Santa Clarita City Council candidate Denise Lite has been endorsed by Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs. “Santa Clarita is a testament to what people who are dedicated to service and community above all else can create. as the City grows and the world changes, local leaders who are ready and willing to hold onto our values of yesterday while adapting to today’s needs and planning for tomorrow’s possibilities, need to be supported,” Gibbs said. “Denise Lite has a consistent and powerful track record of service to her clients, local charities, women, and the community. She possesses the leadership qualities that have made Santa Clarita such an incredible place. I know she will help preserve and expand the virtues and hallmarks we all have come to love and appreciate about our home. I am proud to endorse Denise Lite and hope you join me in voting for her on November 8th for Santa Clarita City Council.”

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO