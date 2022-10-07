ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny conditions stay for Friday, temperatures drop for weekend

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says sunny and warm weather will stick around for Friday with a few clouds overnight.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Lows near 60.

TOMORROW: Warm again! Highs near 73. Lows near 48.

SATURDAY: COLD! Highs near 58. Windy. Gusts near 20-30mph. Lows near 47.

SUNDAY: Crisp but then pleasant. High near 65. Breezy. Lows near 51.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 67. Lows near 54.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 69. Lows near 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows near 55.

