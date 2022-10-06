ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford Daily

Opinion | Stanford, stop dodging your responsibility for rape

Content warning: this article contains references to rape and sexual assault. On Oct. 7, a woman reported that she was dragged from her office and raped in a University building. On Oct. 8, Stanford students received an email entitled, “Update on assault report.”. As I read this email, I...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Women’s soccer beats Washington State with late go-ahead goal

In front of a crowded audience at Cagan Stadium, No. 14 Stanford women’s soccer (11-2-1, 3-1-0 Pac-12) defeated No. 21 Washington State (8-3-2, 2-2-1), earning the game-deciding goal in the 76th minute thanks to a spectacular off-foot shot from junior forward Samantha Williams. When the final horn sounded, the scoreboard read Home: 2, Away: 1.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

What does it mean to call yourself a “Stanford student”?

When I was a sophomore in high school, I was obsessed with college reaction videos. Despite their predictability (the widening of the eyes and mouth, followed by noises of delight), watching strangers receive acceptances to their dream schools never failed to tug at my heartstrings. After witnessing the happiness of these lucky admits — whom I did not know but shared anxiety with — I decided that an acceptance letter would be the best moment of my life.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Down with Gravity: A day with Stanford’s juggling club

As I approach White Plaza to attend a meeting of Down with Gravity, Stanford’s juggling club, I see only an undergraduate and a middle-aged man alternating between talking and juggling on its small lawn. The turnout will grow, assures Claire Morton ’24, the club’s president. “Jugglers are perpetually late.”
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Round and round: Why do we have roundabouts on campus?

With ominous nicknames like the “Circle of Death,” roundabouts have gained a bad reputation on Stanford’s campus. The rules for navigating these circular intersections seem clear enough on paper: Yield to those already in the roundabout and then enter when the coast is clear. Despite their simplicity, they are a source of frustration on campus due to the melange of commuters trying to use them: pedestrians, bikers, skaters, students on golf carts, electric scooters and more.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Nut allergy ballad thrills audience at Stanford Improvisors performance

Roaring laughs and clamorous cheers coursed through a bright-eyed audience on Friday night, lighting up the moody ambiance of Pigott Theater. The Stanford Improvisors (SImps) took to the stage to perform a series of spontaneous humorous acts led by audience suggestions. One of the most memorable acts, “Radio,” hosted by...
STANFORD, CA

