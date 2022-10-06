Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stanford Daily
Opinion | Stanford, stop dodging your responsibility for rape
Content warning: this article contains references to rape and sexual assault. On Oct. 7, a woman reported that she was dragged from her office and raped in a University building. On Oct. 8, Stanford students received an email entitled, “Update on assault report.”. As I read this email, I...
Stanford Daily
Women’s soccer beats Washington State with late go-ahead goal
In front of a crowded audience at Cagan Stadium, No. 14 Stanford women’s soccer (11-2-1, 3-1-0 Pac-12) defeated No. 21 Washington State (8-3-2, 2-2-1), earning the game-deciding goal in the 76th minute thanks to a spectacular off-foot shot from junior forward Samantha Williams. When the final horn sounded, the scoreboard read Home: 2, Away: 1.
Stanford Daily
Another weekend, another two W’s: Men’s water polo continues perfect record
After yet another dominant weekend, No. 1 Stanford men’s water polo (17-0, 0-0 MPSF) remains the only undefeated collegiate water polo team in the nation. The Cardinal beat No. 9 UC Irvine (9-8, 0-0 GCC) on Friday and Pomona-Pitzer (9-11, 4-1 SCIAC) on Saturday by scores of 19-15 and 16-4, respectively.
Stanford Daily
What does it mean to call yourself a “Stanford student”?
When I was a sophomore in high school, I was obsessed with college reaction videos. Despite their predictability (the widening of the eyes and mouth, followed by noises of delight), watching strangers receive acceptances to their dream schools never failed to tug at my heartstrings. After witnessing the happiness of these lucky admits — whom I did not know but shared anxiety with — I decided that an acceptance letter would be the best moment of my life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford Daily
Down with Gravity: A day with Stanford’s juggling club
As I approach White Plaza to attend a meeting of Down with Gravity, Stanford’s juggling club, I see only an undergraduate and a middle-aged man alternating between talking and juggling on its small lawn. The turnout will grow, assures Claire Morton ’24, the club’s president. “Jugglers are perpetually late.”
Stanford Daily
The skunk that sprayed Crothers: more peculiar ‘tails’ about Stanford animals
Back in the spring, I wrote an article covering student testimonies of bizarre interactions with Stanford’s animal residents. In the following months, I connected with more members of Stanford’s community who had similarly peculiar tales to share. In early 2019, Cooper de Nicola ’22 M.S. ’23 “saw a...
Stanford Daily
Round and round: Why do we have roundabouts on campus?
With ominous nicknames like the “Circle of Death,” roundabouts have gained a bad reputation on Stanford’s campus. The rules for navigating these circular intersections seem clear enough on paper: Yield to those already in the roundabout and then enter when the coast is clear. Despite their simplicity, they are a source of frustration on campus due to the melange of commuters trying to use them: pedestrians, bikers, skaters, students on golf carts, electric scooters and more.
Stanford Daily
Nut allergy ballad thrills audience at Stanford Improvisors performance
Roaring laughs and clamorous cheers coursed through a bright-eyed audience on Friday night, lighting up the moody ambiance of Pigott Theater. The Stanford Improvisors (SImps) took to the stage to perform a series of spontaneous humorous acts led by audience suggestions. One of the most memorable acts, “Radio,” hosted by...
Comments / 0