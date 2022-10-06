Read full article on original website
Vigo County Board of Elections announce they are making changes to ballot
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Board of Elections approved a motion to make changes to the format of the November ballot during an emergency meeting Monday, one day after a motion to make a similar change failed. Concerns were raised about the ballot during routine testing on...
Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41. The officer said...
VCSC approves new security cameras, 2023 budget
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Board approved new security cameras for its three high schools at its meeting on Monday. The $225,000 worth of cameras will provide up to 100 more camera views than before. The previous cameras only had one view per camera. Now, each camera will have four views. VCSC Director of Student Services Dr. Tom Balitewicz said that this is a cost-effective and efficient move.
Vigo County Board of Elections votes against changes to ballot
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Board of Elections voted against making changes to the ballot for the upcoming election at an emergency meeting hosted Sunday morning. The meeting was announced in response to concerns found during routine testing on Monday, October 3rd. It was discovered that several...
Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry...
One injured following a motorcycle wreck in Clark County
CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A wreck involving a motorcycle happened just west of Marshall on Route 40. A deputy on the scene said it happened at 4:30 p.m. central time. One person was injured, and their condition is not known. This is a developing story.
Update: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal Greene Co. car wreck
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The 16-year-old who died in the single-vehicle crash has been identified as a student of Eastern Greene Schools. According to a news release from the school corporation, Jedd Cummings, 16, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Superintendent, Trent Provo, said the school held a prayer circle at the high school football field Monday morning.
