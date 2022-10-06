Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian highlighted the vulnerabilities of older mobile homes
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A man in his late 70s, eyes red-rimmed and holding a beer in a koozie, surveys the ruination that was once his happy home. His decapitated mobile home is in Gasparilla Mobile Estates, about 30 miles north of Ft Myers. The name comes from the famed barrier island just offshore.
Shutting an agency managing sprawl might have put more people in Hurricane Ian's way
When Hurricane Ian roared ashore the Southwest Florida coast last week, it hit one of the fastest growing areas in the nation that's been fueled by sunshine and paved with lax growth management rules. Since 2010, NPR found, the area's population has rapidly swelled despite the increasing risk from powerful...
As Ian's death toll rises, questions swirl why more Floridians didn't evacuate
In Florida, at least 119 people died in Hurricane Ian. Most of those deaths came from drowning in a storm surge as high as 18 feet in some areas. The largest number of fatalities was in Lee County, home to three islands that saw the greatest impact from the storm. But it was also a county that delayed ordering residents to evacuate for more than a day, despite warnings from meteorologists that it would see "life-threatening" flooding.
Is your voter registration information correct? Oct. 11 is the deadline to register in Georgia.
The deadline for voter registration in Georgia is Oct. 11, 2022. Almost every eligible Georgian is registered to vote, but it’s important to have your correct address and information if you’ve moved. To confirm your registration and find out about polling places and how to vote, visit the...
Republicans split on allegations against Herschel Walker
LISTEN: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slams U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker after continued controversy. —— Georgia Republicans have feverishly eyed the opportunity to win back a U.S. Senate seat in 2022 after voters sent two Democrats to represent them in the chamber last election. All hope pointed to Herschel...
Political Rewind: Walker urged ex to get 2nd abortion; Race for governor is overshadowed
Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, political science professor and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Audrey Haynes, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Maya King, @mayaaking, politics reporter, The New York Times. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
GPB evening headlines for October 10, 2022
Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis photographed in her office on Jan. 4, 2022. A request by the Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and others broke the law by trying to pressure Georgia officials to throw out Joe Biden’s presidential election victory has been approved. Willis last week sent a letter to county superior court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking him to impanel a special grand jury. Brasher issued an order Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 saying the request was considered and approved by a majority of the superior court judges.
California looks to target oil company profits in a special legislative session
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil company profits to punish them for what he called "rank price gouging." Gas prices soared across the nation this summer because...
A 2,560-pound Minnesota pumpkin was crowned the winner at this year's weigh-off
Some people turn into temporary pumpkin enthusiasts during the fall season, but for others, their passion for pumpkins is so giant that it draws them to a unique type of competition. On Monday, the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off commenced for the 49th year in Half Moon Bay, Calif. The...
Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart
PHOENIX — Abortions can take place again in Arizona, at least for now, after an appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood law that almost entirely criminalized the procedure. The three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals agreed with Planned Parenthood that a judge should not...
In Idaho, America's first, and only, cobalt mine in decades is opening
SALMON, Idaho — The first — and only — cobalt mine in America in decades opened Friday in Idaho amid rising demand for the unique metal, a key component in electric vehicle batteries and battery storage. The opening of Australia-based Jervois Global's Idaho facility, near the site...
A parents' lawsuit accuses Amazon of selling suicide kits to teenagers
Amazon is facing a lawsuit accusing it of selling so-called suicide kits, brought by the families of two teenagers who bought a deadly chemical on the company's website and later used it to take their own lives. The parents of 16-year-old Kristine Jónsson of Ohio and the parents of 17-year-old...
