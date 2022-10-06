Read full article on original website
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
Risks for heart disease, disability, death higher with younger age at diabetes diagnosis
The risk for heart disease, stroke, disability and mortality among adults with diabetes is higher for those diagnosed at age 50 to 59 years than those diagnosed at age 70 years or older, according to study findings. In an analysis of data from adults aged 50 years and older participating...
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) & NASH
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which fat builds up in your liver. Nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are types of NAFLD. If you have NASH, you have inflammation and liver damage, along with fat in your liver.
Bariatric Surgery Reduces Cardiovascular Disease Risk of NAFLD Patients
The risk of primary composite cardiovascular outcomes was reduced by 47%, while the risk of secondary cardiovascular disease outcomes was reduced by 50% in patients with bariatric surgery compared to nonsurgical patients. Bariatric surgery could be a way to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease for patients with severe obesity...
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
Consistent Published Evidence Lacking Behind FDA Regulatory Decisions Over FAERS Safety Signals
New data suggest transparency regarding drug safety regulatory response has not been consistent in recent years. Safety signals identified from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Adverse Event Report System (FAERS) have been recently leading to appropriate response by the drug agency—but published research corresponding to such issues is still lacking.
Metabolic Acidosis and Adverse Outcomes in CKD
In approximately 30% of patients with advanced stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD), the kidney processes that excrete the daily acid load from diet and metabolism to maintain homeostasis are no longer adequate, leading to metabolic acidosis. Adverse effects of chronic metabolic acidosis in CKD include muscle wasting, bone demineralization, hyperkalemia, and more rapid CKD progression.
FDA Approves Furosemide Injection for At-Home Treatment of Congestion in Chronic Heart Failure
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved furosemide injection 80 mg/ 10 mL (FUROSCIX) for the at-home treatment of congestion in patients with chronic heart failure. Announced on October 10 in a statement from scPharmaceuticals, the approval adds to the armamentarium available for prescribers managing worsening heart failure,...
The association of BNT16B2b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine with thrombocytopenia and pneumonitis: A case report
Side effects associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination have been reported in many countries. Thrombocytopenia is not uncommon; however, pneumonitis induced by vaccination is relatively rare, with only five cases that have been reported to date. A recent Clinical Infection in Practice study presents the case report of...
Annual Stimulant Prescriptions Have Doubled In Adolescents Since 2008
A retrospective analysis of controlled drug dispensation shows conflicting rates of prescriptions to teenagers and young adults. Prescriptions for controlled stimulants among adolescents and young adults have increased significantly in the US since 2008. In a new research letter assessing the recent trends of controlled medication prescriptions for young Americans,...
Kidney Outcomes in Patients With Nonalbuminuric DKD
Nonalbuminuric diabetic kidney disease (DKD) has become the prevailing phenotype of DKD. Qiao Jin, MSc, and colleagues, including representatives from the Hong Kong Diabetes Biobank Study Group, conducted a multicenter prospective cohort study designed to compare the risk of adverse outcomes among patients with nonalbuminuric DKD versus patients with other DKD phenotypes. Results were reported in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases [2022;80(2):196-206]
Muscle Loss Linked to Cognitive Decline in Type 2
Loss of skeletal muscle — the major muscles in your body used for movement — is linked to cognitive decline in adults with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published in the Journal of Diabetes and its Complications. Skeletal muscles are muscles that support your body’s...
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
Older Age and Motor Symptom Severity Tied to Fall Risk After DBS
Older age at onset, more severe motor symptoms, and cognitive impairment are risk factors for the progression of gait and postural instability in Parkinson’s disease patients who undergo deep brain stimulation, a new study suggests. Researchers, who followed patients for up to 15 years after the surgery, found a...
Insulin Use May Predict the Development of Diabetic Retinopathy
Multivariable models suggest the leading markers of incident DR and progression to PDR were duration of diabetes and use of insulin. Among people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) attending diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening in Denmark, markers including insulin use were important predictors for the development of present, incident, and progressive DR.
Impaired Myocardial Mitochondrial Respiration in Humans With Prediabetes: A Footprint of Prediabetic Cardiomyopathy
Circulation is available at www.ahajournals.org/journal/circ. For Sources of Funding and Disclosures, see page 1191. Correspondence to: Julia Szendroedi, MD, PhD, Department of Endocrinology, Diabetology, Metabolism, and Clinical Chemistry, University Hospital Heidelberg, Im Neuenheimer Feld 410, 69120 Heidelberg, Germany. Email Julia.[email protected]uni-heidelberg.de. References. 1. Wu JD, Liang D, Xie Y. ....
Omega-3 Fatty Acids for Depression With Inflammation
“Fishing” for novel approaches to depression: Researchers performed randomized dose-finding trial of omega-3 fatty acids for depression with inflammation. “Mr Vern” is a 35-year-old Caucasian male with a history of recurrent major depressive disorder (MDD), with illness onset in his teens. He has a history of anemia. Recently labs ordered by his primary care physician were significantly for mildly elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP)level (5.0 mg/L). He is adherent with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor and clinically stable, as evidenced by no psychiatric hospitalizations in the past 5 years. However, he does have some residual symptoms of depression, including low energy and concentration. At his most recent outpatient clinic visit, he asks about taking an omega-3 fatty acid supplement. As his psychiatrist, would you prescribe omega-3 fatty acids for this patient, and if so, at what dose?
