Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Success 411 by Mona Thorpe
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Success 411...
hamlethub.com
Feel-good Sunday in Ridgefield: friends gather at The Playhouse to celebrate Alex Fischetti
On this beautiful fall afternoon, community members gathered at The Ridgefield Playhouse to celebrate Alex Fischetti for his decade of dedicated work as an usher at The Ridgefield Playhouse. In attendance was Connecticut State Senator Julie Kushner who surprised Alex with a Proclamation for not only his ten-year anniversary as...
hamlethub.com
Nine Connecticut Teens Featured in Pantochino's Halloween Musical
Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc, a professional theatre for family audiences in Milford, will open its season Friday at the MAC, Milford Arts Council, with the new musical "School Spirits." The family-friendly show features nine teenage actors from Connecticut. “Schools Spirits," by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg, is set at the...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Public Schools mourn passing of high school student Nia Simpson
Ridgefield Public School superintendent Dr. Susie Da Silva shared some sad news, informing the school community that Ridgefield High School junior Nia Simpson had passed away. Da Silva said, "RPS lost an RHS junior to a brief, devastating illness. Nia Simpson was a beloved part of our community— friend, three-season athlete, and student government member.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield native, Navy veteran, Michael Foley, 63, has died
Michael Leo Foley, a dedicated father, uncle, and friend to many passed peacefully on October 6, 2022, in his home at the age of 63. Born and raised in Ridgefield, CT, Michael was the youngest of 4. Mike was a Navy veteran and hard-working landscaper, a New York Mets, Boston...
hamlethub.com
RTC Hosts Candidate Conversations in Wilton on October 16 with Jayme Stevenson, Kim Healy, Toni Boucher
Join us on the patio for real conversations with candidates Jayme Stevenson (US Congress), Kim Healy (State House of Representatives), and Toni Boucher (State Senate) on Sunday October 16, 2022 from 11:00 am - 1:30 pm at 10 Bhasking Ridge Road, Wilton. Minimum donation: $50 per person. Funds raised will...
hamlethub.com
Wilton Letter: Vote for Kim Healy
Our family moved across the country from Los Angeles to Wilton in 2019 so that we could have a better quality of life. The principal reasons we chose this area were its quaint town centers, peaceful open spaces and forests, beautiful historic architecture, lack of traffic, and great schools. But...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield County Bank pledges to match Ruden Report team donations for Walk to End Alzheimer’
Fairfield County Bank will be matching up to $100 of each donation made on behalf of the Ruden Report Team for the Fairfield County Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, for a total of $5,000. The Fairfield County Walk to End Alzheimer’s® will be held on Saturday, October 9 at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Letter: Ridgefield Commissions Gone Rogue
Ridgefield has two rogue Commissions. One elected. One appointed. Its Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC), unanimously denied a proposal on September 28, 2022, to update existing out-of-date zoning regulations that already prohibited both medical and recreational marijuana business establishments, which it passed in 2015. New State statutes, a new Town policy and a new Town ordinance renders the existing language obsolete.
Comments / 0