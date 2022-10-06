Read full article on original website
Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy to unveil new nature preserve in Allegan
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy is unveiling the new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve in Allegan on Saturday, October 15 with an open house-style Grand Opening. There will be a brief welcome and remarks at 10:30 a.m. followed by self-guided hikes with SWMLC staff and naturalists on-hand...
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer loses battle with leukemia
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety passed away Saturday, October 8, after a battle with leukemia. The department made the announcement Sunday through it’s Facebook page that Public Safety Officer Christian Smith was “called home.”. The post said that...
Cass County man wins $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 10 Instant Game
DECATUR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A stop during lunch break led a Cass County man to winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 10 instant game. The lucky 24-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store on East Sherwood Street in Decatur, about 30 miles southwest of Kalamazoo.
Battle Creek Fire Department celebrates Fire Prevention Week with open house Saturday, October 15
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The National Fire Protection Association celebrates 100 years of Fire Prevention Week this year, with the theme, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”. The Battle Creek Fire Department is inviting the community to its seventh Fire Prevention Week open house, set...
One in hospital after Friday shooting in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, October 7, that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to numerous calls for gunshots in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo. While officers...
AUDIO: Portage residents display frustration over I-94 overpass reconstruction and Winters Drive detour
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There are a lot of frustrated folks in Portage as the reconstruction of the I-94 overpass at Portage Road is now well into its second year. Homeowners on Winters Drive have complained to the City Council that commuters have turned their quiet street into a major detour creating noise and traffic jams. And throw in those who have a need for speed.
WMU men draw 0-0 with Northern Illinois in MAC soccer action
DEKALB, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – The Western Michigan University men’s soccer team battled the Huskies of Northern Illinois to a 0-0 tie in Mid-American Conference play on the road Sunday afternoon. WMU outshot NIU 17-3 overall, with a 7-0 advantage in shots on goal. WMU’s scoreless draw adds...
One injured in fire, explosion at Cass County home
PORTER TOWNSHIP, CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – One man was injured in a structure fire in the 67,000 block of Valley Road in Cass County’s Porter Township Sunday morning. The structure fire just before 9:00 a.m. did cause an explosion of the residence. The homeowner, 53-year-old Daniel Held of White Pigeon, was located outside of the residence with injuries.
Woman escapes kidnapper at Battle Creek hotel: Suspect arrested without incident
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman escaped after being held captive in a hotel room just outside of Battle Creek on Friday, October 7. Authorities say it happened around 4 p.m. when they got a call from a woman who said her 42-year-old boyfriend had held her against her will with a handgun.
WMU women shutout first place Ball State in soccer action Saturday
MUNCIE, IN (WKZO AM/FM) – The Western Michigan University women’s soccer team upset the top team in the Mid American Conference Sunday, beating first place Ball State 2-0. Both goals came in the second half, with Jenna Blackburn and Reagan Wisser both finding the back of the net. Hannah Sargent had three saves in goal.
Man in custody after shoots fired in Battle Creek and high speed chase early Sunday morning
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police in Battle Creek say a suspect is in custody following an early Sunday morning assault. Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Cliff Street around 3:30 a.m. after residents reported a guest attacked someone living at the property and fired multiple gunshots once forced outside.
