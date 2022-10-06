Read full article on original website
Cardington VB wins second straight KMAC title
The Cardington volleyball team won the KMAC for the second straight year after topping visiting Centerburg in four sets on Thursday. After winning the first set 25-19, the Pirates dropped the second 25-23. However, they would rebound to win the final sets 25-11 and 25-22 to improve to 16-3 on the year and a perfect 11-0 in league play.
MG tops Northmor for 5th win
A great ground game Friday at Northmor has the Mount Gilead football team going places they haven’t been before. Quarterback Matthew Bland ran for 198 yards and running back Garrett George added 153 Friday night to lead the Indians to a 36-9 win over the Golden Knights. That win give MG (5-3, 3-2 in league play) their first five-win season since 2008. Even better, according to Joe Eitel’s playoff projections, the Indians clinched the program’s first-ever playoff berth with the win.
Highland volleyball gets big league win over River Valley
In their bid to win a second straight MOAC volleyball title after moving back to that conference from that KMAC, Highland got a big home win over River Valley Thursday by scores of 25-23, 25-13 and 25-19. “It’s always going to be a fight with River Valley,” said Highland coach...
Gallery: Galion at Highland
SPARTA — Photos from Highland’s 35-21 win over Galion. The game story will be posted Saturday morning.
Ohio Central Bible College to hold Oct.8 seminar on “The Apostles”
IBERIA- The public is invited to the Ohio Central Bible College seminar on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church. It is located at 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia. Mark Phillips of Mount Gilead will teach on “The Apostles.” The topic is timely and will relate how the lives of the apostles can inspire Christians in today’s world. Phillips is the founder and president of the Christian school. To view background information, visit his profile on LinkedIn.
Cardington’s SRO receives Helping Hands Award
CARDINGTON- Jason Kiefer, an officer with the Cardingotn Police Department, has served as the SRO (School Resource Officer) for five years. His dedication to duty prompted Scott Hardwick, Cardington-Lincoln Elementary Principal, to nominate him as the recipient of the 2022 Helping Hands Award, given by the Delaware-Marion-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.
MCSO hosting ‘Halloweenie’ this weekend
MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is getting into the spooky spirit by inviting the public to Halloweenie on Saturday, October 8. This event will take place at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office from 5-7 p.m. Those who attend, will get to have dinner with a deputy and take part in a costume contest. There will also a DJ playing music and trick or treating will take place. In addition, Sheriff John Hinton will will also be around enjoying the festive evening.
MCSO receives over $1 million in grant awards
MORROW COUNTY- Recently, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a substantial amount of grant awards totaling in over $1 million. As Morrow County Sheriff John L. Hinton explained, the grants that the office received were both state and federal. Office Administrator of MCSO Missy Caldwell shared what each grant...
