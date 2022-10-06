ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

1 injured after vehicle towing boat overturns on I-78

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a boat tied things up on Interstate 78 Monday. It happened on I-78 West in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. State Police say a vehicle was towing the boat on a trailer when it overturned. We're told the driver was injured. Traffic...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes Route 422 westbound in Exeter Twp.

EXETER TWP., Pa. – Authorities are investigating a crash on Route 422 in Berks County. Crews were called around 9:30 p.m. Monday to the westbound lanes near Daniel Boone Road in Exeter Township. One vehicle with one person inside was involved in the crash, police said. Route 422 westbound...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry

-- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through business in Schuylkill

A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the fire.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Traffic
WFMZ-TV Online

RPD: Bar bouncer shot, crashes car on way to hospital

READING, Pa. — A man working as a bouncer at a bar in downtown Reading is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning. The 37-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m., according to the city police. The man told investigators he was...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vehicle engulfed in flames after crash in Upper Saucon

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash left a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Lehigh County on Sunday. Emergency dispatchers said it happened at the intersection of Routes 309 and 378 in Upper Saucon Township around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames. A tow truck also...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emergency medical services 'broken,' Suburban EMS administrator says

PALMER TWP., Pa. – Suburban EMS, which provides emergency medical services and transportation, is struggling. That was the essence of a presentation made by the organization's officials during the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting Monday night. "Make no mistake, there is a crisis in emergency medical services," said...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters, civilians honored for rescue in Reading fire

READING, Pa. – In a ceremony appropriate for Fire Prevention Week, the Reading Department of Fire & Rescue Services issued commendations for the rescue of a female civilian from the third floor of 417 N. 11th St. on July 19, 2022. Lt. Steven Ginder, and firefighters Kurtis Knauss, David...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WFMZ-TV Online

2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County

PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. According to authorities,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages apartments in Nesquehoning

NESQUEHONING, Pa. -- Fire broke out in a Carbon County apartment building on Sunday. Firefighters evacuated the residents from the building on East Catawissa Street in Nesquehoning around 6:30 a.m. The fire damaged two apartments, and the Red Cross was on scene to help. No one was hurt.
NESQUEHONING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading man dies after 2017 crash in Lower Alsace

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Reading man has died more than five years after being critically injured in a crash atop Mount Penn. David Nieves Jr. was one of four people inside a car on the night of Feb. 1, 2017, when the car struck an embankment and stone wall on Skyline Drive in Lower Alsace Township. The car rolled onto its roof.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Carbon monoxide leak sickens children at Allentown daycare

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare sent 26 children and workers to the hospital. Every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center in the 400 block of Wabash Street, said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department. The 911 call...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mirror worth $400 was brought to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley had its own version of "Antiques Road Show" on Saturday. Five professional appraisers came to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show outside the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem. They were appraising a number of items that folks brought with them from their homes, like vases,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after being shot in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. - A 22-year-old man died after being shot in Hazleton, Luzerne County. Felix Dini, of Freeland, was pronounced dead early Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Dini was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. at...
HAZLETON, PA

