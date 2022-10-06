ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 49

new school
3d ago

Why do you think President Trump named the media Fake News along with rhino republicans. Vote Red if you want to stop the lefts nonsense.Vote Red in November and save America.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(4)
22
Dustin D. Szarell
3d ago

Lying Ryan, is a big phony!! Hasn’t done a thing for Ohio! What a waste! Vance,all the way! Lying Ryan, will be Crying Ryan come November!

Reply
14
proud American
4d ago

Why is the media only ever reporting negative material? Vote RED, stop the chaotic crisis by the present administration!!!!!

Reply(8)
26
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio Senate District 21 candidates

Mikhail Alterman and Kent Smith are running for Ohio senator in District 21 in the Nov. 8 election. Education: Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, Case Western Reserve University. Why are you the best candidate for the office?. I’m the change candidate. The costs of living and of doing business...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Toledo, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Reid Hoffman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Warren Davidson
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Ohio teachers union against new bill that allows veterans to be teachers

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s teachers union believes a bill in the General Assembly that would reduce requirements for veterans to become teachers would also reduce the quality of education in the state. A bill introduced in the state Senate would allow school boards across the state to...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election State#Swing Voters#Gop#U S Senate#Ohioans
cleveland19.com

Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Preliminary Injunction has been granted against an abortion ban in the state of Ohio. This means that abortions can still take place in Ohio within 22 weeks. The decision comes after a joint lawsuit by multiple organizations across the state. “Today we will celebrate this...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Lima News

As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming

As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy