ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Comments / 0

Related
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Success 411 by Mona Thorpe

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Success 411...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Nine Connecticut Teens Featured in Pantochino's Halloween Musical

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc, a professional theatre for family audiences in Milford, will open its season Friday at the MAC, Milford Arts Council, with the new musical "School Spirits." The family-friendly show features nine teenage actors from Connecticut. “Schools Spirits," by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg, is set at the...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Public Schools mourn passing of high school student Nia Simpson

Ridgefield Public School superintendent Dr. Susie Da Silva shared some sad news, informing the school community that Ridgefield High School junior Nia Simpson had passed away. Da Silva said, "RPS lost an RHS junior to a brief, devastating illness. Nia Simpson was a beloved part of our community— friend, three-season athlete, and student government member.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilton, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Wilton, CT
Education
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield native, Navy veteran, Michael Foley, 63, has died

Michael Leo Foley, a dedicated father, uncle, and friend to many passed peacefully on October 6, 2022, in his home at the age of 63. Born and raised in Ridgefield, CT, Michael was the youngest of 4. Mike was a Navy veteran and hard-working landscaper, a New York Mets, Boston...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Letter: Vote for Kim Healy

Our family moved across the country from Los Angeles to Wilton in 2019 so that we could have a better quality of life. The principal reasons we chose this area were its quaint town centers, peaceful open spaces and forests, beautiful historic architecture, lack of traffic, and great schools. But...
WILTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilton High School#Zen#Linus K12#Linus High School#The Cave#Highschool#Wps
hamlethub.com

Letter: Ridgefield Commissions Gone Rogue

Ridgefield has two rogue Commissions. One elected. One appointed. Its Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC), unanimously denied a proposal on September 28, 2022, to update existing out-of-date zoning regulations that already prohibited both medical and recreational marijuana business establishments, which it passed in 2015. New State statutes, a new Town policy and a new Town ordinance renders the existing language obsolete.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy