Slatington, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Emergency medical services 'broken,' Suburban EMS administrator says

PALMER TWP., Pa. – Suburban EMS, which provides emergency medical services and transportation, is struggling. That was the essence of a presentation made by the organization's officials during the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting Monday night. "Make no mistake, there is a crisis in emergency medical services," said...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN's plans for new hospital denied by Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Lehigh Valley Health Network's proposal to develop a hospital on the land at Whitehall Farms on Lehigh Street and Municipal Drive was denied Monday night during the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners meeting. LVHN's failure to soothe the community's concern about heightened traffic issues was...
HEALTH SERVICES

