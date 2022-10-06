ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Walker urged ex to get 2nd abortion; Race for governor is overshadowed

Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, political science professor and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Audrey Haynes, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Maya King, @mayaaking, politics reporter, The New York Times. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Key Senate races tighten with a flood of GOP ad spending

With exactly four weeks left for ballots to be cast in the 2022 midterm elections, the landscape for control of the Senate is shifting again. The field has moved slightly back in Republicans' direction, in part, because of a natural tightening closer to November as the races come into focus for more people, but also because of a deluge of television advertising in key races supporting GOP candidates.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Want to know what message midterm candidates think will win? Follow the money

With the midterm elections a month away, ad spending tells the story of what messages the candidates and their backers think will win with voters. For Democrats, there's been a significant increase in spending on ads related to abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. And in many races, Republicans have amped up their ads accusing Democrats of being soft on crime.
ELECTIONS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Alabama Sen. Tuberville equates descendants of enslaved people to criminals

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., compared descendants of enslaved people to criminals on Saturday at a rally for former President Donald Trump, drawing intense backlash for promoting a racist narrative. In front of an overwhelmingly white crowd in Minden, Nevada, Tuberville criticized Democrats for being "pro-crime." "They want crime because they...
ALABAMA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Biden's pot pardon will help reverse War on Drugs harm to Black people, advocates say

President Biden announced this month an executive order to pardon federal, simple marijuana possession charges for thousands of Americans – an important first step, advocates say, to reversing decades of uneven drug enforcement policy that has historically burdened Black communities. "Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

