go955.com
WMU Athletic department to elevate facilities through unique partnership
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae announced last week a partnership with Gensler Sports Design to develop a long-term facility master plan for the university’s athletic department. “We’ve got six strategic goals but one of them is elevating our facilities,” said...
go955.com
Battle Creek Fire Department celebrates Fire Prevention Week with open house Saturday, October 15
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The National Fire Protection Association celebrates 100 years of Fire Prevention Week this year, with the theme, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”. The Battle Creek Fire Department is inviting the community to its seventh Fire Prevention Week open house, set...
go955.com
One in hospital after Friday shooting in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, October 7, that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to numerous calls for gunshots in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo. While officers...
go955.com
AUDIO: Portage residents display frustration over I-94 overpass reconstruction and Winters Drive detour
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There are a lot of frustrated folks in Portage as the reconstruction of the I-94 overpass at Portage Road is now well into its second year. Homeowners on Winters Drive have complained to the City Council that commuters have turned their quiet street into a major detour creating noise and traffic jams. And throw in those who have a need for speed.
go955.com
One injured in fire, explosion at Cass County home
PORTER TOWNSHIP, CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – One man was injured in a structure fire in the 67,000 block of Valley Road in Cass County’s Porter Township Sunday morning. The structure fire just before 9:00 a.m. did cause an explosion of the residence. The homeowner, 53-year-old Daniel Held of White Pigeon, was located outside of the residence with injuries.
go955.com
KDPS officers put out garage fire within 10 minutes, no injuries in Sunday afternoon blaze
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in garage fire Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo. Around 3:30 p.m. officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1200 block of Homecrest Avenue for a report of a garage on fire. When KDPS officers arrived, heavy smoke and flames were observed, and the fire had extended to another nearby garage.
go955.com
Woman escapes kidnapper at Battle Creek hotel: Suspect arrested without incident
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman escaped after being held captive in a hotel room just outside of Battle Creek on Friday, October 7. Authorities say it happened around 4 p.m. when they got a call from a woman who said her 42-year-old boyfriend had held her against her will with a handgun.
