MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is getting into the spooky spirit by inviting the public to Halloweenie on Saturday, October 8. This event will take place at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office from 5-7 p.m. Those who attend, will get to have dinner with a deputy and take part in a costume contest. There will also a DJ playing music and trick or treating will take place. In addition, Sheriff John Hinton will will also be around enjoying the festive evening.

MORROW COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO