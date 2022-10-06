ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

McKnight's

Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues

Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
PUBLIC HEALTH
2minutemedicine.com

Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults

1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger

The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NIH Director's Blog

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) & NASH

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which fat builds up in your liver. Nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are types of NAFLD. If you have NASH, you have inflammation and liver damage, along with fat in your liver.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hcplive.com

Bariatric Surgery Reduces Cardiovascular Disease Risk of NAFLD Patients

The risk of primary composite cardiovascular outcomes was reduced by 47%, while the risk of secondary cardiovascular disease outcomes was reduced by 50% in patients with bariatric surgery compared to nonsurgical patients. Bariatric surgery could be a way to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease for patients with severe obesity...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
labroots.com

Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hcplive.com

Consistent Published Evidence Lacking Behind FDA Regulatory Decisions Over FAERS Safety Signals

New data suggest transparency regarding drug safety regulatory response has not been consistent in recent years. Safety signals identified from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Adverse Event Report System (FAERS) have been recently leading to appropriate response by the drug agency—but published research corresponding to such issues is still lacking.
INDUSTRY
docwirenews.com

Metabolic Acidosis and Adverse Outcomes in CKD

In approximately 30% of patients with advanced stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD), the kidney processes that excrete the daily acid load from diet and metabolism to maintain homeostasis are no longer adequate, leading to metabolic acidosis. Adverse effects of chronic metabolic acidosis in CKD include muscle wasting, bone demineralization, hyperkalemia, and more rapid CKD progression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hcplive.com

Annual Stimulant Prescriptions Have Doubled In Adolescents Since 2008

A retrospective analysis of controlled drug dispensation shows conflicting rates of prescriptions to teenagers and young adults. Prescriptions for controlled stimulants among adolescents and young adults have increased significantly in the US since 2008. In a new research letter assessing the recent trends of controlled medication prescriptions for young Americans,...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Kidney Outcomes in Patients With Nonalbuminuric DKD

Nonalbuminuric diabetic kidney disease (DKD) has become the prevailing phenotype of DKD. Qiao Jin, MSc, and colleagues, including representatives from the Hong Kong Diabetes Biobank Study Group, conducted a multicenter prospective cohort study designed to compare the risk of adverse outcomes among patients with nonalbuminuric DKD versus patients with other DKD phenotypes. Results were reported in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases [2022;80(2):196-206]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Muscle Loss Linked to Cognitive Decline in Type 2

Loss of skeletal muscle — the major muscles in your body used for movement — is linked to cognitive decline in adults with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published in the Journal of Diabetes and its Complications. Skeletal muscles are muscles that support your body’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about cervical spinal stenosis

Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Older Age and Motor Symptom Severity Tied to Fall Risk After DBS

Older age at onset, more severe motor symptoms, and cognitive impairment are risk factors for the progression of gait and postural instability in Parkinson’s disease patients who undergo deep brain stimulation, a new study suggests. Researchers, who followed patients for up to 15 years after the surgery, found a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hcplive.com

Insulin Use May Predict the Development of Diabetic Retinopathy

Multivariable models suggest the leading markers of incident DR and progression to PDR were duration of diabetes and use of insulin. Among people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) attending diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening in Denmark, markers including insulin use were important predictors for the development of present, incident, and progressive DR.
SCIENCE
ahajournals.org

Impaired Myocardial Mitochondrial Respiration in Humans With Prediabetes: A Footprint of Prediabetic Cardiomyopathy

DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psychiatric Times

Omega-3 Fatty Acids for Depression With Inflammation

“Fishing” for novel approaches to depression: Researchers performed randomized dose-finding trial of omega-3 fatty acids for depression with inflammation. “Mr Vern” is a 35-year-old Caucasian male with a history of recurrent major depressive disorder (MDD), with illness onset in his teens. He has a history of anemia. Recently labs ordered by his primary care physician were significantly for mildly elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP)level (5.0 mg/L). He is adherent with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor and clinically stable, as evidenced by no psychiatric hospitalizations in the past 5 years. However, he does have some residual symptoms of depression, including low energy and concentration. At his most recent outpatient clinic visit, he asks about taking an omega-3 fatty acid supplement. As his psychiatrist, would you prescribe omega-3 fatty acids for this patient, and if so, at what dose?
HEALTH

