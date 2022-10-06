ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

As Ian's death toll rises, questions swirl why more Floridians didn't evacuate

In Florida, at least 119 people died in Hurricane Ian. Most of those deaths came from drowning in a storm surge as high as 18 feet in some areas. The largest number of fatalities was in Lee County, home to three islands that saw the greatest impact from the storm. But it was also a county that delayed ordering residents to evacuate for more than a day, despite warnings from meteorologists that it would see "life-threatening" flooding.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Walker urged ex to get 2nd abortion; Race for governor is overshadowed

Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, political science professor and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Audrey Haynes, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Maya King, @mayaaking, politics reporter, The New York Times. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB evening headlines for October 10, 2022

Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis photographed in her office on Jan. 4, 2022. A request by the Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and others broke the law by trying to pressure Georgia officials to throw out Joe Biden’s presidential election victory has been approved. Willis last week sent a letter to county superior court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking him to impanel a special grand jury. Brasher issued an order Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 saying the request was considered and approved by a majority of the superior court judges.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Mark Earley
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy