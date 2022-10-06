“Fishing” for novel approaches to depression: Researchers performed randomized dose-finding trial of omega-3 fatty acids for depression with inflammation. “Mr Vern” is a 35-year-old Caucasian male with a history of recurrent major depressive disorder (MDD), with illness onset in his teens. He has a history of anemia. Recently labs ordered by his primary care physician were significantly for mildly elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP)level (5.0 mg/L). He is adherent with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor and clinically stable, as evidenced by no psychiatric hospitalizations in the past 5 years. However, he does have some residual symptoms of depression, including low energy and concentration. At his most recent outpatient clinic visit, he asks about taking an omega-3 fatty acid supplement. As his psychiatrist, would you prescribe omega-3 fatty acids for this patient, and if so, at what dose?

