FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pro-Russian hackers take credit for cyberattacks on US airport websites

Several U.S. Airport websites were temporarily offline on Monday after a pro-Russian hacker group apparently hacked into their systems, according to The Associated Press. The group Killnet took credit for taking down websites for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, among others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Why the U.S. might not win the global economy without Canada and Mexico

Last week, Democratic lawmakers Ro Khanna and Zach Wahls wrote an op-ed in The Economist that outlined their vision for the Democrats to win the fast-approaching midterms and other future elections: try to win back districts in the industrial heartland that were once Democratic strongholds, but have since shifted decisively to the Republican Party under Donald Trump.
FOREIGN POLICY
State
Georgia State
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Pro-Russian hackers claim responsibility for knocking U.S. airport websites offline

A pro-Russian hacker group is taking credit for temporarily taking down several U.S. airport websites on Monday, though there appeared to be no impact on flight operations. The attacks claimed by Killnet impacted the websites for Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta, among others. The group...
ATLANTA, GA
Narcity USA

I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
RESTAURANTS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Raphael Warnock's childhood street in Savannah bears new name in his honor

The city of Savannah, Ga. held a dedication ceremony for “Raphael Warnock Way,” welcoming the U.S. Senator back to his childhood street. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. For Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Thursday morning marked a homecoming — complete with a marching band and cheerleaders from his alma mater of Sol C. Johnson High School in Savannah, Ga.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Kitchn

The Ultimate Grape Guide

Fermented into wine, sun-dried into raisins, squeezed into juice, and preserved as jams and jellies — grapes are one of the most versatile fruits in the world. But it’s hard to beat eating grapes fresh, right off the stem — especially when they’re in season locally.
LIFESTYLE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
