topped with caviar or Detroit-style pizza. When you want to get a good meal in the area, these are the 14 best places to go.
Bar Vegan
On the second floor of Ponce City Market, you’ll hear the music bumping before you see the flashing lights spelling out Bar Vegan on the back wall of the bar. From the mega successful Slutty Vegan chain, Bar Vegan serves all the classic drinks like margaritas, mojitos, and sidecars. But we’d recommend going for one of their signature cocktails like the Dias Punch or Marta Express—so good you’ll forget there’s any alcohol in them, so watch yourself. There’s also a variety of plant-based foods (hence the name Bar Vegan) like spaghetti and meatballs, boneless wings, and white truffle shoestring fries. Whether you’re vegan or not, Bar Vegan is a great spot for a drink right off the BeltLine. Just note it’s standing room only after 8pm.
Oreatha’s at the Point
The Cascade Heights restaurant occasionally has a performing jazz musician, in which case you can pretend you’re in some romance movie where all the characters coincidentally have an expert-level knowledge of music theory. But even when no one is playing, Oreatha’s just feels jazzy. From the gray abstract floor tiles and the cool blue glass drinkware to the creative riffs on soul food classics, the place just sings to you.
Breakfast At Barney's
A velvet rope at the entrance of this popular venue can make it feel like you’re waiting to get into the club. Hell, there’s a strong chance you’ll see people still hungover from an actual club experience slumped over the subway tiled bar in search of needed nourishment. But with some of the best brunch offerings in town, Barney’s near Grady is worth your time. There’s a dish for everyone here, from the sweet favorites like their thick and fluffy 24 Karat Gold Pancakes, which tastes as good as they look. And there are savory staples like steak and eggs or lamb and eggs. For those looking for a lighter start to their day (since you’re probably still recovering from the previous night’s shenanigans), Barney’s offers vegan entrees and fresh pressed juices.
É Ke Pizza
We shed a tear at the pandemic loss of Baraonda, the former midtown fixture that we all hit for Italian food before a show at the Fox. If you were fans of their wood-fired pizza like we were, head to É Ke in Vinings, where the former Baraonda owners serve up their familiar, super soft pizzas, along with salads and sandwiches. And just like before, we like the classic Margarita pizza and the pesto-rich Burrata salad.
Seed Library
Seed Library is one of those bars that makes you feel sexy. That’s just the power of burnt orange banquette seating and getting buzzed in the basement of a slick hotel, One Hundred Shoreditch. Outside of ‘60s dome lights and records lining the walls, the cocktails are packed full of top-shelf liquor. From world-renowned cocktail pro, Mr. Lyan, the cocktail menu reads like a collaboration between Kew Gardens and your inevitable hangover. We’re talking coriander seed gimlets, red dandelion negronis, and mulberry agave margaritas. It’s undeniably a classy spot, but be warned that the music reaches club decibels at the weekend.
Roxanne
Would it really be so wrong to tell a potential date that this is where we live? We just have a lot of flatmates and a really, really well-stocked bar. A hip hop cocktail bar from the team behind Dirty Bones, Roxanne is the kind of place that makes you seriously contemplate whether your landlord would be that pissed if you went for a distressed wall look. From the ornate fireplace to the coming of age novels stacked on the shelves, it really does feel like drinks at your mate’s place, if your mate’s claims about being a DJ and expert mixologist were actually true. Definitely get involved in the house martini with manzanilla sherry but if that’s not your thing, there are also highballs and pitchers of homemade boozy Vimto. It’s a touch tricky to find, but look for the black door on Whitby Street behind Dirty Bones Shoreditch.
Wiggle Room At EEEEEATSCON
You'll find squiggly pink neon lights, black and white striped tables, and a disco ball at Wiggle Room, a new bar from the Mister Paradise team. House cocktails, like the slam dunk disco with mezcal, white miso, and apricot, are all served on tap. Wiggle Room's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Espresso...
Sushi On Me At EEEEEATSCON
If there were a Venn diagram with sushi omakase restaurants on one side and debaucherous party hubs on the other, Sushi On Me would exist in the tiny middle zone. We can't think of any other restaurant experience we've had that combines sparklers in eel-toro handrolls, torched white tuna topped with chili garlic crisp, and the level of drunken fun at Sushi On Me. Thanks to OpenTable, we're recreating the Sushi On Me experience at EEEEEATSCON.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0