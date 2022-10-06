Read full article on original website
Related
akronjewishnews.com
Wellesley College condemns anti-Israel Mapping Project after student paper claims it is ‘providing a vital service’
In response to its student paper’s editorial board endorsing the controversial Boston “Mapping Project” of Jewish sites around Massachusetts, Wellesely College condemned the project for promoting anti-Semitism. “While it is not my practice to comment on the newspaper’s editorials, I do feel the need to make it...
akronjewishnews.com
HUC-JIR, Hillel launch partnership to further Jewish study
Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and Hillel International announced the launch of a groundbreaking new collaborative partnership to support the emerging generation of leaders that will build a strong and vibrant Jewish future, according to a news release. Together, the global seminary that is HUC-JIR, along with Hillel, the...
Comments / 0