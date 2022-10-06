Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Gibbs Endorses Lite
Santa Clarita City Council candidate Denise Lite has been endorsed by Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs. “Santa Clarita is a testament to what people who are dedicated to service and community above all else can create. as the City grows and the world changes, local leaders who are ready and willing to hold onto our values of yesterday while adapting to today’s needs and planning for tomorrow’s possibilities, need to be supported,” Gibbs said. “Denise Lite has a consistent and powerful track record of service to her clients, local charities, women, and the community. She possesses the leadership qualities that have made Santa Clarita such an incredible place. I know she will help preserve and expand the virtues and hallmarks we all have come to love and appreciate about our home. I am proud to endorse Denise Lite and hope you join me in voting for her on November 8th for Santa Clarita City Council.”
Santa Clarita Radio
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Brandon’s Journey To Sobriety – October 10, 2022
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Brandon’s Journey To Sobriety – October 10, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our hosts Cary and Robbie sit down with Brandon, a 19-year-old from the Santa Clarita Valley who first enrolled at Action Drug Rehab when he was 16. Brandon began smoking pot as young as 14-years-old which progressed to him attempting to sell marijuana at school. He was caught very quickly and automatically enrolled at Action Drug Rehab shortly after that. While Brandon was able to stay sober for approximately nine months after this incident, the pandemic took a toll on his mental health in addition to a breakup with his girlfriend which led to him relapsing with alcohol.
Santa Clarita Radio
Failed Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Valid Signatures Were Cast Out
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee found nearly 40 percent of the signatures deemed invalid from their petition may have been wrongfully cast out by the Los Angeles County Registrar. On Monday, the Recall DA George Gascón Committee claimed after a month-long review of invalidated signatures, they found...
Santa Clarita Radio
Hundreds Walk To End Alzheimer’s In Santa Clarita
Bridgeport Park was swathed in purple Saturday morning as hundreds of community members gathered to walk and donate in support of putting an end to Alzheimer’s disease. The city’s 10th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event kicked off Saturday with hundreds in the crowd there to represent a loved one or the cause.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
Elk’s Lodge Hosts First Responder Appreciation Event
From veterans and military members to firefighters and law enforcement, first responders were all present at the Elk’s Lodge Saturday morning for an appreciation event. Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, residents gathered at the Elk Lodge on Sierra Highway to show their appreciation for all levels of first responders.
Santa Clarita Radio
Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces New Rules, Cashless System
Six Flags Magic Mountain announced that a set of new rules affecting bags and payment allowed at the park is set to go into effect Friday. Beginning Friday, Oct. 7, all bags including backpacks and purses must be smaller than 12″ x 12″ x 6.” However, diaper and medical bags are excluded from the new rule.
Santa Clarita Radio
Wilk Calls Tax Refund ‘Sleight Of Hand Tactic’ To Trick Voters
California State Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, called the “Middle Class Tax Refund” a tactic by Governor Gavin Newsom to “fool the voters”. Wilk released a statement Friday commenting on the ‘Middle Class Tax Refund,’ a one-time relief payment that is a response to high gas prices.
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus High School Community Reacts To Blue Line Flag Decision
A sea of “Thin Blue Line” flags, towels and t-shirts filled the stands of the Saugus High School football game Friday night after the team’s players were barred from carrying the flag onto the field before games. Students and families waved “Thin Blue Line” flags in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clarita Radio
Valladares’ Bill To Protect Students With Food Allergies Signed In To Law
Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, announced that Governor Gavin Newsom signed her bill into law that is set to promote awareness and inclusivity for students with food allergies. The Zacky Bill, named after student food allergy advocate Zacky Muñoz, establishes the California Food Allergy Resource Guide that parents, students...
Santa Clarita Radio
Temperatures Expected To Remain Below 90 In Santa Clarita Weather Forecast
Temperatures are expected to remain below 90 degrees in this week’s Santa Clarita weather forecast. Beginning Monday and lasting through Sunday, temperatures in the Santa Clarita weather forecast are expected to remain below 90 with even cooler conditions Saturday, according to officials with the National Weather Service (NWS). Thursday...
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Found Dead In Clothing Collection Box In Newhall
Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a clothing collection box in Newhall Thursday morning. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a woman trapped in a clothing collection box near Lyons Avenue and Orchard Village Road in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
Driver Airlifted After Truck Plunges 1,000 Feet Down Canyon
One person was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after their truck plunged 1,000 feet down a canyon north of Santa Clarita. At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a vehicle over the side of a canyon on Dry Gulch Road between San Francisquito Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, north of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
pacbiztimes.com
Santa Barbara, Ventura to keep streets closed, outdoor dining open through at least 2024
Lower State Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic for at least two more years, and restaurants will likely start paying for their outdoor dining “parklets,” according to new requirements recently adopted by the Santa Barbara City Council. In the tri-county area, only the cities of Santa Barbara...
travellemming.com
25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)
I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Teenaged Female In Custody After Intentionally Crashing In To Sheriff’s Vehicle
A teenaged female is in custody after she allegedly crashed into a Sheriff’s vehicle intentionally Friday night at Canyon High School. Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, a teenaged female intentionally crashed into a Sheriff’s vehicle at Canyon High School on Nadal Street in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Clark, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
Central California’s Hidden Gem: Hotel Cerro in San Luis Obispo Is the Perfect Weekend Getaway
Just a couple of hours north of the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles lies the serene and subtle landscape of San Luis Obispo, CA. There you'll find golden, rolling hills dotted with oak trees and meticulously groomed vineyards spreading across the landscape. This stretch of the Golden State one of the most gorgeous places […]
yovenice.com
Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
foxla.com
New rules go into effect at Six Flags Magic Mountain
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - If you’re headed to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita this weekend or in the near future, there are some policy changes to know about. Beginning Friday, all bags including backpacks and purses must be smaller than 12" x 12" x 6." However, diaper and medical bags are excluded from the new rule.
Comments / 0